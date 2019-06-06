Enterprise Access Control and Smart Signal From Alarm.com Earn ESX Innovation Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, has won 2019 ESX Innovation Awards for its Enterprise Access Control business solution as well as the Smart Signal feature of the Alarm.com mobile app. Enterprise Access Control was selected by judges as a top innovation in the Access Control category for streamlining management of employee access and energy use for multi-site businesses. Smart Signal was chosen in the Mobile Apps for Consumers category for helping expedite emergency responses as well as reducing false alarms.



“We’re pleased that ESX chose to recognize the advancements we’ve made in access control and emergency notifications,” said Anne Ferguson, VP of marketing at Alarm.com. “Today’s home and business owners demand better solutions that simplify property access and verification of true emergencies, often under stressful conditions. Every day we strive to ensure our service providers can deliver an outstanding smarter home and business experience through our adaptive solutions. We’re working hard to extend our insights, analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to help our service providers continue solving challenges property owners face.”

Enterprise Access Control helps multi-site business owners monitor doors, cameras and employee access schedules for all locations from a single dashboard. Combined with the Alarm.com business security solution, some key benefits of Enterprise Access Control include:

Easily set up, view, update or revoke employee access across any of all business locations

Quickly spot unusual activity like early or late closing at any single location

Find access-related events and video footage using integrated activity timelines

Smart Signal is an enhancement to the Alarm.com mobile app that helps property owners communicate critical information directly to their monitoring station. With a single button push, users can verify an alarm to expedite an emergency response or quickly cancel a false alarm. In addition, home or business owners in need of emergency assistance can send a one-touch panic signal directly to their monitoring station. Smart Signal also was named the Security Product of the Year at the Consumer Technology Association’s Mark of Excellence Awards during CES 2019.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of people depend on Alarm.com’s technology to monitor and control their property from anywhere. Centered on security and remote monitoring, our platform addresses a wide range of market needs and enables application-based control for a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Our security, video monitoring, intelligent automation, energy management and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

