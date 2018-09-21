Bank of Åland Plc: Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2019

Bank of Åland Plc
Financial Calendar
September 21, 2018, 9.00 a.m.
Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2019
The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) will publish financial information in 2019 as follows:
Year-end Report and Annual Report for 2018
- Year-end Report for 2018: Friday, February 8, 2019
- Annual Report for 2018: Friday, March 1, 2019
Interim Reports, 2019
- Interim Report for January-March: Thursday, April 25, 2019
- Half-Year Financial Report for January-June: Thursday, July 18, 2019
- Interim Report for January-September: Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Annual General Meeting, 2019
- The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019
Further information is available from Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel. +358 40 512 7505.