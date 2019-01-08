Log in
ALARA RESOURCES LIMITED (AUQ)
End-of-day quote  - 01/08
0.025 AUD   +8.70%
Alara Resources : Appointment of Director

01/08/2019 | 11:54pm EST

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE Wednesday, 9 January 2019

Alara Resources Limited A.B.N. 27 122 892 719

Suite 1.02, 110 Erindale Road, Balcatta WA 6021, Australia PO Box 963, Balcatta WA 6914

Telephone | +61 8 9240 4211 Facsimile | +968 2449 2491

Web |www.alararesources.comEmail |cosec@alararesources.com

APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR

PERTH: Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ) (Alara or Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Avi Sthapak as Alternate Director for Atmavireshwar Sthapak, effective 9 January 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Justin Richard

T | +968 2449 1162

Managing Director

E | jrichard@alararesources.com

Stephen Gethin

T | +61 8 9240 4211

Company Secretary

E | cosec@alararesources.com

About Alara Resources

Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ) is an Australian minerals exploration company with a portfolio of projects in the Middle East. Alara has completed Bankable Feasibility Studies for the Al Hadeetha Copper Project in Oman and the Khnaiguiyah Zinc-Copper Project in Saudi Arabia and an Advanced Scoping Study on the Daris Copper-Gold Project in Oman. In June 2018, Al Hadeetha Resources became the first international joint venture company to be awarded a copper mining licence in the Sultanate of Oman. The Company is now establishing itself a mine developer and producer of base and precious metals. For more information, please visit:www.alararesources.com

Disclaimer

Alara Resources Limited published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 04:53:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Justin J. Richard Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
James David Phipps Non-Executive Chairman
Rexin Kamilas Manager-Finance & Administrative
Dinesh Aggarwal Chief Financial Officer
Atmavireshwar Sthapak Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALARA RESOURCES LIMITED21.05%0
BHP GROUP LTD0.47%117 346
BHP GROUP PLC1.71%117 346
RIO TINTO3.53%83 094
RIO TINTO LIMITED0.55%83 094
ANGLO AMERICAN0.41%31 660
