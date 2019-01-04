Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Alara Resources Limited    AUQ   AU000000AUQ7

ALARA RESOURCES LIMITED (AUQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/02
0.019 AUD   -13.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alara Resources : welcomes new JV partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 08:39am CET

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE Friday, 4 January 2019

Alara Resources Limited A.B.N. 27 122 892 719

Suit 1.02, 110 Erindale Road, Balcatta WA 6021, Australia PO Box 963, Balcatta WA 6914

Telephone | +61 8 9240 4211 Facsimile | +968 2449 2491

Web |www.alararesources.comEmail |cosec@alararesources.com

NEW JV PARTNER JOINS AL HADEETHA COPPER PROJECT

PERTH: Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ) (Alara or Company) is pleased to report the Al Hadeetha Copper Project continues to gain momentum as completion of an OMR 3m (AUD 11.1m) investment into the project has occurred1.

Alara entered its first joint venture in Oman in 2010. Since that time, the Company has invested over AUD 20m into mineral exploration and development in Oman, with the Al Hadeetha Copper Project becoming the flagship for Oman's resurging copper sector.

Last year Alara's joint venture vehicle, Al Hadeetha Resources (AHR), was issued a copper mining licence on the back of a positive feasibility study and growing government support for developing Oman's mining industry.

Alara, along with AHR's other shareholder Al Hadeetha Investments, are pleased to welcome Al Tasnim Infrastructure as a new joint venture partner, as it takes a 19% shareholding in AHR2. Al Tasnim Infrastructure is part of the Al Tasnim Group, a leading Omani construction and infrastructure group with a diversified project portfolio, including a mining and quarrying division.

Due diligence and joint venture negotiations extended over several months3 to ensure the parties were a good fit, with shared values and vision for AHR's current and future projects.

For further information, please contact:

Justin Richard

T | +968 2449 1162

Managing Director

E | jrichard@alararesources.com

Stephen Gethin

T | +61 8 9240 4211

Company Secretary

E | cosec@alararesources.com

About Alara Resources

Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ) is an Australian minerals exploration company with a portfolio of projects in the Middle East. Alara has completed Bankable Feasibility Studies for the Al Hadeetha Copper Project in Oman and the Khnaiguiyah Zinc-Copper Project in Saudi Arabia and an Advanced Scoping Study on the Daris Copper-Gold Project in Oman. In June 2018, Al Hadeetha Resources became the first international joint venture company to be awarded a copper mining licence in the Sultanate of Oman. The Company is now establishing itself a mine developer and producer of base and precious metals. For more information, please visit:www.alararesources.com.

  • 1 Refer Alara's initial announcement of this transaction on ASX dated 19 December 2018.

  • 2 Al Hadeetha Investments holds a 30% share in AHR, with the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Alara Oman Operations Pty Ltd holding 51% of AHR post completion of the Al Tasnim transaction.

3 Al Tasnim was assisted by Deloitte and Addleshaw Goddard. Alara was assisted by Avalon Global and Western International Management.

Disclaimer

Alara Resources Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 07:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALARA RESOURCES LIMITED
08:39aALARA RESOURCES : welcomes new JV partner
PU
2018ALARA RESOURCES : Al Hadeetha Resources Welcomes New Shareholder
PU
2018ALARA RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
2018ALARA RESOURCES : Pause in Trading
PU
2018ALARA RESOURCES : Corporate Governance statement
PU
2018ALARA RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest - A Sthapak
PU
2018ALARA RESOURCES : 2018 AGM - Results of Remuneration Report Poll
PU
2018ALARA RESOURCES : September Quarter Activities and Cashflow Report
PU
2018ALARA RESOURCES : 2018 Annual Report
PU
2018ALARA RESOURCES : Notice of 2018 AGM and Proxy Form
PU
More news
Chart ALARA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alara Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Justin J. Richard Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
James David Phipps Non-Executive Chairman
Rexin Kamilas Manager-Finance & Administrative
Dinesh Aggarwal Chief Financial Officer
Atmavireshwar Sthapak Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALARA RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD-1.61%113 908
BHP GROUP PLC-3.46%113 908
RIO TINTO-2.33%80 210
RIO TINTO LIMITED-2.32%80 210
ANGLO AMERICAN-4.19%30 640
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.