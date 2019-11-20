Alantra Partners S A : advises Doncasters on the sale of Blaenavon Forgings to Arlington Capital Partners

Boston - Alantra, a leading global investment bank and asset management firm, is pleased to announce its client, Doncasters Ltd, a leading international manufacturing group, has sold Blaenavon Forgings to US private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners. Alantra's experience with complex carve-out transactions coupled with its international Aerospace & Defense sector team ensured the success of this transaction.

Headquartered in Blaenavon, Wales, United Kingdom, Blaenavon Forgings is a manufacturer of high-precision forgings to the aerospace and defense sector. The operation offers one-stop-shop production capabilities focused on both rolled rings and closed die products, with complementary services such as machining, heat treating, engineering, chemical processing, testing and inspection. Blaenavon Forgings will operate independently within Arlington Capital Partners' newly created Forged Solutions Group ("FSG").

The Alantra team advising Doncasters consisted of Wade Aust (Managing Director & Partner, Boston), David Waldstein (Director, Boston), and Jackson Rimpas (Associate, New York) all with Alantra US, and Richard Benyahia (Vice President) and Oliver Hickley (Associate), who are based in Alantra's Birmingham, UK office.

Mr. Aust commented, "We are delighted to have advised Doncasters, a leading global manufacturing business with a strong British heritage founded over 240 years ago. This deal demonstrates our unique ability to combine global aerospace and defense sector expertise with local market-leading execution. It is an interesting time in the aerospace forging space, with relatively few capable suppliers trying to satisfy a large orderbook. As a result, aerospace investors are taking notice," he concluded.

Mr. Waldstein added, "Doncasters' Blaenavon forging operation is a well-capitalized business with an experienced management team capable of delivering both rolled rings and closed die forgings to many of the most attractive 'next gen' platforms. The business is very well positioned to take advantage of the changing market dynamics."

Mr. Benyahia noted, "This carve-out was complex and it was a pleasure to provide support to the management team and assist them with all of the various business points they needed to consider as a standalone business."