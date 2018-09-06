Alamos Gold Sees Significant Increase in Mineral Reserves and Resources at Island Gold

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported an updated National Instrument 43-101 compliant Mineral Reserve and Resource estimate for its Island Gold Mine as of June 30, 2018. This incorporates exploration drilling completed during the first half of 2018, the majority of which was released in the May 24, 2018 exploration update. A summary of updated Mineral Reserves and Resources by category as at June 30, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017 is outlined in the table below.



Island Gold Mineral Reserves and Resources (Mineral Resources Exclusive of Reserves) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Change Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Ounces Grade (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) (000's) (g/t Au) (000's) (000's) % % Proven Mineral Reserves 906 12.86 375 807 11.14 289 86 30 % 16 % Probable Mineral Reserves 1,884 9.64 584 1,896 9.81 598 -14 -2 % -2 % Proven & Probable Mineral Reserves 2,790 10.69 959 2,703 10.20 887 72 8 % 5 % Measured Mineral Resources 35 4.83 5 48 4.46 7 -1 -21 % 8 % Indicated Mineral Resources 806 8.32 216 542 5.98 104 111 107 % 39 % Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources 841 8.18 221 591 5.86 111 110 99 % 40 % Inferred Mineral Resources 3,673 9.99 1,180 2,958 9.55 908 271 30 % 5 %

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves increased 129,000 ounces before mining depletion. Net of mining depletion, Mineral Reserves increased 8%, or 72,000 ounces, to 959,000 ounces, (2,790 thousand tonnes (“kt”) grading 10.69 grams per tonne of gold (“g/t Au”)) .

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources increased 99%, or 110,000 ounces, to 221,000 ounces while grades increased 40% to 8.18 g/t Au (841 kt grading 8.18 g/t Au)

(841 kt grading 8.18 g/t Au) Inferred Mineral Resources increased 30%, or 271,000 ounces, to 1,180,000 ounces with grades increasing 5% to 9.99 g/t Au (3,673 kt grading 9.99 g/t Au)

(3,673 kt grading 9.99 g/t Au) Since the acquisition of Island Gold in November 2017, Mineral Reserves and Resources have continued to grow: Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves have increased 365,000 ounces before mining depletion, or 207,000 ounces, net of mining depletion of 158,000 ounces since the start of 2017. Mineral Reserve grades have increased 17% Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources have increased 142%, or 130,000 ounces Inferred Mineral Resources have increased 18%, or 184,000 ounces

An $18 million exploration budget in 2018 is driving growth. This Mineral Reserve and Resource update incorporated a total of 65,500 metres (“m”) of drilling completed across 432 holes during the first half of 2018. A further 84,000 m of surface and underground exploration and delineation drilling has been budgeted for the second half of 2018

“Island Gold continues to grow in both size and quality. In the nine months since we acquired Island Gold, Mineral Reserves and Resources have grown in all categories while Mineral Reserve grades have increased 17%. As 2018 drilling unfolds, we see excellent potential for this growth to continue,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

2018 Exploration Program

The focus of the 2018 exploration drilling program is on expanding the down-plunge and lateral extensions of the Island Gold deposit with the objective of adding new near mine Mineral Resources. Drilling is being conducted across three main areas of focus along the two kilometre long Island Gold Main Zone including; the Main Extension; the Eastern Extension; and the Western Extension. The 2018 program has been successful in extending high grade gold mineralization across all three areas with the bulk of the Mineral Resource increase coming in the Main Extension where the majority of the surface exploration drill holes have been concentrated. The exploration program has also been successful in adding to Mineral Reserves within the Eastern Extension as well as in the Main C Zone.

A total of 65,500 m of drilling across 432 holes was completed during the first half of 2018 and incorporated into Mineral Reserves and Resources as of June 30, 2018. This included 22,500 m of surface directional exploration drilling, 16,300 m of underground exploration drilling, 11,100 m of underground delineation drilling and 15,600 m of underground definition drilling. New highlight intercepts that were incorporated into updated Mineral Reserves and Resources can be found in Figures 1 to 4 and Tables 1 to 3 at the end of this release.

A further 84,000 m has been budgeted for the second half of 2018 with the objective of extending high grade mineralization and adding near-mine Mineral Resources across all three areas of focus. A significant portion of the surface exploration drilling planned for the second half of 2018 will be at wider drill spacing than required for inclusion to Inferred Mineral Resources and focused on regional targets. As such the Company is not expecting the same pace of Mineral Resource growth with the December 31, 2018 update.

