ALANTRA PARTNERS SA

(ALNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alantra Partners : advises the shareholders of Circles Group and BCOH on the sale to Albingia

07/10/2019 | 03:53pm EDT

July 10, 2019

Brussels - Alantra, the independent global mid-market investment banking and asset management firm, has advised the shareholders of Circles Group, a Luxembourg based niche specialty Managing General Agent (MGA) and BCOH, a Belgium based insurance broker specialised in film and event insurance, on the sale to Albingia.

Building on excellence and service, while keeping the human being at the centre of its project, the new group will aim to accelerate its international expansion, product innovation and the digital transformation of the industry.

"We are very pleased and eager to start this new chapter alongside Albingia. Alantra has proven to be invaluable in the search for the right partner in a vast landscape of strategic and financial players. The dynamic team ran a well-organised sale process and provided hands on advice from start to finish." stated founding CEO-shareholder Olivier Héger and managing CEO-shareholder Edouard le Grelle.

Circles Group is an undisputed leader in the special risk insurance segment with over 100,000 movies and events insured. The group offers a wide range of insurance solutions dedicated to all kinds of special risks: movies, shootings and productions, events, shows, concerts, festivals, horses, jewellery and precious goods, among others. They are renowned for insuring events such as Tomorrowland, Tour de France, AC / DC Australia Tour, Paris Dakar, Rugby World Cup and Carnival of Rio.

Albingia is a Eurazeo backed French large insurance broker specialising in business risks. The company relies on a network of brokers to offer insurance solutions to businesses and professionals.

By Yago Sánchez July 10, 2019 Corporate News, Press Releases

Disclaimer

Alantra Partners SA published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 19:52:02 UTC
