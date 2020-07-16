Log in
Alarm com : to Announce 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2020

07/16/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that it will report 2020 second quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

What: Alarm.com 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Conf ID: 7886043
Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (866) 588-3290
International: (262) 558-6169
Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056
International: (404) 537-3406
(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 7:30 p.m. ET on August 13, 2020)
Webcast: http://investors.alarm.com/

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 527 M - -
Net income 2020 29,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 96,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 118x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 383 M 3 383 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 227
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 64,11 $
Last Close Price 69,39 $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target -7,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen S. Trundle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy P. McAdam Chairman
Steve Valenzuela Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Martin Chief Technology Officer
Donald E. Clarke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.61.48%3 383
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.92%1 577 659
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.276.57%72 280
SEA LIMITED181.48%53 546
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC45.69%43 277
SPLUNK INC.33.91%31 863
