Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.    ALRM

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALRM)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/22 04:00:00 pm
42.14 USD   +0.62%
06:31aALARM COM : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/06ALARM COM : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/05ALARM.COM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alarm com : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 06:31am EST

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences: the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference, the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference, and the Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference.

Event Details:

Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Fireside Chat at 2:20 p.m. MT

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York, NY
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Fireside Chat at 2:25 p.m. ET

Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, CA
Thursday, December 12, 2019
Fireside Chat at 10:30 a.m. PT

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
06:31aALARM COM : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/06ALARM COM : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/05ALARM.COM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05ALARM COM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
11/05ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
11/05ALARM COM : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/21ALARM COM : Acquires OpenEye to Expand Commercial Solutions
BU
10/15ALARM COM : to Announce 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5, 2019
BU
08/22Smart Signal From Alarm.com Wins IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award
GL
08/15ALARMCOM HLDG : Alarm.com to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 475 M
EBIT 2019 88,4 M
Net income 2019 47,8 M
Finance 2019 82,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 44,1x
P/E ratio 2020 60,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,13x
EV / Sales2020 3,45x
Capitalization 2 047 M
Chart ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 62,67  $
Last Close Price 42,14  $
Spread / Highest target 87,5%
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen S. Trundle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy P. McAdam Chairman
Steve Valenzuela Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Martin Chief Technology Officer
Donald E. Clarke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.-18.76%2 047
MICROSOFT CORPORATION47.28%1 141 193
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC41.58%30 760
SPLUNK INC.34.00%21 685
SYNOPSYS60.71%20 346
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.54.54%18 854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group