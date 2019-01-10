Alara Resources : Directors' Status Change

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE Friday, 11 January 2019

DIRECTORS' STATUS CHANGE

PERTH: Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ) (Alara or Company) is pleased to announce, effective today, the change in status of Mr Stephen Gethin, presently Alternate Director for Managing Director Mr Justin Richard and Company Secretary and Mr Avi Sthapak, presently Alternate Director for Atmavireshwar Sthapak, to Non-Executive Directors1. Mr Gethin continues to also serve as Company Secretary. Mr Gethin and Mr Avi Sthapak are Australian residents.

These changes have been made to accommodate a compliance issue raised by ASX. The Company takes a different position on this matter, based on legal advice, however it has determined to act in accordance with ASX direction and reserves the right to review its position in future if necessary.

1 For clarity, they are no longer Alternate Directors.