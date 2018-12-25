Alarko : Tender Process / Result - 25.12.2018

TENDER PROCESS / RESULT

Date: 25.12.2018

Subject:

Update regarding the tender won by our subsidiary Altek Alarko Elektrik Santralları Tesis, İşletme ve Ticaret A.Ş.

It had been announced to the public that our subsidiary Altek Alarko Elektrik Santralları Tesis, İşletme ve Ticaret A.Ş. had come first with 65.160.000 TL bid in the tender held on March 23, 2018 regarding the privatization of Gönen Hydroelectric Power Plant by "Operating Rights Transfer for 49 Years" method, and as of the Presidential Decree dated 31.10.2018, Number 290, the approval of the Presidency of Privatization Administration Tender Commission resolution dated 23.03.2018, numbered 03, regarding the mentioned plant's operating rights to be delivered to our Company within the framework of the Tender Specification, and in accordance with this resolution, the Presidency of Privatization Administration was authorized for the signing of the Transfer of Operating Rights Contract and for implementing the requirements of the resolution, and that the mentioned contract would be signed on the date 25.12.2018.

The Transfer of Operating Rights Contract has been signed on 25.12.2018 with the Presidency of Privatization Administration and Elektrik Üretim A.Ş., and Gönen Hydroelectric Power Plant has been transferred to our company for 49 years in exchange for 65.160.000 TL value.

It is announced to the public.

We state that our above disclosure is; in accordance with the principles in Capital Market Board's disclosures communiqué in effect, fully reflects our information in the related subject(s), the information is in accordance with our records and documents, we demonstrate all necessary efforts to obtain all information regarding the subject fully and accurately, and that we are responsible of this disclosure.