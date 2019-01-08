Alara Resources : Appointment of Director

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE Wednesday, 9 January 2019
Alara Resources Limited A.B.N. 27 122 892 719
Suite 1.02, 110 Erindale Road, Balcatta WA 6021, Australia PO Box 963, Balcatta WA 6914
Telephone | +61 8 9240 4211 Facsimile | +968 2449 2491
Web |www.alararesources.comEmail |cosec@alararesources.com
APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR
PERTH: Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ) (Alara or Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Avi Sthapak as Alternate Director for Atmavireshwar Sthapak, effective 9 January 2019.
For further information, please contact:
|
Justin Richard
|
T | +968 2449 1162
|
Managing Director
|
E | jrichard@alararesources.com
|
Stephen Gethin
|
T | +61 8 9240 4211
|
Company Secretary
|
E | cosec@alararesources.com
|
About Alara Resources
Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ) is an Australian minerals exploration company with a portfolio of projects in the Middle East. Alara has completed Bankable Feasibility Studies for the Al Hadeetha Copper Project in Oman and the Khnaiguiyah Zinc-Copper Project in Saudi Arabia and an Advanced Scoping Study on the Daris Copper-Gold Project in Oman. In June 2018, Al Hadeetha Resources became the first international joint venture company to be awarded a copper mining licence in the Sultanate of Oman. The Company is now establishing itself a mine developer and producer of base and precious metals. For more information, please visit:www.alararesources.com
Disclaimer
Alara Resources Limited published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 04:53:05 UTC