Alantra Partners : advises TRIGO on the acquisition of Lumbee Enterprises

Paris, 22 August 2018 - Alantra, a global investment banking and asset management firm, is pleased to announce that TRIGO Group has acquired Lumbee Enterprises, Inc., a US-based provider of inspection and quality control services, mainly for the automotive industry. The transaction closed on July 6, 2018 and the deal value was not disclosed.

Headquartered in Nanterre, France, TRIGO is a leading global provider of quality support and conformity assessment services serving the automotive, aerospace, railway and other heavy transportation industries. TRIGO is backed by the leading French private equity firm, Ardian.

Lumbee has over 25 years of experience delivering inspection and quality control solutions to the automotive manufacturing industry. Based in South Carolina, the company inspects more than 20 million parts annually for customers among the major OEMs and their Tier 1 suppliers. The acquisition of Lumbee expands TRIGO's geographic coverage into the southeastern United States and the firm continues to explore additional US acquisition opportunities.

Alantra has a history of advising Ardian companies on US acquisition targets. In September 2016, Alantra assisted Trescal (majority owned by Ardian), a leading global metrology services company, on the acquisition of American Precision Metrology, a major player in the US metrology market located in Wisconsin and Florida.

"Trigo is making a real commitment to the North American market and the Lumbee acquisition brings them an excellent entrée into some new customers," said Ashley Rountree, Managing Partner with Alantra, France. "We are very proud that Ardian counts on Alantra to assist its portfolio companies with expansion in the US."