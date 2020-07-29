Alantra Partners S A : 2020 H1 Results Presentation
2020 H1 Results Presentation
29th July 2020
I. 2020 H1 highlights
2020 H1
Highlights
Net revenues reached €80.6 Mn (-1.4% vs 2019 H1)
Net revenues from investment banking and credit portfolio advisory increased by 17.7% and 2.2% respectively
In Alternative Asset Management, revenues from management fees reached €11.8 Mn (-6.0%). The absence of performance fees
(vs. €6.2 Mn in H1 2019) and a change in the consolidation perimeter, by which Alantra WM is consolidated under the equity method since June 2019, drove total net revenues in this division to fall by 45.7% YoY
Operating expenses decreased to €66.4 Mn (-11.8% vs. 2019 H1)
Personnel expenses remained flat (-2.9% vs. 2019 H1), while other operating expenses decreased by 22.8%
Ordinary net profit reached €12.0 Mn (-5.7% vs. 2019 H1), of which €10.9 Mn correspond to the fee business (-10.4%) and €1.2 Mn to the portfolio (+82.7%)
Net profit attributable to the parent reached €11.1 Mn. This represents -48.7% vs. 2019 H1, when €8.9 Mn of extraordinary results mainly related to the sale of a stake in Alantra Wealth Management were reported
The Group maintains its strong balance sheet as of 30th June 2020
€247.2 Mn of shareholder's equity attributable to the parent and no financial leverage
€161.3 Mn of cash and cash equivalents and a monetary fund1
€37.2 Mn portfolio of investments in products managed by the group
Given Alantra's strong Balance Sheet, the Board of Director's has decided to propose to the Annual Shareholder's Meeting, that will take
place in October, the payment of a €0.44 per share dividend2. This implies the full pay out of the 2019 consolidated profits
€82.3 Mn of cash and cash equivalents and €79.0 Mn of a monetary fund included under Non current financial assets
This payment is made up of a €0.18 per share complementary dividend on 2019 results, and an interim dividend of €0.26 per share on 2020 profits
II. Our response to COVID-19 and how it will impact our business
1
Sound financial position and P&L structure should mitigate the overall impact on the Group
We have a sound financial position with a high solvency ratio, substantially exceeding our capital requirements: over €160 Mn of cash, cash equivalents and cash invested in a monetary fund to finance the growth of the business
Revenue diversification, both in terms of business lines and geographies: 29% of the revenues were originated in the Eurozone (excluding Spain), 28% in Spain, 26% in UK, and 17% in other markets
A P&L structure based on (i) high operating margins and (ii) variable retribution, representing a relevant share of total costs and linked to the performance of the business
2
All Alantra offices are open and back to the new normality
A very strong protocol has been designed to ensure the safety of all Alantra professionals and stakeholders (i.e. weekly PCRs, personal protection equipment, office protection measures and social distancing)
Most Alantra professionals have already returned to the office, working through a hybrid model which combines physical presence and home office
3
Commitment to society in light of the COVID-19 crisis
In July, the Group and international Alantra partners donated €100 K for a project led by a leading German university in collaboration with five top medical institutions globally, focused on the application of Interferon-alpha hybrids for the treatment of COVID-19
This, together with the project where Alantra supported a Spanish lab by acquiring robots & testing kits earlier in the year, brings the total donation of the Group and its professionals to €400 K
III. Key highlights of the business activity YTD
Investment Banking
60 closed deals 2020YTD1,2
(+11% vs. last year)
67% M&A
45% industrials &
and debt
tech
According to Mergermarket, Alantra ranks in 2020 H1:
Amongst top 5 independent advisors in Europe3
#2 independent advisor on global buyouts3
Credit Portfolio Advisory
Highly international activity
Closed deals in 5 different geographies (Spain, Portugal, UK, Greece and Italy)
Advisor, amongst others, on the largest Greek NPL securitization to date (€7.5 Bn)
Recruitment of senior professionals and opening of new offices in China and Brazil
Asset Management
Direct investments
Relevant activity and new closings despite the market turmoil caused by COVID-19
Alantra Private Equitycreates the Spanish leader in genetic diagnosis
Private Debt: 1st closing and 1st investment of the Real Estate Debt fund; 6th investment of Alantra's direct lending fund
Asabys Partners (life science VC firm) completed two investments and one follow-on
Launch of atransition energy asset management business in partnership with Enagas
Fee-earningAuM from direct investments as of 30th June 2020 reached €1.9 Bn (-€227 Mn vs.
