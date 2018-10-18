Log in
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.    AD   CA01163Q4007

ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. (AD)
10/17 11:39:59 pm
19.64 CAD   +0.05%
Alaris Royalty : Declares October Dividend

10/18/2018 | 08:08am CEST

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Royalty Corp. ('Alaris' or the 'Corporation') (TSX: AD) announces that the Board of Directors of the Corporation has declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share for the month of October 2018, representing $1.62 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2018. The ex-dividend date is October 30, 2018.

This dividend is designated by the Corporation to be an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

About Alaris:

The Corporation provides alternative financing for a diversified group of private businesses ('Private Company Partners') in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its shareholders. Distributions from the Private Company Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a 'top line' financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

For further information please contact:

Curtis Krawetz
Vice President, Investments and Investor Relations
Alaris Royalty Corp.
P: (403) 221-7305
Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6
www.alarisroyalty.com

Disclaimer

Alaris Royalty Corp. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 06:07:04 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 103 M
EBIT 2018 71,8 M
Net income 2018 49,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,25%
P/E ratio 2018 14,41
P/E ratio 2019 11,78
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,81x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,31x
Capitalization 704 M
Chart ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Alaris Royalty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,7  CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Walter King President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack Chuck Lee Independent Chairman
Darren J. Driscoll Chief Financial Officer
E. Mitchell Shier Independent Director
Mary Campbell Ritchie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.-6.29%539
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG5.16%18 837
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA-28.34%1 422
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP-4.70%657
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-27.62%613
MBB SE-8.94%602
