Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alaska Air Group    ALK

ALASKA AIR GROUP

(ALK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alaska Air : Airlines announces new service from San Luis Obispo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

SEATTLE, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines announced today it will launch daily nonstop service between San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport and San Diego International Airport on Jan. 7, 2020, and San Luis Obispo Regional Airport and Portland International Airport on June 18, 2020. The new destination offers travel enthusiasts from Southern California and the Pacific Northwest easier connectivity to California's fastest growing wine and recreation region. Tickets are on sale now.

'We are excited to add nonstop service to San Diego and Portland, Oregon, from San Luis Obispo, furthering our commitment to California'sCentral Coast,' said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines managing director of capacity planning and alliances. 'Whether visiting nearby Paso Robles to experience the renowned food and wine scene, cycling through hills and vistas, or enjoying our on-board West Coast-inspired food and beverage menu, Alaska guests can look forward to experiencing our award-winning service.'

Effective Date

City Pair

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

Aircraft

Jan. 7, 2020

San Diego - San Luis Obispo

11:55 a.m.

1:07 p.m.

Daily

E175

Jan. 7, 2020

San Luis Obispo - San Diego

1:50 p.m.

2:57 p.m.

Daily

E175

June 18, 2020

Portland - San Luis Obispo

1:10 p.m.

3:18 p.m.

Daily

E175

June 18, 2020

San Luis Obispo - Portland

3:55 p.m.

6:03 p.m.

Daily

E175

'These new Alaska Airlines flights are the successful outcome of years of planning and coordination,' said Kevin Bumen, A.A.E., San Luis Obispo airport director. 'With the help of our community partners, the county and the airport are excited to bring these new opportunities to our travelers, and to provide deeper connections into the Alaska Airlines network.'

Alaska will operate once daily nonstop service between San Luis Obispo and San Diego, and between San Luis Obispo and Portland, Oregon. Guests can begin booking travel today. The new routes further amplify Alaska's commitment to the California market, building on recently-announced service additions linking San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego to destinations including Anchorage, Boise, Spokane and Redmond/Bend.

San Luis Obispo, well-known for its wine and food scene, is a key new market for the airline and underscores Alaska's commitment to providing guests with bright flavors inspired by the West Coast. Alaska has a long-standing partnership with Broken Earth Winery, based in nearby Paso Robles, California, and currently serves noteworthy wine blends on all Main Cabin flights.

With Alaska's much-loved Wine Flies Free program, wine aficionados can check a case of wine with no baggage fee, after visiting 31 West Coast cities, including San Luis Obispo. For sports enthusiasts looking to break a sweat while on vacation, Alaska'ssports equipment checked bag program is one to take advantage of.

To celebrate the start of service, Alaska and the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport hosted a press conference and celebration today. During the event, the airport unveiled a specially commissioned chalk mural by local artist Rachel Hamann, of Dot + Cross Studio, who created the artwork over the past week. The mural, which encompasses the airport's two-story parking elevator and is highly visible to all airport visitors, is a whimsical take on vintage airplane banners and features the Alaska logo and iconic aircraft tail.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. Alaska Airlines ranked 'Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America' in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-announces-new-service-from-san-luis-obispo-300911103.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Media Relations, (206) 304-0008, newsroom@alaskaair.com

Disclaimer

Alaska Air Group Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 22:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALASKA AIR GROUP
06:32pALASKA AIR : Airlines announces new service from San Luis Obispo
PU
10:59aALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:39aALASKA AIR : to webcast presentation at the Cowen Securities 12th Annual Global ..
AQ
09:39aALASKA AIR : Airlines expands West Coast service between Pacific Northwest and C..
AQ
08/29ALASKA AIR : Airlines expands West Coast service between Pacific Northwest and C..
AQ
08/28ALASKA AIR : to webcast presentation at the Cowen Securities 12th Annual Global ..
PU
08/28ALASKA AIR : 5,200 Alaska Airlines employees ratify new five-year agreements
AQ
08/28ALASKA AIRLINES : expands West Coast service between Pacific Northwest and Calif..
PR
08/19ALASKA AIR GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15ALASKA AIR : Airlines announces new service between Paine Field and Spokane; Non..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 727 M
EBIT 2019 1 032 M
Net income 2019 709 M
Debt 2019 474 M
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 8,88x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
Capitalization 7 615 M
Chart ALASKA AIR GROUP
Duration : Period :
Alaska Air Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALASKA AIR GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 74,57  $
Last Close Price 61,77  $
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley D. Tilden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Benito Minicucci Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Operations
Brandon S. Pedersen Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Charu Jain Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Patricia M. Bedient Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALASKA AIR GROUP-1.86%7 449
DELTA AIR LINES INC.14.81%37 113
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC-0.69%21 363
AIR CHINA LTD.3.40%14 889
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.41%11 440
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-15.53%11 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group