Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alaska Air Group    ALK

ALASKA AIR GROUP

(ALK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alaska Air : Airlines and the IAM Tentatively Agree on New Five-Year Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 12:14am EDT

SEATTLE - Alaska Airlines and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers have reached tentative agreements on new five-year contracts for the carrier's nearly 4,500 clerical, office and passenger service employees and nearly 700 ramps service and stores agent employees.

'The bargaining process was extremely respectful, and it's a testament to the professionalism of the negotiators,' said Jenny Wetzel, Alaska Airlines' vice president of labor relations. 'Together, we engaged in joint problem-solving and came up with creative solutions that are good for our employees' futures and for Alaska's long-term success. We are all very proud of this new five-year agreement.'  

The proposed agreements include higher wages, work security, benefit enhancements among other improvements.

'I thank IAM members at Alaska Airlines for the unity and solidarity they demonstrated throughout this process,' said IAM General Vice President SitoPantoja. 'It's because of that unity that the negotiating committee was able achieve the notable gains in these tentative agreements.'

Results of the ratification votes on the new agreements are expected this summer. Collective bargaining agreements in the airline industry do not expire, they become amendable. Once a contract becomes amendable, the contract remains in effect until a new agreement is ratified.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked 'Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America' in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Contact:
Media Relations
(206) 304-0008
newsroom@alaskaair.com

Disclaimer

Alaska Air Group Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 04:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALASKA AIR GROUP
12:14aALASKA AIR : Airlines and the IAM Tentatively Agree on New Five-Year Agreement
PU
06/17ALASKA AIR : Airlines gets 'animated' with themed aircraft featuring artwork fro..
AQ
06/14ALASKA AIR : Airlines gets 'animated' with themed aircraft featuring artwork fro..
PU
06/13ALASKA AIR : reports May 2019 operational results
PU
06/13ALASKA AIR : 229.1 kb
PU
06/13ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/12ALASKA AIR : Airline industry veteran Nathaniel Pieper to join Alaska Airlines; ..
AQ
06/11ALASKA AIR : Airline industry veteran Nathaniel Pieper to join Alaska Airlines
PU
06/05ALASKA AIRLINES : promotes Andy Schneider to senior vice president of people; Ho..
PR
06/05ALASKA AIRLINES : adds a top requested destination from Paine Field
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 685 M
EBIT 2019 1 011 M
Net income 2019 748 M
Debt 2019 2 852 M
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 10,54
P/E ratio 2020 9,00
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 7 471 M
Chart ALASKA AIR GROUP
Duration : Period :
Alaska Air Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALASKA AIR GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 72,7 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley D. Tilden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Benito Minicucci Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Operations
Brandon S. Pedersen Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Charu Jain Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Patricia M. Bedient Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALASKA AIR GROUP2.74%7 291
DELTA AIR LINES INC.11.56%34 107
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC3.63%20 450
AIR CHINA LTD.14.53%16 844
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.77%12 778
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.28%11 799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About