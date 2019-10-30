Log in
ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.    ALNT   ES0126501131

ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.

(ALNT)
Alantra Partners S A : generated net profit of 30.7 million (+50.8% YoY) in the first nine months of the year

10/30/2019 | 04:52am EDT
  • Net revenues increased by +42.4%, up to €150.7m, mainly due to the growth in the investment banking division (+52.7%).

Year-to-date, Alantra advised on 145 transactions (+34% YoY), out of which 59 were in M&A, 33 in credit portfolio advisory, 30 in ECM, 18 in debt and five in strategic advisory.

Net revenues from asset management increased by +20.2% driven by an increase in performance fees (+133.7%).

  • Operating expenses amounted to €123.7m, representing a 50.2% increase. Most of this increase in expenses is related to the incorporation of new teams and activities, and a higher variable compensation directly linked to the strong performance of the business (+€14.9m).
  • Net profit attributable to the parent reached €30.7m (+50.8%), of which €26.0m derived from the fee business (+81.0%). In addition to the fee business, the Group generated profits from portfolio divestments of €1.3m and extraordinary results of €3.5m.
  • In Asset Management, direct investment fee-earning AuM increased by €140m over the last twelve months, reaching €2.2bn.

The Group started fundraising for a new direct lending vehicle, focused on Real Estate, with a target size of €150m. In addition to this, the Private Debt team completed another investment and a disbursement.

The Real Estate practice added a new investment (NH Sotogrande) to its hotel portfolio, which totals €173m of AuM.

Click here to download the 2019 Q3 Results Presentation

Disclaimer

Alantra Partners SA published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:51:02 UTC