30th June 2019)
Fund of funds, co-investments & secondaries
(ACP)
New mandate with Korean investor to invest in European infrastructure
1)
As of 19th July 2020
2)
Excluding N+1 Singer deals. The activity of capital markets of Alantra is carried out in the UK through N+1 Singer, where Alantra holds a stake of 27%
3)
By dealcount
IV. Net revenues reached €80.6 Mn (-1.4% vs. 2019 H1)
Net revenues for 2020 H1 (€'000)
81,764
80,633
2019 H1
2020 H1
Net revenues by division for 2020 H1 (€'000)
81,764
485
Total AM
80,633
637
(45.7%)
21,703
11,784
12,713
12,442
Total CPA
+2.2%
Total IB
+17.7%
55,499
47,134
2019 H1
2020 H1
Investment Banking
Credit Portfolio Advisory
Asset Management
Other
Breakdown of AM revenues by type (€'000)
21,703
2,975
Alantra WM
fees n.a.
6,198
Performance
fees n.a.
11,784
Management
fees
12,530
(6.0%)
11,784
2019 H1
2020 H1
Alantra Wealth Management Fees
Success Fees
Management Fees
Net revenues from investment banking and credit portfolio advisory increased by 17.7% and 2.2% respectively
In Alternative Asset Management, revenues from management fees reached €11.8 Mn (-6.0%)
The absence of performance fees (vs. €6.2 Mn in H1 2019) and a change in the consolidation perimeter, by which Alantra WM is consolidated under the equity method since June 2019, drove total net revenues in this division to fall by 45.7% YoY
V. Operating expenses amounted to €66.4 Mn (-11.8% vs. 2019 H1)
Total operating expenses 2020 H1 (€'000)
Breakdown of personnel expenses in 2020 H1 (€'000)
75,341 6,843 15,073
53,425
Amort. & imp.
66,416
2,917
(57.4%)
11,639
Other opex
(22.8%)
51,860 Personnel
(2.9%)
53,425
51,860
22,177
Variable
17,144
(22.7%)
31,248
Fixed
34,716
+11.1%
2019 H1
2020 H1
Amortization & impairment losses
Other operating expenses
Personnel expenses
2019 H1
2020 H1
Fixed
Variable
Decrease in operating expenses (-11.8% vs. 2019 H1), reaching €66.4 Mn
Personnel expenses remained flat (-2.9% vs. 2019 H1)
Fixed personnel expenses increased by 11.1% from the incorporation of new teams, as the Group keeps investing in growing the business; whereas variable remuneration decreased by 22.7% as the expected performance of the business is worse than last year
Impairment losses were significantly reduced (-€4.2 Mn vs. 2019 H1)
Decrease in other operating expenses (-22.8%), mainly driven by (i) the change in the consolidation perimeter related to Alantra Wealth Management, (ii) lower marketing & PR costs and (iii) lower travel & accommodation expenses as a consequence of travel restrictions
VI. Net Profit attributable to the parent of €11.1 Mn (-48.7% vs. 2019 H1)
2020 H1 net profit breakdown1
Evolution of the net profit attributable to the parent
(€'000)
(€'000)
10,870
1,170
(901)
11,139
Fee business
Portfolio
Other result
Net profit
attributable to the
parent
25,00
21,705
20,00
15,00
11,139
12,126
10,870
10,00
8,939
5,00
641
1,170
(901)
-
Net profit attributable Net Profit from the fee
Net Profit from the
Net Profit from other
to the parent
business
portoflio
result
5,( 000)
2019 H1
2020 H1
Ordinary net profit reached €12.0 Mn (-5.7% vs. 2019 H1)
Net profit from the fee business decreased by 10.4% to €10.9 Mn
Net profit from the portfolio increased by €530 K to €1.2 Mn
Net profit attributable to the parent reached €11.1 Mn. This represents -48.7% vs. 2019 H1, when €8.9 Mn of extraordinary results mainly related to the sale of a stake in Alantra Wealth Management were reported
