Alantra Partners S A : 2020 H1 Results Presentation

In Alternative Asset Management, revenues from management fees reached €11.8 Mn (-6.0%). The absence of performance fees

(vs. €6.2 Mn in H1 2019) and a change in the consolidation perimeter, by which Alantra WM is consolidated under the equity method since June 2019, drove total net revenues in this division to fall by 45.7% YoY Operating expenses decreased to €66.4 Mn (-11.8% vs. 2019 H1) Personnel expenses remained flat (-2.9% vs. 2019 H1), while other operating expenses decreased by 22.8% Ordinary net profit reached €12.0 Mn (-5.7% vs. 2019 H1), of which €10.9 Mn correspond to the fee business (-10.4%) and €1.2 Mn to the portfolio (+82.7%) Net profit attributable to the parent reached €11.1 Mn. This represents -48.7% vs. 2019 H1, when €8.9 Mn of extraordinary results mainly related to the sale of a stake in Alantra Wealth Management were reported The Group maintains its strong balance sheet as of 30th June 2020 €247.2 Mn of shareholder's equity attributable to the parent and no financial leverage

€161.3 Mn of cash and cash equivalents and a monetary fund 1

€37.2 Mn portfolio of investments in products managed by the group Given Alantra's strong Balance Sheet, the Board of Director's has decided to propose to the Annual Shareholder's Meeting, that will take place in October, the payment of a €0.44 per share dividend2. This implies the full pay out of the 2019 consolidated profits €82.3 Mn of cash and cash equivalents and €79.0 Mn of a monetary fund included under Non current financial assets This payment is made up of a €0.18 per share complementary dividend on 2019 results, and an interim dividend of €0.26 per share on 2020 profits 2 II. Our response to COVID-19 and how it will impact our business 1 Sound financial position and P&L structure should mitigate the overall impact on the Group We have a sound financial position with a high solvency ratio, substantially exceeding our capital requirements: over €160 Mn of cash, cash equivalents and cash invested in a monetary fund to finance the growth of the business

Revenue diversification, both in terms of business lines and geographies: 29% of the revenues were originated in the Eurozone (excluding Spain), 28% in Spain, 26% in UK, and 17% in other markets

A P&L structure based on (i) high operating margins and (ii) variable retribution, representing a relevant share of total costs and linked to the performance of the business 2 All Alantra offices are open and back to the new normality A very strong protocol has been designed to ensure the safety of all Alantra professionals and stakeholders (i.e. weekly PCRs, personal protection equipment, office protection measures and social distancing)

Most Alantra professionals have already returned to the office, working through a hybrid model which combines physical presence and home office 3 Commitment to society in light of the COVID-19 crisis In July, the Group and international Alantra partners donated €100 K for a project led by a leading German university in collaboration with five top medical institutions globally, focused on the application of Interferon-alpha hybrids for the treatment of COVID-19

Interferon-alpha hybrids for the treatment of COVID-19 This, together with the project where Alantra supported a Spanish lab by acquiring robots & testing kits earlier in the year, brings the total donation of the Group and its professionals to €400 K 3 III. Key highlights of the business activity YTD Investment Banking 60 closed deals 2020YTD1,2 (+11% vs. last year) 67% M&A 45% industrials & and debt tech According to Mergermarket, Alantra ranks in 2020 H1: Amongst top 5 independent advisors in Europe 3

#2 independent advisor on global buyouts 3 Credit Portfolio Advisory Highly international activity Closed deals in 5 different geographies (Spain, Portugal, UK, Greece and Italy)

Advisor, amongst others, on the largest Greek NPL securitization to date (€7.5 Bn) Recruitment of senior professionals and opening of new offices in China and Brazil Asset Management Direct investments Relevant activity and new closings despite the market turmoil caused by COVID-19

COVID-19 Alantra Private Equity creates the Spanish leader in genetic diagnosis Private Debt : 1 st closing and 1 st investment of the Real Estate Debt fund; 6 th investment of Alantra's direct lending fund Asabys Partners (life science VC firm) completed two investments and one follow-on Launch of a transition energy asset management business in partnership with Enagas Fee-earning AuM from direct investments as of 30 th June 2020 reached €1.9 Bn (-€227 Mn vs.

