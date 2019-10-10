Alaska Air : 259.8 KB

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, DC 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 October 10, 2019 (Date of earliest event reported) ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) Delaware (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) 1-8957 91-1292054 (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) Title of each class Name of each exchange on which registered Ticker Symbol Common stock, $0.01 par value New York Stock Exchange ALK 19300 International Boulevard Seattle Washington 98188 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) (206) 392-5040 (Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code) (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below): Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

ITEM 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure On October 10, 2019, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Air Group) issued a press release announcing its September 2019 operational results. The press release is furnished herein as Exhibit 99.1. Also on October 10, 2019, Air Group provided an investor update related to its financial and operational outlook. The investor update is furnished herein as Exhibit 99.2. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information under this item Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. This report will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD. ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Other Exhibits Exhibit 99.1September 2019 Traffic Press Release dated October 10, 2019 Exhibit 99.2Investor Update dated October 10, 2019 Signatures Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized. ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. Registrant Date: October 10, 2019 /s/ CHRISTOPHER M. BERRY Christopher M. Berry Vice President Finance and Controller

Exhibit 99.1 October 10, 2019 Contact: Investor contact: Media Relations Emily Halverson (206) 304-0008 Director, Investor Relations newsroom@alaskaair.com (206) 392-5908 Alaska Air Group reports September 2019 operational results SEATTLE - Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) today reported September and year-to-date operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines, Inc. (Alaska) and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries, Inc. (Horizon) and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines, a subsidiary of RAVN Air. AIR GROUP On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 6.4 percent increase in traffic on a 3.5 percent increase in capacity compared to September 2018. Load factor increased 2.2 points to 83 percent. The following table shows the operational results for September and year-to-date compared to the prior-year periods: September Year-to-Date 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Revenue passengers (000) 3,807 3,579 6.4% 35,018 34,685 1.0% Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) "traffic" 4,452 4,186 6.4% 42,113 41,272 2.0% Available seat miles ASM (000,000) "capacity" 5,365 5,183 3.5% 50,006 49,256 1.5% Passenger load factor 83.0% 80.8% 2.2 pts 84.2% 83.8% 0.4 pts

MAINLINE Mainline reported a 5.1 percent increase in traffic on a 2.4 percent increase in capacity compared to September 2018. Load factor increased 2.2 points to 83.2 percent. Mainline also reported 81.5 percent of its flights arrived on time in September 2019, compared to 85.2 percent reported in September 2018. The following table shows mainline operational results for September and year-to-date compared to the prior-year periods: September Year-to-Date 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Revenue passengers (000) 2,884 2,755 4.7% 26,725 27,107 (1.4)% RPMs (000,000) 3,984 3,789 5.1% 37,917 37,677 0.6% ASMs (000,000) 4,786 4,676 2.4% 44,816 44,730 0.2% Passenger load factor 83.2% 81.0% 2.2 pts 84.6% 84.2% 0.4 pt On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 81.5% 85.2% (3.7) pts 80.3% 83.2% (2.9) pts REGIONAL Regional traffic increased 17.9 percent on a 14.2 percent increase in capacity compared to September 2018. Load factor increased 2.6 points to 80.8 percent. Alaska's regional partners also reported 85.9 percent of its flights arrived on time in September 2019, compared to 83.4 percent in September 2018. The following table shows regional operational results for September and year-to-date compared to the prior-year periods: September Year-to-Date 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Revenue passengers (000) 923 824 12.0% 8,293 7,578 9.4% RPMs (000,000) 468 397 17.9% 4,196 3,595 16.7% ASMs (000,000) 579 507 14.2% 5,190 4,526 14.7% Passenger load factor 80.8% 78.2% 2.6 pts 80.8% 79.4% 1.4 pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 85.9% 83.4% 2.5 pts 83.6% 84.5% (0.9) pts Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners , guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com . Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK). # # #

Exhibit 99.2 Investor Update - October 10, 2019 Note to Investors This abbreviated Investor Update is being provided to communicate certain actual third quarter 2019 operating statistics. It also includes forecasted total unit revenue (RASM), unit cost excluding fuel and other items (CASMex), estimated economic fuel cost per gallon for the quarter, expected non-operating income, and third quarter share repurchase information. Unit revenue, unit cost and other financial forecasts are estimates only. Actual amounts reported may differ and are dependent on our normal quarter-end closing process. A full Investor Update with information about fuel hedge positions, planned capital expenditures, fleet information, and share repurchase activity will be provided in connection with our third quarter earnings release scheduled for October 24, 2019. References in this update to "Air Group," "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified. Information about Non-GAAP Financial Measures This update includes forecasted operational and financial information for our operations. Our disclosure of operating cost per available seat mile excluding fuel and other items provides us (and may provide investors) with the ability to measure and monitor our performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is total operating expense per available seat mile. However, due to the large fluctuations in fuel prices, we are unable to predict total operating expense for any future period with any degree of certainty. In addition, we believe the disclosure of fuel expense on an economic basis is useful to investors in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. Please see the cautionary statement under "Forward-Looking Information." We are providing unaudited information about fuel price movements and the impact of our hedging program on our financial results. Management believes it is useful to compare results between periods on an "economic basis." Economic fuel expense is defined as the raw or "into-plane" fuel cost less any cash we receive from hedge counterparties for hedges that settle during the period, offset by the recognition of premiums originally paid for those hedges that settle during the period. Economic fuel expense more closely approximates the net cash outflow associated with purchasing fuel for our operation. Forward-Looking Information This update contains forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated by any forward-looking statements. For a comprehensive discussion of potential risk factors, see Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as in other documents filed by the Company with the SEC after the date thereof. Some of these risks include general economic conditions, increases in operating costs including fuel, competition, labor costs and relations, our indebtedness, inability to meet cost reduction goals, seasonal fluctuations in our financial results, an aircraft accident, changes in laws and regulations and risks inherent in the achievement of anticipated synergies and the timing thereof in connection with the acquisition of Virgin America. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risk factors discussed therein. We operate in a continually changing business environment, and new risk factors emerge from time to time. Management cannot predict such new risk factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, of such new risk factors on our business or events described in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this report to conform them to actual results. Over time, our actual results, performance or achievements will likely differ from the anticipated results, performance, or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, and such differences might be significant and materially adverse.

