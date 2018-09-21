Bank of Åland Plc: Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2019

Bank of Åland Plc

Financial Calendar

September 21, 2018, 9.00 a.m.

Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2019



The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) will publish financial information in 2019 as follows:



Year-end Report and Annual Report for 2018

Year-end Report for 2018: Friday, February 8, 2019



Annual Report for 2018: Friday, March 1, 2019

Interim Reports, 2019

Interim Report for January-March: Thursday, April 25, 2019



Half-Year Financial Report for January-June: Thursday, July 18, 2019



Interim Report for January-September: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Annual General Meeting, 2019

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019



Further information is available from Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel. +358 40 512 7505.