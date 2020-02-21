Log in
Alarm com : Virginia Chief Workforce Advisor Dr. Megan Healy and Alarm.Com Announce First ‘Go Virginia' Funded Apprenticeship Program

02/21/2020 | 05:19pm EST
TYSONS, Va. (February 21, 2020) -
Dr. Megan Healy, Virginia's Chief Workforce Development Advisor, today announced the launch of the Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) Apprenticeship program, the state's first with support from the 'GO Virginia' initiative. During the year-long program, Alarm.com apprentices receive 10 weeks of technical instruction at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) and 9 months of on-the-job training with Alarm.com. Apprentices are compensated during the entire program, including full benefits, and earn essential industry certifications at no cost to them.

GO Virginia supports programs that foster private sector growth and job creation through state incentives for regional collaboration by business, education and government.

Speaking about today's announcement, Dr. Healy said, 'I am thrilled to announce Alarm.com's new Apprenticeship Program, which will support our ongoing efforts to prepare Virginians for promising careers in the technology sector. Apprenticeships are a proven pathway for workers to develop 21st century skills while receiving a paycheck. Alarm.com's partnership with Northern Virginia Community College is a model for other business and education partnerships throughout the state.'

Alarm.com develops cutting-edge home and business security technology that millions of people worldwide depend on to manage and protect what matters most. The company employs more than 600 people at its headquarters in Tysons, Va.; many are skilled tech professionals focused on hardware and software innovations. With college tuitions averaging over $20,000 annually, Alarm.com is providing a more practical path for aspiring tech workers while also expanding the company's talent acquisition and development efforts.

'An idea that stemmed from our participation on the Consumer Technology Association's Apprenticeship Council is now a powerful program developed by amazing collaboration with the state and Northern Virginia Community College,' said Victoria Schillinger, VP of human resources at Alarm.com. 'The apprenticeship strategy embodies our core value of 'Building for the Future'. We're cultivating sustainable talent that's rich with intelligence, aptitude, grit and perseverance. Everyone at Alarm.com will be cheering on our apprentices during their journey and is excited to see the Apprenticeship program flourish.'

Ten initial apprentices, including three from the military community, are joining the Alarm.com Apprenticeship program. Alarm.com partnered with the Northern Virginia Technology Council's (NVTC) Veterans Employment Initiative to help recruit candidates from the military to apply.

'We know that there is a dire need for tech talent in our region. NOVA and Alarm.com are excited to launch an innovative talent development solution designed to meet this growing need for highly skilled employees,' said Dr. Anne Kress, president of Northern Virginia Community College. 'At NOVA, we've had more than 200 individuals over the last two years progress through our new Tech Apprenticeship initiative and we are thrilled to see this number grow with the addition of Alarm.com's new apprentices.'

'There are more than 100,000 job openings right now in Northern Virginia, half of them in technical fields, so the need for connecting companies with talent is obvious,' said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. 'I congratulate Alarm.com, Northern Virginia Community College, the Northern Virginia Technology Council and the state government for taking the lead on the kind of collaboration the region needs to meet the growing demand for tech-savvy workers.'

Press contacts:

Office of the Governor - Dr. Megan Healy
Contact: Meaghan Green
Phone: 804-338-0551
Email: meaghan.green@governor.virginia.gov

Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA)
Contact: Hoang Nguyen
Phone: 703-425-5839
Email: hdnguyen@nvcc.edu

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA)
Contact: Alan Fogg
Phone: 703-790-0600
Email: afogg@fceda.org

Alarm.com
Contact: Christopher Basso
Phone: 571-620-2025
Email: press@alarm.com

Disclaimer

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 22:18:02 UTC
