Alarm com : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

-- Third quarter SaaS and license revenue increased 14.3% year-over-year to $84.9 million --
-- Third quarter total revenue increased 14.3% year-over-year to $127.9 million--
-- Third quarter GAAP net income of $17.7 million, compared to $7.7 million net loss for the third quarter of 2018 --
-- Third quarter non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $26.3 million, compared to $25.8 million for the third quarter of 2018 --
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Alarm.com also provided its financial outlook for SaaS and license revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased its revenue guidance for the full year of 2019.
“We are pleased to report another quarter of solid results,” said Steve Trundle, President and CEO of Alarm.com. “Our service provider partners continued to drive adoption of the full range of our residential and commercial services. We also completed the acquisition of OpenEye which will allow us to further expand our addressable market in the commercial space and create another growth opportunity for Alarm.com and our service provider partners.”
Third Quarter2019 Financial Results as Compared to Third Quarter 2018
SaaS and license revenue increased 14.3% to $84.9 million, compared to $74.3 million. SaaS and license revenue includes software license revenue of $10.8 million, compared to $10.5 million.
Total revenue increased 14.3% to $127.9 million, compared to $111.8 million.
GAAP net income was $17.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $7.7 million net loss, or $0.16 loss per diluted share.
GAAP results include a $6.9 million gain from investment activities which are reported as an increase in other income, net.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to $26.3 million, compared to $25.8 million.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased to $18.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $18.2 million or $0.36 per diluted share.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Total cash and cash equivalents increased to $164.3 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $146.1 million as of December 31, 2018. Cash and cash equivalents includes the receipt of $25.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 related to the repayment of a promissory note with a hardware supplier as well as a payment of $23.0 million, which represents the final payment of the total $28.0 million settlement of the putative class action lawsuit related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, or TCPA.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, cash flows from operations was $1.0 million and free cash flow was $(4.0) million, compared to cash flows from operations of $19.8 million and free cash flow of $16.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in cash flows from operations and free cash flows was primarily due to the final payment of $23.0 million to settle the putative class action lawsuit related to the TCPA.
Recent Business Highlights
Introduced New Residential Video Cameras: Two new video cameras were launched which include HDR resolution for indoor and outdoor applications and which offer significantly enhanced performance and picture quality, particularly in highly variable lighting conditions. With sleek and innovative original designs and competitive price-points, Alarm.com’s service providers can now engage more of their customers with advanced video services, including video analytics.
Launched Smart Gateway: The Smart Gateway allows service providers to create a private and secure Wi-Fi network dedicated to Alarm.com video cameras. It is designed to streamline camera installation and reduce common support issues caused by the subscribers’ unmanaged Wi-Fi network, and to enable Alarm.com's service provider partners to more efficiently deploy video cameras and services.
Building36 Introduces New HVAC Monitoring Service: Building36, a division of Alarm.com, launched a new intelligent and deeply integrated HVAC monitoring service that works with select high-efficiency heating and cooling systems from Amana brand with ComfortBridge™ communicating technology. With this innovative new technology, HVAC contractors can remotely monitor and manage sophisticated residential and light commercial heating and cooling systems, allowing them to operate their businesses more efficiently and proactively address customer needs. Amana brand is the first to deploy high-efficiency systems that integrate with the Building36 service.
Announced Majority Stake Acquisition of OpenEye: Alarm.com announced a majority-stake acquisition of OpenEye, a leading provider of cloud-managed video surveillance solutions for the commercial market. OpenEye is an innovative leader in the growing Video-Surveillance-as-a-Service market and its technology is deployed in over 14,000 business locations in the U.S. and Canada. OpenEye’s network of partners and systems integrators have been trusted to deploy its market-leading solutions in leading restaurant chains, large retailers, school districts, universities, and other commercial locations.
Financial Outlook
Alarm.com is providing its outlook for SaaS and license revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 and is increasing its revenue guidance for the full year 2019.
For the fourth quarter of 2019:
SaaS and license revenue is expected to be in the range of $87.3 million to $87.5 million.
For the full year of 2019:
SaaS and license revenue is expected to be in the range of $334.6 million to $334.8 million.
Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $472.6 million to $476.8 million, which includes anticipated hardware and other revenue in the range of $138.0 million to $142.0 million.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $101.5 million to $103.0 million.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $72.0 million to $72.6 million, based on an estimated tax rate of 21.0%.
