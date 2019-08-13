Alaska Air : reports July 2019 operational results

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported July operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines, a subsidiary of Ravn Air.

AIR GROUP

On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 2.8% increase in traffic on a 2.5% increase in capacity compared to July 2018. Load factor increased 0.3 points to 88.0%.

The following table shows the operational results for July and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:

July Year-to-Date 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Revenue passengers (000) 4,420 4,353 1.5% 26,863 26,911 (0.2)% Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) 'traffic' 5,383 5,236 2.8% 32,471 32,122 1.1% Available seat miles ASM (000,000) 'capacity' 6,119 5,969 2.5% 38,605 38,282 0.8% Passenger load factor 88.0% 87.7% 0.3 pts 84.1% 83.9% 0.2 pts

MAINLINE

Mainline reported a 1.7% increase in traffic on a 1.5% increase in capacity compared to July 2018. Load factor increased 0.2 points to 88.5%. Mainline also reported 83.4% of its flights arrived on time in July 2019, compared to 82.9% reported in July 2018.

The following table shows mainline operational results for July and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:

July Year-to-Date 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Revenue passengers (000) 3,416 3,415 -% 20,486 21,088 (2.9)% RPMs (000,000) 4,866 4,785 1.7% 29,245 29,365 (0.4)% ASMs (000,000) 5,499 5,420 1.5% 34,613 34,807 (0.6)% Passenger load factor 88.5% 88.3% 0.2 pts 84.5% 84.4% 0.1 pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 83.4% 82.9% 0.5 pts 80.5% 83.3% (2.8) pts

REGIONAL

Regional traffic increased 14.6% on a 12.9% increase in capacity compared to July 2018. Load factor increased 1.2 points to 83.4 percent. Alaska's regional partners also reported 87.4% of flights arrived on time in July 2019, compared to 86.0% in July 2018.

The following table shows regional operational results for July and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:

July Year-to-Date 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Revenue passengers (000) 1,004 938 7.0% 6,377 5,823 9.5% RPMs (000,000) 517 451 14.6% 3,226 2,757 17.0% ASMs (000,000) 620 549 12.9% 3,992 3,475 14.9% Passenger load factor 83.4% 82.2% 1.2 pts 80.8% 79.4% 1.4 pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 87.4% 86.0% 1.4 pts 83.1% 86.3% (3.2) pts

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. Alaska Airlines ranked 'Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America' in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