30 th June 2019)

Fund of funds, co-investments & secondaries (ACP) New mandate with Korean investor to invest in European infrastructure 1) As of 19th July 2020 4 2) Excluding N+1 Singer deals. The activity of capital markets of Alantra is carried out in the UK through N+1 Singer, where Alantra holds a stake of 27% 3) By dealcount IV. Net revenues reached €80.6 Mn (-1.4% vs. 2019 H1) Net revenues for 2020 H1 (€'000) 81,764 80,633 2019 H1 2020 H1 Net revenues by division for 2020 H1 (€'000) 81,764 485 Total AM 80,633 637 (45.7%) 21,703 11,784 12,713 12,442 Total CPA +2.2% Total IB +17.7% 55,499 47,134 2019 H1 2020 H1 Investment Banking Credit Portfolio Advisory Asset Management Other Breakdown of AM revenues by type (€'000) 21,703 2,975 Alantra WM fees n.a. 6,198 Performance fees n.a. 11,784 Management fees 12,530 (6.0%) 11,784 2019 H1 2020 H1 Alantra Wealth Management Fees Success Fees Management Fees Net revenues from investment banking and credit portfolio advisory increased by 17.7% and 2.2% respectively

In Alternative Asset Management, revenues from management fees reached €11.8 Mn (-6.0%)

(-6.0%) The absence of performance fees (vs. €6.2 Mn in H1 2019) and a change in the consolidation perimeter, by which Alantra WM is consolidated under the equity method since June 2019, drove total net revenues in this division to fall by 45.7% YoY

5 V. Operating expenses amounted to €66.4 Mn (-11.8% vs. 2019 H1) Total operating expenses 2020 H1 (€'000) Breakdown of personnel expenses in 2020 H1 (€'000) 75,341 6,843 15,073 53,425 Amort. & imp. 66,416 2,917 (57.4%) 11,639 Other opex (22.8%) 51,860 Personnel (2.9%) 53,425 51,860 22,177 Variable 17,144 (22.7%) 31,248 Fixed 34,716 +11.1% 2019 H1 2020 H1 Amortization & impairment losses Other operating expenses Personnel expenses 2019 H1 2020 H1 Fixed Variable Decrease in operating expenses (-11.8% vs. 2019 H1), reaching €66.4 Mn

(-11.8% vs. 2019 H1), reaching €66.4 Mn Personnel expenses remained flat (-2.9% vs. 2019 H1) Fixed personnel expenses increased by 11.1% from the incorporation of new teams, as the Group keeps investing in growing the business; whereas variable remuneration decreased by 22.7% as the expected performance of the business is worse than last year Impairment losses were significantly reduced (-€4.2 Mn vs. 2019 H1) Decrease in other operating expenses (-22.8%), mainly driven by (i) the change in the consolidation perimeter related to Alantra Wealth Management, (ii) lower marketing & PR costs and (iii) lower travel & accommodation expenses as a consequence of travel restrictions

6 VI. Net Profit attributable to the parent of €11.1 Mn (-48.7% vs. 2019 H1) 2020 H1 net profit breakdown1 Evolution of the net profit attributable to the parent (€'000) (€'000) 10,870 1,170 (901) 11,139 Fee business Portfolio Other result Net profit attributable to the parent 25,00 21,705 20,00 15,00 11,139 12,126 10,870 10,00 8,939 5,00 641 1,170 (901) - Net profit attributable Net Profit from the fee Net Profit from the Net Profit from other to the parent business portoflio result 5,( 000) 2019 H1 2020 H1 Ordinary net profit reached €12.0 Mn (-5.7% vs. 2019 H1)

