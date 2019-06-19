Alaska Air : Airlines and the IAM Tentatively Agree on New Five-Year Agreement

SEATTLE - Alaska Airlines and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers have reached tentative agreements on new five-year contracts for the carrier's nearly 4,500 clerical, office and passenger service employees and nearly 700 ramps service and stores agent employees.

'The bargaining process was extremely respectful, and it's a testament to the professionalism of the negotiators,' said Jenny Wetzel, Alaska Airlines' vice president of labor relations. 'Together, we engaged in joint problem-solving and came up with creative solutions that are good for our employees' futures and for Alaska's long-term success. We are all very proud of this new five-year agreement.'

The proposed agreements include higher wages, work security, benefit enhancements among other improvements.

'I thank IAM members at Alaska Airlines for the unity and solidarity they demonstrated throughout this process,' said IAM General Vice President SitoPantoja. 'It's because of that unity that the negotiating committee was able achieve the notable gains in these tentative agreements.'

Results of the ratification votes on the new agreements are expected this summer. Collective bargaining agreements in the airline industry do not expire, they become amendable. Once a contract becomes amendable, the contract remains in effect until a new agreement is ratified.

