Alarko : Disclosure Dated 10.01.2019

Date: 10.01.2019

EIA Positive Report has been obtained for the Karabiga Thermal Power Plant of our participation Cenal Elektrik Üretim A.Ş.

It had been previously announced to the public that regarding the EIA report of our participation Cenal Elektrik Üretim A.Ş.'s Karabiga Thermal Power Plant which had been cancelled by the Administrative Court, the necessary arrangements would be made and the new EIA report would be obtained in the shortest time.

The mentioned new "EIA Positive Report" has been obtained.

It is announced to the public.