Net profit attributable to the parent
VII. Strong Balance sheet as of 30th June 2020
€'000
122,419
39,672 84,171
2,397
248,659
379,628
88,125
379,628
44,311
247,192
48,701
130,969
82,268
€37,200 - Portfolio €78,985 - Monetary fund
€5,131 - Other non current financial assets €1,103 - Other financial assets
Cash and cash
Other current
Total current
Intangible
Investments
Non current
Deferred tax
Total non
Total assets
Shareholders'
Non-Controlling
Liabilities
Total liabilities
equivalents
assets
assets
assets and
accounted for
financial assets
assets and
current assets
equity
interests
& equity
property plant
by the equity
other non
& equipment
method
current assets
€247.2 Mn of shareholder's equity attributable to the parent and no financial leverage
€161.3 Mn of cash and cash equivalents and a monetary fund1
The monetary fund is a diversified and low-risk investment product with short term liquidity
The solvency of the Group has been further strengthened by the entry of Grupo Mutua into the capital of Alantra Asset Management
The dividend payment of €0.44 per share corresponding to 2019 results proposed by the Board has not yet been paid
Non current financial assets include a portfolio of investments in products managed by the group valued at €37.2 Mn
€82.3 Mn of cash and cash equivalents and €79.0 Mn of a monetary fund included under Non current financial assets
VIII. Strong shareholder remuneration policy
An interim dividend on 2019 profit of 0.60 euros per share was paid on December 19th 2019
The Board of Director's has approved the 2019 annual accounts and decided to propose to the Annual Shareholder's Meeting, that will take place in October, the payment of a €0.44 per share dividend1. This implies the full pay out of the 2019 consolidated profits
Shareholder remuneration in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019
Shareholder remuneration (on FY results), earnings per share2 and payout3
12 month rolling dividend yield4
93%
100%
100%
100%
1.04
1.04
12.00%
81%
0.85
0.84
0.93
0.91
2019 proposed
10.00%
remuneration
0.74
(€0.44 per share)
8.00%
0.60
0.54
0.50
6.00%
2019 paid
remuneration
4.00%
(€0.60 per share)
2.00%
0.00%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
May-16
Aug-16
Nov-16
Feb-17
May-17
Aug-17
Nov-17
Feb-18
May-18
Aug-18
Nov-18
Feb-19
May-19
Aug-19
Nov-19
Feb-20
May-20
Earnings per share
Shareholder remuneration on FY results
Payout
(1) This payment is made up of a €0.18 per share complementary dividend on 2019 results, and an interim dividend of €0.26 per share on 2020 profits.
(2) The Group's diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing its net profit in a given period by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during that period, excluding
the average number of shares held as treasury stock; (3) Although the 2018 payout has been 100%, there is a small difference between the dividend and the EPS in 2018. This is because
the dividend calculation considers the number of shares outstanding at the end of the year, while the EPS calculation considers the weighted number of shares outstanding during the
period; (4) The dividend yield has been calculated dividing the dividend per share corresponding to the las twelve months by the average closing share price of the last month
Avg.
