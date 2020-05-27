Alarm com : to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Log in
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALRM)
05/27/2020 | 06:32am EDT

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and/or host one-on-one investor meetings at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences: the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference, the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, and the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference.

Event Details:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Fireside Chat at 10:45 a.m. ET

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Thursday, June 4, 2020
Hosting Investor Meetings

William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Fireside Chat at 9:00 a.m. ET

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.
Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.


© Business Wire 2020