(-5.7% vs. 2019 H1) Net profit from the fee business decreased by 10.4% to €10.9 Mn Net profit from the portfolio increased by €530 K to €1.2 Mn

Net profit attributable to the parent reached €11.1 Mn. This represents -48.7% vs. 2019 H1, when €8.9 Mn of extraordinary results mainly related to the sale of a stake in Alantra Wealth Management were reported

-48.7% vs. 2019 H1, when €8.9 Mn of extraordinary results mainly related to the sale of a stake in Alantra Wealth Management were reported Net profit attributable to the parent

7 VII. Strong Balance sheet as of 30th June 2020 €'000 122,419 39,672 84,171 2,397 248,659 379,628 88,125 379,628 44,311 247,192 48,701 130,969 82,268 €37,200 - Portfolio €78,985 - Monetary fund €5,131 - Other non current financial assets €1,103 - Other financial assets Cash and cash Other current Total current Intangible Investments Non current Deferred tax Total non Total assets Shareholders' Non-Controlling Liabilities Total liabilities equivalents assets assets assets and accounted for financial assets assets and current assets equity interests & equity property plant by the equity other non & equipment method current assets €247.2 Mn of shareholder's equity attributable to the parent and no financial leverage

€161.3 Mn of cash and cash equivalents and a monetary fund 1

The monetary fund is a diversified and low-risk investment product with short term liquidity The solvency of the Group has been further strengthened by the entry of Grupo Mutua into the capital of Alantra Asset Management The dividend payment of €0.44 per share corresponding to 2019 results proposed by the Board has not yet been paid

Non current financial assets include a portfolio of investments in products managed by the group valued at €37.2 Mn

€82.3 Mn of cash and cash equivalents and €79.0 Mn of a monetary fund included under Non current financial assets

8 VIII. Strong shareholder remuneration policy An interim dividend on 2019 profit of 0.60 euros per share was paid on December 19 th 2019

interim dividend on 2019 profit of 0.60 euros per share was paid on December 19 2019 The Board of Director's has approved the 2019 annual accounts and decided to propose to the Annual Shareholder's Meeting, that will take place in October, the payment of a €0.44 per share dividend 1 . This implies the full pay out of the 2019 consolidated profits Shareholder remuneration in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 Shareholder remuneration (on FY results), earnings per share2 and payout3 12 month rolling dividend yield4 93% 100% 100% 100% 1.04 1.04 12.00% 81% 0.85 0.84 0.93 0.91 2019 proposed 10.00% remuneration 0.74 (€0.44 per share) 8.00% 0.60 0.54 0.50 6.00% 2019 paid remuneration 4.00% (€0.60 per share) 2.00% 0.00% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 May-16 Aug-16 Nov-16 Feb-17 May-17 Aug-17 Nov-17 Feb-18 May-18 Aug-18 Nov-18 Feb-19 May-19 Aug-19 Nov-19 Feb-20 May-20 Earnings per share Shareholder remuneration on FY results Payout (1) This payment is made up of a €0.18 per share complementary dividend on 2019 results, and an interim dividend of €0.26 per share on 2020 profits. (2) The Group's diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing its net profit in a given period by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during that period, excluding 9 the average number of shares held as treasury stock; (3) Although the 2018 payout has been 100%, there is a small difference between the dividend and the EPS in 2018. This is because the dividend calculation considers the number of shares outstanding at the end of the year, while the EPS calculation considers the weighted number of shares outstanding during the period; (4) The dividend yield has been calculated dividing the dividend per share corresponding to the las twelve months by the average closing share price of the last month Avg. 6.14% IX. Investment Banking activity 60 closed deals 2020YTD1 (+11% vs. last year) According to Mergermarket, Alantra ranks in 2020 H1: Amongst top 5 independent advisors in Europe 2