Mineral Reserves

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves increased by 129,000 ounces, or 72,000 ounces net of mining depletion through the first half of 2018, to 959,000 ounces of gold. Mineral Reserve grades increased 5% to 10.69 g/t Au. Since the acquisition of Island Gold in November 2017, Mineral Reserves have increased 365,000 ounces, or 207,000 ounces net of mining depletion of 158,000 ounces since the start of 2017. Mineral Reserve grades have also increased 17% as the deposit continues to grow in size and quality. Since the end of 2014, mineral reserves have increased by nearly 800,000 ounces, net of mining depletion of nearly 300,000 ounces, while grades have increased nearly 70% from 6.39 g/t Au to 10.69 g/t Au.

Approximately 65% of the 129,000 ounce increase in Mineral Reserves (as of June 30, 2018), prior to mining depletion, came through a combination of underground delineation and exploration drilling in the Main Zone and Eastern Extension. Underground drilling conducted from the 340, 620 and 840 metre level exploration drifts was successful in converting existing Inferred Mineral Resources to higher classifications including Indicated Mineral Resources and Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves. The program was also successful in adding new Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources (as discussed below).

The remaining growth in Mineral Reserves was driven by an increase in grades within developed ore blocks in the Main C Zone. The higher grades were the result of an increase in the capping factor applied to face samples in development headings in the Main C Zone to 125 g/t Au, from 65 g/t Au. The increase in the capping factor was supported by a statistical analysis incorporating ongoing channel sampling and positive grade reconciliation of 15% from actual mining results since the end of 2016.

Mineral Resources

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (exclusive of Mineral Reserves) nearly doubled to 221,000 ounces while grades increased 40% to 8.18 g/t Au. The majority of the increase was within the Eastern Extension.

Inferred Mineral Resources increased 30% to 1,180,000 ounces while grades increased 5% to 9.99 g/t Au. This included the addition of 510,000 ounces during the first six months of 2018 prior to mining depletion and the conversion to higher classifications for a net increase of 271,000 ounces. Inferred Mineral Resources were added in all three areas of focus with the majority coming in the Main Extension where most of the surface exploration drilling has been concentrated.

Mineral Resource additions by area are detailed as follows.

Main Extension (Figure 2)

A total of 390,000 ounces of Inferred Mineral Resources were added within the Main Extension. The bulk of the increase was in an area of focus down-plunge from existing Mineral Reserves where gold mineralization had been extended up to 1.2 kilometres. Exploration drilling in 2017 and through the first half of 2018 has successfully defined a new Inferred Mineral Resource in this area totaling 314,000 ounces and grading 11.20 g/t Au.

This has extended Inferred Mineral Resources a further 500 m and this east-plunging high-grade ore shoot remains open down-plunge. Surface directional drilling in the second half of 2018 will be focused on further extending high-grade mineralization with the objective of defining additional Mineral Resources.

Eastern Extension (Figure 3)

Indicated Mineral Resources increased 77,000 ounces within the Eastern Extension while Inferred Mineral Resources decreased 22,000 ounces reflecting the conversion to higher categories. Through a mix of underground delineation and exploration drilling, new Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources were defined below existing Mineral Reserves while existing Inferred Mineral Resources were upgraded to higher Resource and Reserve classifications (as noted above). This area remains open at depth and will be an ongoing focus of underground drilling from the 620 level in the second half of 2018. Surface directional drilling is also planned to test this area between a depth of 900 and 1,300 m this fall.

Western Extension (Figure 4)

A total of 30,000 ounces of Inferred Mineral Resources were added in the Western Extension through limited drilling with two holes completed through first half of 2018. Surface directional drilling during the second half of 2018 will be focused on expanding high-grade mineralization which remains open laterally and down-plunge from existing Inferred Mineral Resource blocks.

Approximately 88,000 ounces of the increase in Inferred Mineral Resources came through an increase in the capping factor applied to drilling assays east of the post mineralization dykes (Figure 1). This represents less than 8% of the total Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,180,000 ounces. The majority of Mineral Resources are located east of the dykes and ongoing drilling has been incorporated into a statistical study supporting an increase in the capping factor to 100 g/t Au, from 70 g/t Au.

A $1,250 per ounce gold price assumption was used in estimating Mineral Reserves and $1,400 per ounce assumption was used for estimating Mineral Resources as of June 30, 2018, both unchanged from 2017. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. With the exception of the above noted change in capping factors in the C and E1E Zones, all other parameters used in estimating Mineral Reserves and Resources as of June 30, 2018 are unchanged from 2017.

