Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AlarmCom Hldg Inc    ALRM

ALARMCOM HLDG INC

(ALRM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enterprise Access Control and Smart Signal From Alarm.com Earn ESX Innovation Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

INDIANAPOLIS, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, has won 2019 ESX Innovation Awards for its Enterprise Access Control business solution as well as the Smart Signal feature of the Alarm.com mobile app. Enterprise Access Control was selected by judges as a top innovation in the Access Control category for streamlining management of employee access and energy use for multi-site businesses. Smart Signal was chosen in the Mobile Apps for Consumers category for helping expedite emergency responses as well as reducing false alarms.

“We’re pleased that ESX chose to recognize the advancements we’ve made in access control and emergency notifications,” said Anne Ferguson, VP of marketing at Alarm.com. “Today’s home and business owners demand better solutions that simplify property access and verification of true emergencies, often under stressful conditions. Every day we strive to ensure our service providers can deliver an outstanding smarter home and business experience through our adaptive solutions. We’re working hard to extend our insights, analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to help our service providers continue solving challenges property owners face.”

Enterprise Access Control helps multi-site business owners monitor doors, cameras and employee access schedules for all locations from a single dashboard. Combined with the Alarm.com business security solution, some key benefits of Enterprise Access Control include:

  • Easily set up, view, update or revoke employee access across any of all business locations
  • Quickly spot unusual activity like early or late closing at any single location
  • Find access-related events and video footage using integrated activity timelines

Smart Signal is an enhancement to the Alarm.com mobile app that helps property owners communicate critical information directly to their monitoring station. With a single button push, users can verify an alarm to expedite an emergency response or quickly cancel a false alarm. In addition, home or business owners in need of emergency assistance can send a one-touch panic signal directly to their monitoring station. Smart Signal also was named the Security Product of the Year at the Consumer Technology Association’s Mark of Excellence Awards during CES 2019.

About Alarm.com
Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of people depend on Alarm.com’s technology to monitor and control their property from anywhere. Centered on security and remote monitoring, our platform addresses a wide range of market needs and enables application-based control for a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Our security, video monitoring, intelligent automation, energy management and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

Contact: Christopher Basso
Alarm.com Public Relations
Phone: (571) 620-2025
press@alarm.com                                          

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALARMCOM HLDG INC
04:06pEnterprise Access Control and Smart Signal From Alarm.com Earn ESX Innovation..
GL
05/29Alarm.Com Named 2019 ACG Growth Company Of The Year
GL
05/28ALARMCOM HLDG : Alarm.com to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/09ALARM.COM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09ALARMCOM HLDG : ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF..
AQ
05/09ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/09ALARMCOM HLDG : Alarm.com to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
AQ
05/09ALARMCOM HLDG : Alarm.com Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
04/15Alarm.com to Announce 2019 First Quarter Financial Results on May 9, 2019
GL
04/12ALARMCOM HLDG : Alarm.coms Sensor Walk Test Feature Earns MVP Award at ISC West
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 452 M
EBIT 2019 91,1 M
Net income 2019 35,9 M
Finance 2019 104 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 84,14
P/E ratio 2020 65,04
EV / Sales 2019 5,54x
EV / Sales 2020 4,91x
Capitalization 2 608 M
Chart ALARMCOM HLDG INC
Duration : Period :
AlarmCom Hldg Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALARMCOM HLDG INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 70,8 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen S. Trundle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy P. McAdam Chairman
Steve Valenzuela Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Martin Chief Technology Officer
Donald E. Clarke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALARMCOM HLDG INC4.03%2 635
MICROSOFT CORPORATION21.26%918 312
RED HAT4.99%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.09%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.45.40%17 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About