6.14%
IX. Investment Banking activity
60 closed deals 2020YTD1 (+11% vs. last year)
According to Mergermarket, Alantra ranks in 2020 H1:
Amongst top 5 independent advisors in Europe2
#2 independent advisor on global buyouts2
#40
#9
#6
#4
#1
M&A
Debt advisory Strategic
ECM
Other
advisory
OthersIndustrials
#10#17
Healthcare #6
BSS
#8Technology
#10
CGR #9
Alantra advised Saber Interactive on its sale to Embracer Group for $525 Mn
2020
N+1 Singer advised Hipgnosis in
an oversubscribed
Placing & Offer of £236.4 Mn
2020
Alantra advised Elkem
ASA on the acquisition of China Polysil Chemicals
2020
Alantra advised Bridgepoint on the acquisition of PharmaZell Group from DPE and Maxburg Capital Partners
Alantra advised Migros on the sale of Globus to Signa and Central Group
2020
Alantra advised Acek
Renewables on the sale of Gestamp Biomass to Tikehau T2 Energy Transition Fund
2020
Alantra advised Bowmark Capital on its investment in Focus Group
2020
Alantra advised Six on the recommended takeover bid for BME
Value
€2.8 Bn
2020
Alantra advised the simplified
tender offer followed by a
delisting on SABC initiated by
BGI
1)
As of 19th July 2020, excluding N+1 Singer deals. The activity of capital markets of Alantra is carried out in the UK through N+1 Singer, where Alantra
holds a stake of 27%
2)
By deal count
X. Credit Portfolio Advisory activity
Highly international activity
Closed deals in 5 different countries (Spain, Portugal, UK, Greece and Italy)
Advisor, amongst others, on the largest Greek NPL securitization to date (€7.5 Bn)
Strengthening of the European team and opening
of new offices in China and Brazil
5 senior hires in UK, Greece, Portugal and Latam
Opening of new offices in Shanghai and Sao Paolo as part of the firm's commitment to maintain its growth and to support its client base
Selected
recent
transactions
2020
Alantra advised Eurobank Ergasias SA on the largest Greek public NPL Securitisation to date €7.5 billion
2020
Alantra advised Banco
Santander in the sale process of a NPL Secured portfolio backed by individuals to CPPIB
2020
Project Nata II
Alantra advised a Portuguese bank on the sale of a €1.5 Bn NPL portfolio
2020
Project Sunbury
Alantra advised on the sale of a re-performing portfolio of UK residential mortgages loans of £600 Mn
2 full-time senior advisors in Sao Paolo and a target size of 5 professionals in 2020
2 professionals in Shanghai, already recognized as one of the leading advisors in the market
1) As of 19th July 2020
XI. Asset Management activity
1 Direct Investments: relevant activity and new closings despite the market turmoil caused by COVID-19
Private Equity
Private
Debt
Active Funds
Venture
Capital
Energy
AuM
Closing of the acquisition and integration of the three Spain-headquartered genetic diagnostic companies Imegen, Genycell Biotech and Health in Code, creating the Spanish leader in genetic diagnosis
1st closing of the Real Estate Debt fund (over €30 Mn raised) and first investment made: senior secured loan to real estate developer Fiteni Group
6th investment of Alantra's direct lending fund Alteralia II: €25Mn corporate financing to ASU and Geaser (both part of Sadisa Group, a Spanish waste management business)
Alteralia II ranked in March among the Top 5 funds in its category by performance according to Inverco1
Performance as of 30th June 2020:
EQMC: NAV per share decrease of 26.3%, which implies an accumulated net IRR of 12% since inception2 (2010)
QMC III: NAV per share decrease of 18.8% with a +20% cumulative outperformance vs. reference index since inception
Asabys Partners (life science VC firm) has completed two investments and one follow-on
Launch of a transition energy asset management business in partnership with Enagas, who has committed a minimum ticket of €20 Mn
The fund, which has a target size of €150 Mn, will be targeting innovative, fast-growing energy transition companies in Europe
Fee-earningassets under management from the direct investment businesses reached €1.9 Bn as of 30th June 2020 (-€227 Mn vs. 30th June 2019)
The decrease is mostly driven by (i) the divestment of the PE funds and (ii) market value changes of the active funds
2 Fund of funds, co-investments & secondaries (ACP): new mandate with Korean investor to invest in European infrastructure
Spain's association of investment institutions, and pension funds
Blended Share Class returns (weighted average of EQMC share classes excluding class B and F)
Annex
Annex
I. Consolidated income statement for 2020 H1
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
%
55,499
47,134
17.7%
12,713
12,442
2.2%
11,784
21,703
(45.7%)
11,784
12,530
(6.0%)
-
6,198
(100.0%)
Wealth Management Fees
-
2,975
(100.0%)
637
485
31.3%
80,633