#2 independent advisor on global buyouts 2 #40 #9 #6 #4 #1 M&A Debt advisory Strategic ECM Other advisory OthersIndustrials #10#17 Healthcare #6 BSS #8Technology #10 CGR #9 Alantra advised Saber Interactive on its sale to Embracer Group for $525 Mn 2020 N+1 Singer advised Hipgnosis in an oversubscribed Placing & Offer of £236.4 Mn 2020 Alantra advised Elkem ASA on the acquisition of China Polysil Chemicals 2020 Alantra advised Bridgepoint on the acquisition of PharmaZell Group from DPE and Maxburg Capital Partners Alantra advised Migros on the sale of Globus to Signa and Central Group 2020 Alantra advised Acek Renewables on the sale of Gestamp Biomass to Tikehau T2 Energy Transition Fund​ 2020 Alantra advised Bowmark Capital on its investment in Focus Group 2020 Alantra advised Six on the recommended takeover bid for BME Value €2.8 Bn 2020 Alantra advised the simplified tender offer followed by a delisting on SABC initiated by BGI 1) As of 19th July 2020, excluding N+1 Singer deals. The activity of capital markets of Alantra is carried out in the UK through N+1 Singer, where Alantra 10 holds a stake of 27% 2) By deal count X. Credit Portfolio Advisory activity Highly international activity Closed deals in 5 different countries (Spain, Portugal, UK, Greece and Italy)

Advisor, amongst others, on the largest Greek NPL securitization to date (€7.5 Bn) Strengthening of the European team and opening of new offices in China and Brazil 5 senior hires in UK, Greece, Portugal and Latam

Opening of new offices in Shanghai and Sao Paolo as part of the firm's commitment to maintain its growth and to support its client base Selected recent transactions 2020 Alantra advised Eurobank Ergasias SA on the largest Greek public NPL Securitisation to date €7.5 billion 2020 Alantra advised Banco Santander in the sale process of a NPL Secured portfolio backed by individuals to CPPIB 2020 Project Nata II Alantra advised a Portuguese bank on the sale of a €1.5 Bn NPL portfolio 2020 Project Sunbury Alantra advised on the sale of a re-performing portfolio of UK residential mortgages loans of £600 Mn 2 full-time senior advisors in Sao Paolo and a target size of 5 professionals in 2020 2 professionals in Shanghai, already recognized as one of the leading advisors in the market 1) As of 19th July 2020 11 XI. Asset Management activity 1 Direct Investments: relevant activity and new closings despite the market turmoil caused by COVID-19 Private Equity Private Debt Active Funds Venture Capital Energy AuM Closing of the acquisition and integration of the three Spain-headquartered genetic diagnostic companies Imegen, Genycell Biotech and Health in Code, creating the Spanish leader in genetic diagnosis

Spain-headquartered genetic diagnostic companies Imegen, Genycell Biotech and Health in Code, creating the Spanish leader in genetic diagnosis 1 st closing of the Real Estate Debt fund (over €30 Mn raised) and first investment made: senior secured loan to real estate developer Fiteni Group

closing of the Real Estate Debt fund (over €30 Mn raised) and first investment made: senior secured loan to real estate developer Fiteni Group 6 th investment of Alantra's direct lending fund Alteralia II: €25Mn corporate financing to ASU and Geaser (both part of Sadisa Group, a Spanish waste management business)

investment of Alantra's direct lending fund Alteralia II: €25Mn corporate financing to ASU and Geaser (both part of Sadisa Group, a Spanish waste management business) Alteralia II ranked in March among the Top 5 funds in its category by performance according to Inverco 1

Performance as of 30 th June 2020:

June 2020: EQMC: NAV per share decrease of 26.3%, which implies an accumulated net IRR of 12% since inception 2 (2010) QMC III: NAV per share decrease of 18.8% with a +20% cumulative outperformance vs. reference index since inception

Asabys Partners (life science VC firm) has completed two investments and one follow-on

follow-on Launch of a transition energy asset management business in partnership with Enagas, who has committed a minimum ticket of €20 Mn