Based on an expected 50.4 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, non-GAAP adjusted net income is expected to be $1.43 to $1.44 per diluted share.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted income attributable to common stockholders before income taxes, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, non-GAAP adjusted net income per share and free cash flow. We have included non-GAAP measures in this press release because they are financial, operating or liquidity measures used by our management to (i) understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and generate future operating plans, (ii) make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and investments in initiatives that are focused on cultivating new markets for our solutions and (iii) provide useful information to management about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures. We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, as performance measures under our executive bonus plan. Further, we believe that these non-GAAP measures of our financial results provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, business trends and financial condition. While we believe the use of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors and management in analyzing our financial performance, non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts and transactions that are included in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures do not serve as an alternative to GAAP nor do we consider our non-GAAP measures in isolation, accordingly we present non-GAAP financial measures only in connection with GAAP results. We urge investors to consider non-GAAP measures only in conjunction with our GAAP financials and to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release.
We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure, which we define as cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.
With respect to our expectations under “Financial Outlook” above, reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income guidance to the closest corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures, in particular, non-ordinary course litigation expense, acquisition-related expense and tax windfall adjustments can have unpredictable fluctuations based on unforeseen activity that is out of our control and/or cannot reasonably be predicted. We expect the above charges to have a significant and potentially highly variable impact on our future GAAP financial results.
We exclude one or more of the following items from non-GAAP financial and operating measures:
Stock-based compensation expense: We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which relates to stock options and other forms of equity incentives primarily awarded to employees of Alarm.com, because they are non-cash charges that we do not consider when assessing the operating performance of our business. Additionally, the determination of stock-based compensation expense can be calculated using various methodologies and is dependent upon subjective assumptions and other factors that vary on a company by company basis. Therefore, we believe that excluding stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP financial measures improves the comparability of our results to the results of other companies in our industry.
Litigation expense: We exclude non-ordinary course litigation expense because we do not consider legal costs and settlement fees incurred in litigation and litigation-related matters of non-ordinary course lawsuits and other disputes, particularly costs incurred in ongoing intellectual property litigation, to be indicative of our core operating performance. We do not adjust for ordinary course legal expenses, including those expenses resulting from maintaining and enforcing our intellectual property portfolio and license agreements.
Acquisition-related expense: Included in operating expenses are incremental costs directly related to business and asset acquisitions. We exclude acquisition-related expense from our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of this transaction and its integration costs on our total operating expenses.
Depreciation expense: We record depreciation primarily for investments in property and equipment. We exclude depreciation in calculating adjusted EBITDA because we do not consider depreciation when we evaluate our ongoing business operations. For non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP adjusted net income per share, basic and diluted, we do not exclude depreciation.
Amortization expense: GAAP requires that operating expenses include the amortization of acquired intangible assets, which principally include acquired customer relationships, developed technology and trade names. We exclude amortization of intangibles from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not consider amortization expense when we evaluate our ongoing business operations, nor do we factor amortization expense into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or our measurement of the performance of those acquisitions. We believe that the exclusion of amortization expense enables the comparison of our performance to other companies in our industry as other companies may be more or less acquisitive than us and therefore, amortization expense may vary significantly by company based on their acquisition history.
Interest expense: We record interest expense primarily related to our debt facility. We exclude interest expense in calculating our adjusted EBITDA calculation. For non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP adjusted net income per share, basic and diluted, we do not exclude interest expense.
Interest income and other income, net: We exclude interest income and other income, net from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not consider it part of our ongoing results of operations.
