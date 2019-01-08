Alara Resources : Appointment of Director

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE Wednesday, 9 January 2019

Alara Resources Limited A.B.N. 27 122 892 719

Suite 1.02, 110 Erindale Road, Balcatta WA 6021, Australia PO Box 963, Balcatta WA 6914

Telephone | +61 8 9240 4211 Facsimile | +968 2449 2491

Web |www.alararesources.comEmail |cosec@alararesources.com

APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR

PERTH: Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ) (Alara or Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Avi Sthapak as Alternate Director for Atmavireshwar Sthapak, effective 9 January 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Justin Richard T | +968 2449 1162 Managing Director E | jrichard@alararesources.com Stephen Gethin T | +61 8 9240 4211 Company Secretary E | cosec@alararesources.com About Alara Resources

Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ) is an Australian minerals exploration company with a portfolio of projects in the Middle East. Alara has completed Bankable Feasibility Studies for the Al Hadeetha Copper Project in Oman and the Khnaiguiyah Zinc-Copper Project in Saudi Arabia and an Advanced Scoping Study on the Daris Copper-Gold Project in Oman. In June 2018, Al Hadeetha Resources became the first international joint venture company to be awarded a copper mining licence in the Sultanate of Oman. The Company is now establishing itself a mine developer and producer of base and precious metals. For more information, please visit:www.alararesources.com