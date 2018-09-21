Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Alandsbanken Abp    ALBAV   FI0009000103

ALANDSBANKEN ABP (ALBAV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Bank of Åland Plc: Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 08:01am CEST

Bank of Åland Plc
Financial Calendar
September 21, 2018, 9.00 a.m.

 

Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2019


The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) will publish financial information in 2019 as follows:

Year-end Report and Annual Report for 2018

  • Year-end Report for 2018: Friday, February 8, 2019
     
  • Annual Report for 2018: Friday, March 1, 2019

Interim Reports, 2019

  • Interim Report for January-March: Thursday, April 25, 2019
     
  • Half-Year Financial Report for January-June: Thursday, July 18, 2019
     
  • Interim Report for January-September: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Annual General Meeting, 2019

  • The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019
     

Further information is available from Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel. +358 40 512 7505.

Alandsbanken.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALANDSBANKEN ABP
08:01aBANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2019
GL
09/18ALANDSBANKEN : Bank of Åland Plc to lower prime rate
AQ
09/13BANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Notification of an application for the admission of a securi..
AQ
09/07BANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Johansson)
AQ
09/07BANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Wiklöf)
AQ
09/06BANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Erikslund)
AQ
09/06BANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Salonius)
AQ
09/05BANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Eurell)
AQ
09/05BANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Rauthovi)
AQ
09/05BANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Mörn)
AQ
More news
Chart ALANDSBANKEN ABP
Duration : Period :
Alandsbanken Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALANDSBANKEN ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Wiklöf Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nils Rune Mikael Lampi Chairman
Jan-Gunnar Eurell Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Anders Wiklöf Independent Director
Anders Å. Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALANDSBANKEN ABP-1.41%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.93%395 307
BANK OF AMERICA5.01%309 636
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.45%275 515
WELLS FARGO-8.98%265 947
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%228 757
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.