The fund, which has a target size of €150 Mn, will be targeting innovative, fast-growing energy transition companies in Europe

fast-growing energy transition companies in Europe Fee-earning assets under management from the direct investment businesses reached €1.9 Bn as of 30 th June 2020 (-€227 Mn vs. 30 th June 2019)

assets under management from the direct investment businesses reached €1.9 Bn as of 30 June 2020 (-€227 Mn vs. 30 June 2019) The decrease is mostly driven by (i) the divestment of the PE funds and (ii) market value changes of the active funds 2 Fund of funds, co-investments & secondaries (ACP): new mandate with Korean investor to invest in European infrastructure Spain's association of investment institutions, and pension funds Blended Share Class returns (weighted average of EQMC share classes excluding class B and F) 12 Annex 13 Annex I. Consolidated income statement for 2020 H1 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 % 55,499 47,134 17.7% 12,713 12,442 2.2% 11,784 21,703 (45.7%) 11,784 12,530 (6.0%) - 6,198 (100.0%) Wealth Management Fees - 2,975 (100.0%) 637 485 31.3% 80,633 81,764 (1.4%) (50.0%) (51,860) (53,425) (2.9%) (34,716) (31,248) 11.1% (17,144) (22,177) (22.7%) (11,639) (15,073) (22.8%) (2,896) (2,640) 9.7% (21) (4,203) (99.5%) (66,416) (75,341) (11.8%) 14,245 6,479 119.9% 1,323 915 44.6% 466 20,076 (97.7%) 1,789 20,991 (91.5%) 1,296 879 47.4% (1,872) (2,225) (15.9%) (4,319) (4,419) (2.3%) 11,139 21,705 (48.7%) 10,870 12,126 (10.4%) 1,170 641 82.7% ORDINARY NET PROFIT 12,040 12,766 (5.7%) 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 % 0.29 0.57 (49.8%) 0.29 0.57 (49.8%) 14 Annex II. Consolidated balance sheet as of 30th June 2020 ASSETS LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 15 Annex III. Consolidated 2020 H1 income statement by segment Investment Banking Credit portfolio advisory Asset Management Structure Portfolio Rest Consolidation Total Total adjustments Group Group 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Revenue 55,499 47,134 12,713 12,442 11,784 21,703 637 485 80,633 81,764 Ordinary income among segments 132 3 3,061 346 2,200 2,265 2,607 2,252 (8,000) (4,866) Other operating revenue 28 56 28 56 Personnel expenses (33,492) (28,060) (9,459) (7,406) (5,777) (9,037) (2,766) (2,969) (88) (366) (5,866) (51,860) (53,425) Other operating expenses (6,144) (7,422) (2,432) (2,510) (1,219) (1,935) (1,828) (3,206) (16) (11,639) (15,073) Other operating expenses among segments (1,304) (919) (3,510) (602) (3,183) (3,340) (3) (5) 8,000 4,866 Depreciation and amortisation charge (1,761) (1,834) (194) (40) (26) (305) (862) (461) (53) (2,896) (2,640) Impairment of non-current assets (21) (59) (10) (130) (4,004) (21) (4,203) Gain (loss) on disposal of non-current assets Other profit (loss) Operating profit (loss) 12,937 8,899 179 2,220 3,779 9,221 (2,215) (3,904) (16) (88) (419) (9,870) 14,245 6,479 Finance income 291 134 74 45 365 179 Finance income among segments 4 (4) Finance cost (52) (4) (2) (2) (29) (4) (5) (73) (88) (83) Finance cost among segments (4) 4 Changes in fair value of financial segments 57 (15) (15) 57 Gain (loss) from reclassification of financial assets at amortised cost to financial assets at fair value Gain (loss) from reclassification of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income to financial assets at fair value Exchanges differences 450 695 (9) (9) (176) 1,127 (176) Impairment loss/reversal on financial instruments (530) 29 (14) 1,299 4,743 (544) 6,071 Gain (loss) on disposal of financial instruments Financial instruments at amortised cost Other financial instruments 1,032 724 (88) 14,219 944 14,943 Net Finance Income (Costs) (132) 25 679 1,299 (9) (2) (29) (4) 1,323 915 (43) 18,758 1,789 20,991 Profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees 720 664 1,004 215 (428) 1,296 879 Profit (loss) before tax 13,525 9,588 858 3,519 4,774 9,434 (2,244) (3,908) 1,307 828 (890) 8,888 17,330 28,349 Income tax expense (3,597) (2,317) (435) (555) (883) (2,191) 682 783 (75) (190) (11) 51 (4,319) (4,419) Consolidated profit (loss) for the period 9,928 7,271 423 2,964 3,891 7,243 (1,562) (3,125) 1,232 638 (901) 8,939 13,011 23,930 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent 9,160 7,282 235 1,466 3,037 6,502 (1,562) (3,125) 1,170 640 (901) 8,939 11,139 21,705 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 768 (11) 188 1,498 854 741 62 (3) 1,872 2,225 16 Annex 4. Annex IV. Glossary (i) Identified business segments "Business Segments" refer to each operating segment or component identified and classified as such by Alantra that (a) engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses (including revenues and expenses relating to transactions with other components of the group); (b) whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the entity's chief operating decision maker