Alarm com : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences: the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference, the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference, and the Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference.

Event Details:

Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Fireside Chat at 2:20 p.m. MT

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York, NY

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Fireside Chat at 2:25 p.m. ET

Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, CA

Thursday, December 12, 2019

Fireside Chat at 10:30 a.m. PT

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