Income taxes: We exclude the impact related to our provision for income taxes from our adjusted EBITDA calculation. We do not consider this tax adjustment to be part of our ongoing results of operations.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “will,” “believe,” “continue,” “enable” and other similar terms and phrases, and such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding the continued success of the Company’s service provider partners and the Company’s future financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. The events described in these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to retain service provider partners and residential and commercial subscribers and grow sales, the Company’s ability to manage growth and execute on its business strategies, the effects of increased competition and evolving technologies, the Company’s ability to integrate acquired assets and businesses and to manage service provider partners, customers and employees, consumer demand for interactive security, video monitoring, intelligent automation, energy management and wellness solutions, the reliability of the Company’s network operations centers, the Company’s reliance on its service provider network to attract new customers and retain existing customers, the Company's dependence on its suppliers, the reliability of the Company’s hardware and wireless network suppliers, future financial prospects and enhanced United States tax, tariff, import/export restrictions, or other trade barriers, particularly tariffs from China as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2019 and other subsequent filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to the Company. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue:
SaaS and license revenue
$
84,924
$
74,292
$
247,313
$
213,248
Hardware and other revenue
42,956
37,556
114,562
95,844
Total revenue
127,880
111,848
361,875
309,092
Cost of revenue:
Cost of SaaS and license revenue
12,438
11,501
37,428
33,334
Cost of hardware and other revenue
35,085
30,491
93,601
73,523
Total cost of revenue
47,523
41,992
131,029
106,857
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
14,533
14,128
43,392
39,562
General and administrative
18,701
43,662
51,785
77,943
Research and development
29,461
22,869
84,375
64,767
Amortization and depreciation
5,467
5,891
15,833
16,154
Total operating expenses
68,162
86,550
195,385
198,426
Operating income / (loss)
12,195
(16,694
)
35,461
3,809
Interest expense
(715
)
(736
)
(2,322
)
(2,159
)
Interest income
2,703
661
4,317
1,442
Other income, net
6,380
56
6,468
91
Income / (loss) before income taxes
20,563
(16,713
)
43,924
3,183
Provision for / (benefit from) income taxes
2,873
(9,061
)
3,428
(10,413
)
Net income / (loss)
17,690
(7,652
)
40,496
13,596
Income allocated to participating securities
—
—
—
(2
)
Net income / (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
17,690
$
(7,652
)
$
40,496
$
13,594
Per share information attributable to common stockholders:
Net income / (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.36
$
(0.16
)
$
0.84
$
0.29
Diluted
$
0.35
$
(0.16
)
$
0.81
$
0.27
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
48,518,041
47,812,642
48,360,927
47,494,926
Diluted
50,152,807
47,812,642
50,238,409
49,593,918
Stock-based compensation expense included in operating expenses:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales and marketing
$
534
$
301
$
1,385
$
855
General and administrative
1,714
1,191
4,762
3,700
Research and development
2,787
1,965
8,574
5,115
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
5,035
$
3,457
$
14,721
$
9,670
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
September 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
164,323
$
146,061
Accounts receivable, net
64,897
49,510
Inventory, net
20,978
22,990
Other current assets
13,495
9,502
Total current assets
263,693
228,063
Property and equipment, net
32,332
27,757
Intangible assets, net
68,802
79,067
Goodwill
63,591
63,591
Deferred tax assets
27,450
28,952
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,520
—
Other assets
17,618
13,555
Total assets
$
501,006
$
440,985
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
$
33,566
$
58,430
Accrued compensation
13,392
13,484
Deferred revenue
3,063
3,356
Operating lease liabilities
6,684
—
Total current liabilities
56,705
75,270
Deferred revenue
6,960
7,820
Long-term debt
64,000
67,000
Operating lease liabilities
35,291
—
Other liabilities
1,884
13,306
Total liabilities
164,840
163,396
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 48,572,086 and 48,103,038 shares issued; and 48,571,676 and 48,102,081 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
486
481
Additional paid-in capital
359,178
341,139
Accumulated deficit
(23,498
)
(64,031
)
Total stockholders’ equity
336,166
277,589
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
501,006
$
440,985
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Cash flows from operating activities:
2019
2018
Net income
$
40,496
$
13,596
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Provision for doubtful accounts
722
108
Reserve for product returns
(105
)
210
Provision for notes receivable
(3,319
)
—
Amortization on patents and tooling
506
701
Amortization and depreciation
15,833
16,154
Amortization of debt issuance costs
81
81
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
4,296
—
Deferred income taxes
1,502
(9,108
)
Stock-based compensation
14,721
9,670
Gain on notes receivable