to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and assess its performance; and (c) for which discrete financial information is available. "Investment Banking". The identified Alantra business segment provides financial advisory services to companies or entities on corporate transactions (corporate finance and M&A) and equity research and brokerage services to institutional investors. "Credit Portfolio Advisory". The identified Alantra business segment provides advisory services to financial institutions and institutional investors in credit, real estate and other asset portfolio transactions. "Asset Management". The identified Alantra business segment which, in accordance with the information provided in the Prospectus, consists of the management of and provision of advice in relation to various classes of assets for institutional investors, high net worth individuals/family offices and other professional investors through specialist investment funds or customer investment portfolios. "Structure". The identified Alantra business segment which encompasses the universe of revenues and expenses corresponding to Alantra's governance and development structure (corporate governance, strategic management, corporate and business development and corporate services such accounting and financial reporting, risk management and control, human resource management and legal services, among others) and which, either because they relate to the Group parent - as a listed entity - or the management of the Group as a whole, are not directly attributable to the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management or Portfolio segments. The Structure segment also includes the invoicing of services related to Alantra Group companies that are associates, i.e., not fully consolidated. In light of Alantra's ongoing growth at both the corporate and business levels, the significance of the services encompassed by the Structure area justifies its classification as an independent segment. "Portfolio". The identified Alantra business segment which is defined as the activity consisting of the pursuit of capital gains by taking ownership interests in companies, funds or investment vehicles managed by the Alantra Group's asset management teams and subsequently selling those interests. "Rest". It is defined, by default, as the host of items that do not correspond to any of the business segments (i.e., that are not part of either the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management, Structure or Portfolio segments). 17 Annex 4. Annex IV. Glossary (ii) "Fee Business" is defined as the group or aggregate of the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management and Structure segments which, as a whole, are referred to as the service provision businesses, whether those services be financial advisory or management, whose revenues materialise in the form of fees and whose expenses are those necessary for their pursuit and development, mainly comprising staff costs. The following is specifically carved out of the Fee Business: losses or gains deriving from the Group parent's investments in the companies that perform the aforementioned activities (such as, for example, gains unlocked on the sale of investments in companies or businesses, goodwill impairment charges or foreign currency gains or losses); those losses or gains are included under segment termed Rest. The decision to allocate 100% of the activity encompassed by the Structure segment to the Fee Business reflects the fact that the vast majority of the time and/or investment of the resources included under Structure are devoted to managing the growth and complexity emanating from the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory and Asset Management segments. This concept is all the more relevant as it underpins several of the alternative performance measures (APMs) used. "Recurring Business". The group or aggregate of segments comprising the Fee Business (Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management, Structure) plus the Portfolio segment. Alternative performance measures "Alternative performance measures" or "APMs" A measure of the past or future financial performance, financial situation or cash flows of a company other than the financial measures defined or described in the applicable financial reporting framework. "Fee Business Net Profit". The profit generated from the provision of advisory or management services under the umbrella of the Fee Businesses (i.e., that corresponding to the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management and Structure segments), whose revenues materialise in the form of fees and whose expenses are those necessary for their pursuit and development, mainly comprising staff costs. Fee Business Net Profit is calculated as the sum of profit attributable to owners of the parent corresponding to the above three segments.

