Alaska Air : 3Q 2019 Investor Presentation 6.6 MB

ALASKA AIR GROUP

ALK
Alaska Air : 3Q 2019 Investor Presentation

09/11/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

Investor

Presentation

Alaska Air Group

3Q 2019

Safe Harbor

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated by our forward-looking statements, assumptions or beliefs. For a comprehensive discussion of potential risk factors, see Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Some of these risks include competition, labor costs and relations, general economic conditions, increases in operating costs including fuel, inability to meet cost reduction goals, seasonal fluctuations in our financial results, an aircraft accident, changes in laws and regulations and risks inherent in the achievement of anticipated synergies and the timing thereof in connection with the acquisition of Virgin America. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risk factors discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings. We operate in a continually changing business environment, and new risk factors emerge from time to time. Management cannot predict such new risk factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, of such new risk factors on our business or events described in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made today to conform them to actual results. Over time, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, assumptions or beliefs and such differences might be significant and materially adverse.

2

Who We Are - Company Overview

3

Alaska By The Numbers

$7.5 billion

$8.3 billion

Market Capitalization

2018 Revenue

23,420

234

Mainline Aircraft

Employees

97

Regional Aircraft

46 million

2018 Passengers

~1,300

Departures Per Day

4

Balanced, long-term orientation

Our People

Our

Communities Profitable

Growth Our

Guests

Our Owners

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alaska Air Group Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 16:31:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 727 M
EBIT 2019 1 035 M
Net income 2019 709 M
Debt 2019 469 M
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,34x
EV / Sales2019 0,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 8 011 M
Technical analysis trends ALASKA AIR GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 74,86  $
Last Close Price 64,99  $
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley D. Tilden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Benito Minicucci Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Operations
Brandon S. Pedersen Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Charu Jain Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Patricia M. Bedient Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALASKA AIR GROUP6.80%8 011
DELTA AIR LINES INC.17.52%37 987
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC4.57%22 496
AIR CHINA LTD.9.69%15 834
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-6.09%12 407
ANA HOLDINGS INC-5.50%11 356