Qualified Persons

Chris Bostwick, FAusIMM, Alamos Gold’s Vice President, Technical Services, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Chris Bostwick is a Qualified Person within the meaning of Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”).

Exploration programs at the Island Gold Mine are directed by Raynald Vincent, P.Eng., M.G.P., Chief Geologist at the Island Gold Mine and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Quality Control

Assays for the delineation and exploration drilling were done at LabExpert in Rouyn-Noranda, PQ. The Corporation inserts at regular intervals quality control (QC) samples (blanks and reference materials) to monitor laboratory performance. Cross check assays are done on a regular basis in a second accredited laboratory.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from four operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

Table 1: Island Gold – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Surface Directional Exploration Drilling used in the June 30, 2018 Mineral Reserve and Resource Update

Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average, capping values per zone: Zone E1E @ 100 g/t Au; Zone Unknown @ 70 g/t. Target area: Main Extension (Main Ext), Western Extension (Western Ext)

Hole ID Zone Target Area From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) True Width (m) Au Uncut (g/t) Au Cut (g/t) Vertical Depth MH9-10 E1E Main Ext 1,435.55 1,439.80 4.25 3.36 8.22 8.22 1,349 MH9-11 E1E Main Ext 1,482.50 1,489.08 6.58 4.40 15.18 15.18 1,414 MH10-9 E1E Main Ext 1,506.60 1,513.30 6.70 5.38 13.77 13.77 1,404 LC-415-04-3 Unknown Western Ext 1,076.00 1,078.00 2.00 1.37 11.06 11.06 1,034 MH4-7 Unknown Western Ext 1,175.50 1,180.25 4.75 3.21 20.81 20.81 987 MH4-7 Unknown Western Ext 1,188.35 1,200.40 12.05 8.10 10.44 10.44 1,000 MH4-7 Unknown Western Ext 1,220.40 1,225.65 5.25 3.51 16.04 16.04 1,024

Note: Unknown zone corresponds to gold intercepts outside known ore zones and for which continuity is not yet established.

Table 2: Island Gold – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground Exploration Drilling used in the June 30, 2018 Mineral Reserve and Resource Update

Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average, capping values per zone: E1E @ 100 g/t Au; Zone Unknown @ 70 g/t. Target areas: Eastern Extension (Eastern Ext)

Hole ID Zone Target Area From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) True Width (m) Au Uncut (g/t) Au Cut (g/t) Vertical Depth 620-543-61 E1E Eastern Ext 161.84 165.45 3.61 3.12 21.59 21.59 621 620-592-38 E1E Eastern Ext 142.50 147.60 5.10 2.21 22.23 17.05 632 620-592-40 E1E Eastern Ext 273.00 279.00 6.00 2.15 4.33 4.33 771 620-592-45 E1E Eastern Ext 271.00 276.70 5.70 2.34 35.44 31.28 771 620-592-47 E1E Eastern Ext 117.00 121.00 4.00 2.11 10.50 10.50 615 620-592-48 E1E Eastern Ext 325.50 337.30 11.80 3.04 17.83 17.35 817 620-598-05 E1E Eastern Ext 178.00 181.80 3.80 2.41 8.97 8.97 663 620-598-07 E1E Eastern Ext 141.43 145.50 4.07 2.73 7.30 7.30 451 620-592-43 Unknown Eastern Ext 58.12 63.00 4.88 4.53 5.61 5.61 590 620-592-40 Unknown Eastern Ext 45.90 49.70 3.80 3.45 7.02 7.02 627 620-592-48 Unknown Eastern Ext 48.70 55.30 6.60 1.75 8.34 7.94 631

Note: Unknown zone corresponds to gold intercepts outside known ore zones and for which continuity is not yet established.

Table 3: Island Gold – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground Delineation Drilling used in the June 30, 2018 Mineral Reserve and Resource Update

Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average, capping values Zone E1E @ 100 g/t Au, Eastern Extension (Eastern Ext)

Hole ID Zone Target Area From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) True Width (m) Au Uncut (g/t) Au Cut (g/t) Vertical Depth 620-543-63 E1E Eastern Ext 135.40 138.00 2.60 2.18 6.48 6.48 585 620-598-01 E1E Eastern Ext 137.70 143.00 5.30 3.20 12.26 12.26 454 620-598-02 E1E Eastern Ext 128.50 133.50 5.00 3.20 22.34 22.34 464



