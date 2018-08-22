Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Alantra Partners SA    ALNT   ES0126501131

ALANTRA PARTNERS SA (ALNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alantra Partners : advises TRIGO on the acquisition of Lumbee Enterprises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 05:02pm CEST

Paris, 22 August 2018 - Alantra, a global investment banking and asset management firm, is pleased to announce that TRIGO Group has acquired Lumbee Enterprises, Inc., a US-based provider of inspection and quality control services, mainly for the automotive industry. The transaction closed on July 6, 2018 and the deal value was not disclosed.

Headquartered in Nanterre, France, TRIGO is a leading global provider of quality support and conformity assessment services serving the automotive, aerospace, railway and other heavy transportation industries. TRIGO is backed by the leading French private equity firm, Ardian.

Lumbee has over 25 years of experience delivering inspection and quality control solutions to the automotive manufacturing industry. Based in South Carolina, the company inspects more than 20 million parts annually for customers among the major OEMs and their Tier 1 suppliers. The acquisition of Lumbee expands TRIGO's geographic coverage into the southeastern United States and the firm continues to explore additional US acquisition opportunities.

Alantra has a history of advising Ardian companies on US acquisition targets. In September 2016, Alantra assisted Trescal (majority owned by Ardian), a leading global metrology services company, on the acquisition of American Precision Metrology, a major player in the US metrology market located in Wisconsin and Florida.

"Trigo is making a real commitment to the North American market and the Lumbee acquisition brings them an excellent entrée into some new customers," said Ashley Rountree, Managing Partner with Alantra, France. "We are very proud that Ardian counts on Alantra to assist its portfolio companies with expansion in the US."

By Yago SánchezAugust 22, 2018Corporate News, Press Releases

Disclaimer

Alantra Partners SA published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 15:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALANTRA PARTNERS SA
05:02pALANTRA PARTNERS : advises TRIGO on the acquisition of Lumbee Enterprises
PU
08/15ALANTRA PARTNERS : completes the acquisition KPMG UK’s global loan portfol..
PU
07/27ALANTRA PARTNERS : advises the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund in the s..
PU
07/26ALANTRA PARTNERS : advises H8 Collection’s shareholders in the sale of a m..
PU
07/26ALANTRA PARTNERS : generated net revenues of 70.2 million (+19.6%) and an attri..
PU
07/25ALANTRA PARTNERS : Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (live)
PU
07/25ALANTRA PARTNERS : advises Portobello Capital in the sale of Multiasistencia to ..
PU
07/17ALANTRA PARTNERS : REIM completes the acquisition of two office buildings locate..
PU
07/12ALANTRA PARTNERS : view on European small and mid-sized banks
PU
07/10ALANTRA PARTNERS : BoF on the struggle of US premium fashion brands
PU
More news
Chart ALANTRA PARTNERS SA
Duration : Period :
Alantra Partners SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALANTRA PARTNERS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Santiago Eguidazu Mayor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Santiago Bergareche Busquet Vice Chairman
Luís Carlos Croissier Batista Independent Director
Maria Luisa Garaña Corces Independent Director
Alfred Merton Vinton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALANTRA PARTNERS SA5.09%676
BLACKROCK-7.43%75 791
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-2.45%52 537
STATE STREET CORPORATION-12.54%32 698
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION8.56%24 889
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-16.28%20 128
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.