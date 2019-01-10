Log in
Alarko : Disclosure Dated 10.01.2019

01/10/2019 | 03:19am EST

DISCLOSURE

Date: 10.01.2019

Subject:

EIA Positive Report has been obtained for the Karabiga Thermal Power Plant of our participation Cenal Elektrik Üretim A.Ş.

It had been previously announced to the public that regarding the EIA report of our participation Cenal Elektrik Üretim A.Ş.'s Karabiga Thermal Power Plant which had been cancelled by the Administrative Court, the necessary arrangements would be made and the new EIA report would be obtained in the shortest time.

The mentioned new "EIA Positive Report" has been obtained.

It is announced to the public.

We state that our above disclosure is; in accordance with the principles in Capital Market Board's disclosures communiqué in effect, fully reflects our information in the related subject(s), the information is in accordance with our records and documents, we demonstrate all necessary efforts to obtain all information regarding the subject fully and accurately, and that we are responsible of this disclosure.

Disclaimer

Alarko Holding AS published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 08:18:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,30  TRY
Spread / Average Target 117%
Managers
NameTitle
Ayhan Yavrucu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Izzet Garih Chairman
Mustafa Filiz Head-Financial Affairs
Turgut Çelik Deputy Senior VP-Information Technology
Vedat Aksel Alaton Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALARKO HOLDING A.S.158
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD2.99%38 049
INVESTOR3.94%32 860
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN2.29%8 887
REMGRO LIMITED5.10%7 412
KINNEVIK3.88%6 737