The markedly different nature of Alantra's two businesses (Fee Business and Portfolio) justifies the breakdown of Fee Business Net Profit attributable to owners of the parent in the Company's public financial disclosures. "Portfolio Net Profit". The profit deriving from the investment in and subsequent disposal of shareholdings in companies, funds or other investment vehicles managed by the Alantra Group. Portfolio Net Profit is equal to the profit attributable to owners of the parent corresponding to the Portfolio segment.

The markedly different nature of Alantra's two businesses (Fee Business and Portfolio) justifies the breakdown of Portfolio Net Profit attributable to owners of the parent in the Company's public financial disclosures. 18 Annex 4. Annex IV. Glossary (iii) "Recurring Net Profit". The profit derived from the Group's recurring or ordinary activities, i.e., that generated by the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management and Portfolio segments. Recurring Net Profit is the sum of Fee Business Net Profit and Portfolio Net Profit.

Recurring Net Profit is an important indicator, in relation to net profit (or profit attributable to owners of the parent), insofar as it helps users assess what part of the Group's bottom line is attributable to the recurring businesses and not extraordinary accounting entries. "Financial Leverage". This metric is defined as the aggregate borrowings provided to the Group by banks, credit institutions and similar entities to fund its business operations. This measure excludes amounts due to employees, suppliers, companies within its scope of consolidation or their shareholders. It also excludes obligations to banks, credit institutions or similar entities when these obligations are specifically secured by assets in the same amount. "Payout". This metric is defined as the percentage of profits the Company pays out to its shareholders. It is calculated as the total sum distributed by the Company to its shareholders in respect of a given reporting period (whether in the form of a dividend or a distribution charged against reserves or the share premium account) and the consolidated net profit, attributable to the controlling company, generated during that same period

The payout indicates the extent to which shareholder remuneration is financed from profit for the year (or for the reporting period in question). "Dividend Yield". The return earned by the Company's shareholders by means of the dividends they receive. The Dividend Yield is calculated as the ratio between the total per-share sum distributed by the Company to its shareholders in the last twelve months (whether in the form of a dividend or a distribution charged against reserves or the share premium account) and the average share price of the last month.

Shareholders earn a return in two ways: gains in the price of the shares they hold and the remuneration they receive in the form of distributed dividends, reserves or share premium accounts. The Dividend Yield is the APM or benchmark indicator for the latter source of shareholder returns. 19 Disclaimer Alantra Partners, S.A. publishes this presentation solely and exclusively for information purposes. This presentation does not constitute an offer to subscribe, buy or sell securities issued by Alantra Partners, S.A., or any other securities in any jurisdiction. Any information and forecasts, if any, contained in this document, have not been verified by an independent entity and, consequently, its accuracy or completeness cannot be warranted. Neither Alantra Partners, S.A. nor any of the companies within its group, nor its respective directors, executives or employees accept any responsibility whatsoever for damages or losses that may derive from the use that the recipients make of this document or its content. 20 Contact Philipp Krohn Investor Relations Tel.: +34 917 458 484 investors@alantra.com I www.alantra.com 21 Attachments Original document

