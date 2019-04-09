Alarm.com Announces Multi-Location Business Access and Video Solutions

TYSONS, Va., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, has enhanced Alarm.com for Business, its commercial security, energy, video, and access solution, with multi-location management features enabling seamless control, monitoring and automation of multiple business properties. The Enterprise Access Control and Enterprise Live Video enhancements consolidate access control and video monitoring for multiple sites, saving time and improving awareness without compromising security or control.



Users can view, group and manage a business’ doors, cameras and access schedules for up to thousands of locations from a single dashboard, with enterprise and single-system level permission hierarchies determining the specific locations and features that different users within the business can control.

“Alarm.com for Business has revolutionized the way I oversee our operations, and these enhancements bring a new level of control and efficiency,” says Alarm.com subscriber Jill Erber, whose Cheesetique restaurant chain employs more than 160 people across four locations in the Washington, D.C. area. “I can manage custom access schedules and permission levels for four different teams with a single dashboard. I can also monitor live video from anywhere in my business at any time, right from my computer or phone. Alarm.com has helped us scale our operations and becomes more valuable with every new location.”

“In launching Alarm.com for Business last year, we focused on delivering a commercial-grade set of features that our service provider partners could confidently bring to their business customers,” says Dan Kerzner, Chief Product Officer. “On top of that foundation of integrated security, video, access and energy management, our software engineers are now building enhancements like Enterprise Access Control and Enterprise Live Video. These powerful features, which give larger, multi-site business managers complete visibility and control over their operations, add immediate value to our already differentiated offering.”

Enterprise Access Control lets subscribers manage and customize employee access for multiple business locations, with sophisticated schedules and permissions, from one centralized dashboard. Fully integrated with Alarm.com’s business security solution, and with Z-Wave locks and card readers supported, the solution enables single permissions for access, security and automation with no custom integration work required. The solution is scalable to thousands of locations, such as franchise restaurants or stores. Users can:

Easily set up, view, update or revoke employee access across any or all business locations

Quickly spot unusual activity like early or late closing at any single location

Find access-related events and video footage with ease via integrated activity timelines

Enterprise Live Video lets subscribers view live video streams and manage security camera groups at multiple locations from a centralized video dashboard, optimized for viewing through a web browser, with no need to switch between single-location interfaces. Users can:

View up to four security camera streams from multiple locations simultaneously

Create, view and customize multi-location camera groups; e.g. “Front Door Cameras”

Quickly find any camera in any location across the business with a keyword search

Enterprise Access Control and Enterprise Live Video are fully integrated with Alarm.com for Business’ comprehensive array of services, accessed and managed through Alarm.com’s single interface and cloud platform. Both enhancements are available now.

Alarm.com for Business is exclusively sold, configured and supported by Alarm.com's authorized service providers.

