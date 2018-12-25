Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Alarko Holding A.S.    ALARK   TRAALARK91Q0

ALARKO HOLDING A.S. (ALARK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- TRY   --.--%
2013Turkey to Start Third Istanbul Airport Tender Next Week
DJ
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alarko : Tender Process / Result - 25.12.2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2018 | 05:15pm CET

TENDER PROCESS / RESULT

Date: 25.12.2018

Subject:

Update regarding the tender won by our subsidiary Altek Alarko Elektrik Santralları Tesis, İşletme ve Ticaret A.Ş.

It had been announced to the public that our subsidiary Altek Alarko Elektrik Santralları Tesis, İşletme ve Ticaret A.Ş. had come first with 65.160.000 TL bid in the tender held on March 23, 2018 regarding the privatization of Gönen Hydroelectric Power Plant by "Operating Rights Transfer for 49 Years" method, and as of the Presidential Decree dated 31.10.2018, Number 290, the approval of the Presidency of Privatization Administration Tender Commission resolution dated 23.03.2018, numbered 03, regarding the mentioned plant's operating rights to be delivered to our Company within the framework of the Tender Specification, and in accordance with this resolution, the Presidency of Privatization Administration was authorized for the signing of the Transfer of Operating Rights Contract and for implementing the requirements of the resolution, and that the mentioned contract would be signed on the date 25.12.2018.

The Transfer of Operating Rights Contract has been signed on 25.12.2018 with the Presidency of Privatization Administration and Elektrik Üretim A.Ş., and Gönen Hydroelectric Power Plant has been transferred to our company for 49 years in exchange for 65.160.000 TL value.

It is announced to the public.

We state that our above disclosure is; in accordance with the principles in Capital Market Board's disclosures communiqué in effect, fully reflects our information in the related subject(s), the information is in accordance with our records and documents, we demonstrate all necessary efforts to obtain all information regarding the subject fully and accurately, and that we are responsible of this disclosure.

Disclaimer

Alarko Holding AS published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 16:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALARKO HOLDING A.S.
05:15pALARKO : Tender Process / Result - 25.12.2018
PU
11/05ALARKO : Disclosure Dated 05.11.2018
PU
11/01ALARKO : Disclosure Dated 01.11.2018
PU
10/16ALARKO : Disclosure Dated 16.10.2018
PU
09/14ALARKO HOLDING A.S. : BONUS ISSUE: 0.9466 new shares for 1 existing share
FA
09/12ALARKO : Notification Regarding Capital Increase Transactions - 12.09.2018
PU
09/05ALARKO : Notification Regarding Capital Increase Transactions - 05.09.2018
PU
06/27ALARKO HOLDING A.S. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/20ALARKO : Kazakhstan contract awarded to consortium
AQ
05/08ALARKO : Disclosure Dated 08.05.2018
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Ayhan Yavrucu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Izzet Garih Chairman
Mustafa Filiz Head-Financial Affairs
Turgut Çelik Deputy Senior VP-Information Technology
Vedat Aksel Alaton Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALARKO HOLDING A.S.175
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-22.58%37 566
INVESTOR0.27%31 939
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN-15.31%8 625
REMGRO LIMITED-18.86%6 939
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%6 871
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.