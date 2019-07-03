Log in
Alamos Gold : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

07/03/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

TORONTO, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ('Alamos' or the 'Company') plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 am ET to discuss the results.

Participants may join the conference call by dialling (416) 340-2216 or (800) 273-9672 for calls within Canada and the United States, or via webcast at www.alamosgold.com.

A playback will be available until September 1, 2019 by dialling (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053 within Canada and the United States. The pass code is 2634152#. The webcast will be archived at www.alamosgold.com.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from four operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol 'AGI'.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 368-9932 x 5439

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Alamos Gold Inc.

Disclaimer

Alamos Gold Inc. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 21:12:01 UTC