81,764
(1.4%)
(50.0%)
(51,860)
(53,425)
(2.9%)
(34,716)
(31,248)
11.1%
(17,144)
(22,177)
(22.7%)
(11,639)
(15,073)
(22.8%)
(2,896)
(2,640)
9.7%
(21)
(4,203)
(99.5%)
(66,416)
(75,341)
(11.8%)
14,245
6,479
119.9%
1,323
915
44.6%
466
20,076
(97.7%)
1,789
20,991
(91.5%)
1,296
879
47.4%
(1,872)
(2,225)
(15.9%)
(4,319)
(4,419)
(2.3%)
11,139
21,705
(48.7%)
10,870
12,126
(10.4%)
1,170
641
82.7%
ORDINARY NET PROFIT
12,040
12,766
(5.7%)
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
%
0.29
0.57
(49.8%)
0.29
0.57
(49.8%)
II. Consolidated balance sheet as of 30th June 2020
ASSETS
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
III. Consolidated 2020 H1 income statement by segment
Gain (loss) from reclassification of financial assets at amortised
cost to financial assets at fair value
Gain (loss) from reclassification of financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income to financial assets at fair value
Exchanges differences
450
695
(9)
(9)
(176)
1,127
(176)
Impairment loss/reversal on financial instruments
(530)
29
(14)
1,299
4,743
(544)
6,071
Gain (loss) on disposal of financial instruments
Financial instruments at amortised cost
Other financial instruments
1,032
724
(88)
14,219
944
14,943
Net Finance Income (Costs)
(132)
25
679
1,299
(9)
(2)
(29)
(4)
1,323
915
(43)
18,758
1,789
20,991
Profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees
720
664
1,004
215
(428)
1,296
879
Profit (loss) before tax
13,525
9,588
858
3,519
4,774
9,434
(2,244)
(3,908)
1,307
828
(890)
8,888
17,330
28,349
Income tax expense
(3,597)
(2,317)
(435)
(555)
(883)
(2,191)
682
783
(75)
(190)
(11)
51
(4,319)
(4,419)
Consolidated profit (loss) for the period
9,928
7,271
423
2,964
3,891
7,243
(1,562)
(3,125)
1,232
638
(901)
8,939
13,011
23,930
Profit (loss) attributable to the parent
9,160
7,282
235
1,466
3,037
6,502
(1,562)
(3,125)
1,170
640
(901)
8,939
11,139
21,705
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
768
(11)
188
1,498
854
741
62
(3)
1,872
2,225
16
IV. Glossary (i)
Identified business segments
"Business Segments" refer to each operating segment or component identified and classified as such by Alantra that (a) engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses (including revenues and expenses relating to transactions with other components of the group); (b) whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the entity's chief operating decision maker to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and assess its performance; and (c) for which discrete financial information is available.
"Investment Banking". The identified Alantra business segment provides financial advisory services to companies or entities on corporate transactions (corporate finance and M&A) and equity research and brokerage services to institutional investors.
"Credit Portfolio Advisory". The identified Alantra business segment provides advisory services to financial institutions and institutional investors in credit, real estate and other asset portfolio transactions.
"Asset Management". The identified Alantra business segment which, in accordance with the information provided in the Prospectus, consists of the management of and provision of advice in relation to various classes of assets for institutional investors, high net worth individuals/family offices and other professional investors through specialist investment funds or customer investment portfolios.
"Structure". The identified Alantra business segment which encompasses the universe of revenues and expenses corresponding to Alantra's governance and development structure (corporate governance, strategic management, corporate and business development and corporate services such accounting and financial reporting, risk management and control, human resource management and legal services, among others) and which, either because they relate to the Group parent - as a listed entity - or the management of the Group as a whole, are not directly attributable to the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management or Portfolio segments. The Structure segment also includes the invoicing of services related to Alantra Group companies that are associates, i.e., not fully consolidated. In light of Alantra's ongoing growth at both the corporate and business levels, the significance of the services encompassed by the Structure area justifies its classification as an independent segment.
"Portfolio". The identified Alantra business segment which is defined as the activity consisting of the pursuit of capital gains by taking ownership interests in companies, funds or investment vehicles managed by the Alantra Group's asset management teams and subsequently selling those interests.
