Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Alamos Gold Inc.    AGI   CA0115321089

ALAMOS GOLD INC.

(AGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alamos Gold Inc., Mining with Integrity and Environmental Sustainability, CEO Clip Video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2020) - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) President and CEO of Alamos Gold, John McCluskey, discusses the company's operating gold mines in North America and Mexico.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/alamos-gold-mining-ceo-clip-90sec/

‎Alamos Gold is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on May 2nd & 3rd , 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)

www.alamosgold.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55134


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALAMOS GOLD INC.
03:30pAlamos Gold Inc., Mining with Integrity and Environmental Sustainability, CEO..
NE
04/09ALAMOS GOLD : Robbers escape by air after stealing gold bars from Canadian mine ..
AQ
04/07Alamos Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call..
GL
04/02Alamos Gold Provides Update on Mulatos and Island Gold Operations
GL
03/27Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Completion of Annual Filings
GL
03/24Alamos Gold Announces 14 Day Suspension of Operations at Island Gold and Prov..
GL
03/16Alamos Gold Announces Repurchase of 3% NSR Royalty on Island Gold Mine and Co..
GL
03/16ALAMOS GOLD INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04ALAMOS GOLD : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Adopts Dividend Reinvestment and S..
AQ
03/03Alamos Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend and Adopts Dividend Reinvestment and..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 703 M
EBIT 2020 196 M
Net income 2020 128 M
Finance 2020 158 M
Yield 2020 0,63%
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,33x
EV / Sales2021 3,22x
Capitalization 3 203 M
Chart ALAMOS GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Alamos Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALAMOS GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,15  $
Last Close Price 8,19  $
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John A. McCluskey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul J. Murphy Chairman
Peter K. MacPhail Chief Operating Officer
Jamie R. Porter Chief Financial Officer
Christopher J. Bostwick Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALAMOS GOLD INC.46.23%3 193
NEWMONT CORPORATION44.23%50 731
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION56.72%48 028
POLYUS-1.39%21 425
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.43.71%17 847
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.78%14 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group