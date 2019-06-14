Alaska Air : Airlines gets 'animated' with themed aircraft featuring artwork from Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4

Alaska Airlines gets 'animated' with themed aircraft featuring artwork from Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4

SEATTLE, June 14, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4 on June 21, Alaska Airlines unveiled a special-edition aircraft today. The Toy Story 4-themed aircraft, Alaska'ssecond livery to feature Pixar's characters, is decked out with toys from the 'Toy Story 4' world. The aircraft was revealed to a crowd of surprised guests at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by Alaska'sown Chief Football Officer Russell Wilson.

Watch the Toy Story 4-themed aircraft come to life at https://youtu.be/UXkc6C35HjU.

'Guests of all ages will be eager to toy with an adventure after hearing the buzz around our new Toy Story 4 livery,' said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of brand marketing and advertising. 'Many of us have grown up following the iconic characters, and we're happy to take the toys to new heights, sharing the playful, heartwarming imagery with travelers across our coast-to-coast network--and beyond.'

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep span the fuselage while new toy Forky appears on the winglet, sparking smiles on guests peering out the windows of the aircraft. Guests boarding the Toy Story 4 aircraft will also see a logo.

'We've seen Woody and the rest of the toys in a lot of unexpected places over the years,' said Toy Story 4 producers Mark Nielsenand Jonas Rivera. 'And this time, we'll see them in an RV, at an antique store and in the innerworkings of a carnival. But how many people can say they've seen them at 35,000 feet?'

The unique design is a collaboration between Disney and Pixar and Alaska Airlines. The Toy Story 4-themed 737-800, tail number N589AS, is now flying throughout Alaska'sroute network. With a cruising speed of 530 mph and sporting larger-than-life images of the toys, the aircraft will visit fans throughout the country via transcontinental routes and flights to Hawai'i.

Guests on the aircraft's inaugural flight were treated to a celebration at the gate and on board, where they were also presented with a complimentary one-month Cinemark Movie Club membership. The membership will allow recipients to see the film at any Cinemark location where Toy Story 4 is playing.

Disney fans can follow @AlaskaAir on Twitter and at facebook.com/alaskaairlines to learn about promotional activities leading up to the June 21release of Toy Story 4.

About Toy Story 4

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie's beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as 'trash' and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family's road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo's adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they're worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that's the least of their worries. Directed by Josh Cooley('Riley's First Date?'), and produced by Mark Nielsen(associate producer 'Inside Out') and Jonas Rivera('Inside Out,' 'Up'), Disney and Pixar's 'Toy Story 4' ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 116 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United Statesand to Mexico, Canadaand Costa Rica. With Alaskaand Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked 'Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America' in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska'saward-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

SOURCE Alaska Airlines