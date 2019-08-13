Alaska Air : reports July 2019 operational results
08/13/2019 | 04:47pm EDT
SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported July operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines, a subsidiary of Ravn Air.
AIR GROUP
On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 2.8% increase in traffic on a 2.5% increase in capacity compared to July 2018. Load factor increased 0.3 points to 88.0%.
The following table shows the operational results for July and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:
July
Year-to-Date
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Revenue passengers (000)
4,420
4,353
1.5%
26,863
26,911
(0.2)%
Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) 'traffic'
5,383
5,236
2.8%
32,471
32,122
1.1%
Available seat miles ASM (000,000) 'capacity'
6,119
5,969
2.5%
38,605
38,282
0.8%
Passenger load factor
88.0%
87.7%
0.3 pts
84.1%
83.9%
0.2 pts
MAINLINE
Mainline reported a 1.7% increase in traffic on a 1.5% increase in capacity compared to July 2018. Load factor increased 0.2 points to 88.5%. Mainline also reported 83.4% of its flights arrived on time in July 2019, compared to 82.9% reported in July 2018.
The following table shows mainline operational results for July and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:
July
Year-to-Date
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Revenue passengers (000)
3,416
3,415
-%
20,486
21,088
(2.9)%
RPMs (000,000)
4,866
4,785
1.7%
29,245
29,365
(0.4)%
ASMs (000,000)
5,499
5,420
1.5%
34,613
34,807
(0.6)%
Passenger load factor
88.5%
88.3%
0.2 pts
84.5%
84.4%
0.1 pts
On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT
83.4%
82.9%
0.5 pts
80.5%
83.3%
(2.8) pts
REGIONAL
Regional traffic increased 14.6% on a 12.9% increase in capacity compared to July 2018. Load factor increased 1.2 points to 83.4 percent. Alaska's regional partners also reported 87.4% of flights arrived on time in July 2019, compared to 86.0% in July 2018.
The following table shows regional operational results for July and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:
July
Year-to-Date
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Revenue passengers (000)
1,004
938
7.0%
6,377
5,823
9.5%
RPMs (000,000)
517
451
14.6%
3,226
2,757
17.0%
ASMs (000,000)
620
549
12.9%
3,992
3,475
14.9%
Passenger load factor
83.4%
82.2%
1.2 pts
80.8%
79.4%
1.4 pts
On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT
87.4%
86.0%
1.4 pts
83.1%
86.3%
(3.2) pts
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. Alaska Airlines ranked 'Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America' in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).