(6,931
)
—
Acquired in-process research and development
850
—
Impairment of investment
605
—
Disposal of property and equipment
—
285
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(16,004
)
(15,145
)
Inventory
2,012
(2,729
)
Other current and non-current assets
(6,813
)
(5,072
)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(22,959
)
28,472
Deferred revenue
(1,153
)
(804
)
Operating lease liabilities
(681
)
—
Other liabilities
188
(1,441
)
Cash flows from operating activities
23,847
34,978
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Additions to property and equipment
(10,660
)
(9,317
)
Purchases of in-process research and development
(850
)
—
Issuances or purchases of notes receivable
(26,074
)
—
Receipt of payment on notes receivable
31,695
—
Cash flows used in investing activities
(5,889
)
(9,317
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of credit facility
(3,000
)
(3,000
)
Repurchases of common stock
—
(1
)
Issuances of common stock from equity-based plans
3,304
5,254
Cash flows from financing activities
304
2,253
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
18,262
27,914
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
146,061
96,329
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
$
164,323
$
124,243
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income / (loss)
$
17,690
$
(7,652
)
$
40,496
$
13,596
Adjustments:
Interest expense, interest income and other income, net
(8,368
)
19
(8,463
)
626
Provision for / (benefit from) income taxes
2,873
(9,061
)
3,428
(10,413
)
Amortization and depreciation expense
5,467
5,891
15,833
16,154
Stock-based compensation expense
5,035
3,457
14,721
9,670
Acquisition-related expense
1,590
—
1,590
—
Litigation expense
2,033
33,167
10,682
42,555
Total adjustments
8,630
33,473
37,791
58,592
Adjusted EBITDA
$
26,320
$
25,821
$
78,287
$
72,188
Adjusted net income:
Net income / (loss), as reported
$
17,690
$
(7,652
)
$
40,496
$
13,596
Provision for / (benefit from) income taxes
2,873
(9,061
)
3,428
(10,413
)
Income / (loss) before income taxes
20,563
(16,713
)
43,924
3,183
Adjustments:
Less: interest income and other income, net
(9,083
)
(717
)
(10,785
)
(1,533
)
Amortization expense
3,404
3,801
10,338
11,418
Stock-based compensation expense
5,035
3,457
14,721
9,670
Acquisition-related expense
1,590
—
1,590
—
Litigation expense
2,033
33,167
10,682
42,555
Non-GAAP adjusted income before income taxes
23,542
22,995
70,470
65,293
Income taxes 1
(4,944
)
(4,829
)
(14,799
)
(13,712
)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
$
18,598
$
18,166
$
55,671
$
51,581
1 Income taxes are calculated using a rate of 21.0% for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. The 21.0% effective tax rate for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 exclude the income tax effect on the non-GAAP adjustments and reflect the estimated long-term corporate tax rate.
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - continued
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders:
Net income / (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as reported
$
17,690
$
(7,652
)
$
40,496
$
13,594
Provision for / (benefit from) income taxes
2,873
(9,061
)
3,428
(10,413
)
Income / (loss) attributable to common stockholders before income taxes
20,563
(16,713
)
43,924
3,181
Adjustments:
Less: interest income and other income, net
(9,083
)
(717
)
(10,785
)
(1,533
)
Amortization expense
3,404
3,801
10,338
11,418
Stock-based compensation expense
5,035
3,457
14,721
9,670
Acquisition-related expense
1,590
—
1,590
—
Litigation expense
2,033
33,167
10,682
42,555
Non-GAAP adjusted income attributable to common stockholders before income taxes
23,542
22,995
70,470
65,291
Income taxes 1
(4,944
)
(4,829
)
(14,799
)
(13,711
)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders
$
18,598
$
18,166
$
55,671
$
51,580
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Adjusted net income per share:
Net income / (loss) per share - basic, as reported
$
0.36
$
(0.16
)
$
0.84
$
0.29
Provision for / (benefit from) income taxes
0.06
(0.20
)
0.08
(0.22
)
Income / (loss) before income taxes
0.42
(0.36
)
0.92
0.07
Adjustments:
Less: interest income and other income, net
(0.18
)
(0.01
)
(0.22
)
(0.03
)
Amortization expense
0.07
0.08
0.21
0.24
Stock-based compensation expense
0.10
0.07
0.30
0.20
Acquisition-related expense
0.03
—
0.03
—
Litigation expense
0.04
0.70
0.22
0.90
Non-GAAP adjusted income before income taxes
0.48
0.48
1.46
1.38
Income taxes 1
(0.10
)
(0.10
)
(0.31
)
(0.29
)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share - basic
$
0.38
$
0.38
$
1.15
$
1.09
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share - diluted
$
0.37
$
0.36
$
1.11
$
1.04
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic, as reported
48,518,041
47,812,642
48,360,927
47,494,926
Diluted, as reported 2
50,152,807
49,808,615
50,238,409
49,593,918
1 Income taxes are calculated using a rate of 21.0% for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. The 21.0% effective tax rate for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 exclude the income tax effect on the non-GAAP adjustments and reflect the estimated long-term corporate tax rate.
2 For periods with GAAP net losses and non-GAAP adjusted net income, the weighted-average outstanding shares used to calculate diluted non-GAAP adjusted net income per share includes potentially dilutive securities that were excluded from the calculation of GAAP net income per share as the effect was anti-dilutive.