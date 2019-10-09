Log in
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.

Alaris Royalty : Announces Q3 2019 Earnings Release Date

10/09/2019

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATESSECURITIES LAW./

CALGARY, Oct. 9, 2019/CNW/ - Alaris Royalty Corp. ('Alaris' or the 'Corporation') (TSX: AD) is pleased to announce that it will release earnings results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019following the closing of regular trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Alaris management will host a conference call at 5 pm MT(7pm ET) the same day to discuss the financial results and outlook for the Corporation.

Participants in North Americacan access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-888-390-0546 or 1-416-764-8688. Alternatively, to listen to this event online, please click the webcast link and follow the prompts given: Q3 Webcast. Please connect to the call or log into the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the event.

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, it will be archived for instant replay for a week. You can access the replay by dialing toll free 1-888-390-0541 and entering the passcode 464980#. The webcast will be archived for 3 months and is available for replay by using the same link as above or by finding the link we'll have stored under the 'Investor' section - 'Presentations and Events', on our website at www.alarisroyalty.com.

About Alaris

The Corporation provides alternative financing to a diversified group of private companies ('Private Company Partners') in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its shareholders. Royalties or distributions to Alaris from the Private Company Partners are adjusted annually based on the percentage change of a 'top line' financial performance measure such as gross margin, same clinic sales, gross revenues and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

SOURCE Alaris Royalty Corp.

Disclaimer

Alaris Royalty Corp. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 22:55:09 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 117 M
EBIT 2019 105 M
Net income 2019 67,0 M
Debt 2019 301 M
Yield 2019 8,60%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2019 8,56x
EV / Sales2020 8,04x
Capitalization 703 M
Technical analysis trends ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 22,19  CAD
Last Close Price 19,20  CAD
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Walter King President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack Chuck Lee Independent Chairman
Darren J. Driscoll Chief Financial Officer
E. Mitchell Shier Independent Director
Mary Campbell Ritchie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.12.07%523
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG25.10%19 921
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA11.60%1 142
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG2.09%564
MBB SE-19.10%375
CAPMAN OYJ33.56%331