"Rest". It is defined, by default, as the host of items that do not correspond to any of the business segments (i.e., that are not part of either the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management, Structure or Portfolio segments).
IV. Glossary (ii)
"Fee Business" is defined as the group or aggregate of the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management and Structure segments which, as a whole, are referred to as the service provision businesses, whether those services be financial advisory or management, whose revenues materialise in the form of fees and whose expenses are those necessary for their pursuit and development, mainly comprising staff costs. The following is specifically carved out of the Fee Business: losses or gains deriving from the Group parent's investments in the companies that perform the aforementioned activities (such as, for example, gains unlocked on the sale of investments in companies or businesses, goodwill impairment charges or foreign currency gains or losses); those losses or gains are included under segment termed Rest.
The decision to allocate 100% of the activity encompassed by the Structure segment to the Fee Business reflects the fact that the vast majority of the time and/or investment of the resources included under Structure are devoted to managing the growth and complexity emanating from the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory and Asset Management segments. This concept is all the more relevant as it underpins several of the alternative performance measures (APMs) used.
"Recurring Business". The group or aggregate of segments comprising the Fee Business (Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management, Structure) plus the Portfolio segment.
Alternative performance measures
"Alternative performance measures" or "APMs" A measure of the past or future financial performance, financial situation or cash flows of a company other than the financial measures defined or described in the applicable financial reporting framework.
"Fee Business Net Profit". The profit generated from the provision of advisory or management services under the umbrella of the Fee Businesses (i.e., that corresponding to the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management and Structure segments), whose revenues materialise in the form of fees and whose expenses are those necessary for their pursuit and development, mainly comprising staff costs.
Fee Business Net Profit is calculated as the sum of profit attributable to owners of the parent corresponding to the above three segments.
The markedly different nature of Alantra's two businesses (Fee Business and Portfolio) justifies the breakdown of Fee Business Net Profit attributable to owners of the parent in the Company's public financial disclosures.
"Portfolio Net Profit". The profit deriving from the investment in and subsequent disposal of shareholdings in companies, funds or other investment vehicles managed by the Alantra Group.
Portfolio Net Profit is equal to the profit attributable to owners of the parent corresponding to the Portfolio segment.
The markedly different nature of Alantra's two businesses (Fee Business and Portfolio) justifies the breakdown of Portfolio Net Profit attributable to owners of the parent in the Company's public financial disclosures.
IV. Glossary (iii)
"Recurring Net Profit". The profit derived from the Group's recurring or ordinary activities, i.e., that generated by the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management and Portfolio segments.
Recurring Net Profit is the sum of Fee Business Net Profit and Portfolio Net Profit.
Recurring Net Profit is an important indicator, in relation to net profit (or profit attributable to owners of the parent), insofar as it helps users assess what part of the Group's bottom line is attributable to the recurring businesses and not extraordinary accounting entries.
"Financial Leverage". This metric is defined as the aggregate borrowings provided to the Group by banks, credit institutions and similar entities to fund its business operations. This measure excludes amounts due to employees, suppliers, companies within its scope of consolidation or their shareholders. It also excludes obligations to banks, credit institutions or similar entities when these obligations are specifically secured by assets in the same amount.
"Payout". This metric is defined as the percentage of profits the Company pays out to its shareholders.
It is calculated as the total sum distributed by the Company to its shareholders in respect of a given reporting period (whether in the form of a dividend or a distribution charged against reserves or the share premium account) and the consolidated net profit, attributable to the controlling company, generated during that same period
The payout indicates the extent to which shareholder remuneration is financed from profit for the year (or for the reporting period in question).
"Dividend Yield". The return earned by the Company's shareholders by means of the dividends they receive.
The Dividend Yield is calculated as the ratio between the total per-share sum distributed by the Company to its shareholders in the last twelve months (whether in the form of a dividend or a distribution charged against reserves or the share premium account) and the average share price of the last month.
Shareholders earn a return in two ways: gains in the price of the shares they hold and the remuneration they receive in the form of distributed dividends, reserves or share premium accounts. The Dividend Yield is the APM or benchmark indicator for the latter source of shareholder returns.
