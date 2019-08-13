Log in
Alaska Air : reports July 2019 operational results

08/13/2019 | 04:47pm EDT

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported July operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines, a subsidiary of Ravn Air.

AIR GROUP
On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 2.8% increase in traffic on a 2.5% increase in capacity compared to July 2018. Load factor increased 0.3 points to 88.0%.

The following table shows the operational results for July and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:

July

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Revenue passengers (000)

4,420

4,353

1.5%

26,863

26,911

(0.2)%

Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) 'traffic'

5,383

5,236

2.8%

32,471

32,122

1.1%

Available seat miles ASM (000,000) 'capacity'

6,119

5,969

2.5%

38,605

38,282

0.8%

Passenger load factor

88.0%

87.7%

0.3 pts

84.1%

83.9%

0.2 pts

MAINLINE
Mainline reported a 1.7% increase in traffic on a 1.5% increase in capacity compared to July 2018. Load factor increased 0.2 points to 88.5%. Mainline also reported 83.4% of its flights arrived on time in July 2019, compared to 82.9% reported in July 2018.

The following table shows mainline operational results for July and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:

July

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Revenue passengers (000)

3,416

3,415

-%

20,486

21,088

(2.9)%

RPMs (000,000)

4,866

4,785

1.7%

29,245

29,365

(0.4)%

ASMs (000,000)

5,499

5,420

1.5%

34,613

34,807

(0.6)%

Passenger load factor

88.5%

88.3%

0.2 pts

84.5%

84.4%

0.1 pts

On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT

83.4%

82.9%

0.5 pts

80.5%

83.3%

(2.8) pts

REGIONAL
Regional traffic increased 14.6% on a 12.9% increase in capacity compared to July 2018. Load factor increased 1.2 points to 83.4 percent. Alaska's regional partners also reported 87.4% of flights arrived on time in July 2019, compared to 86.0% in July 2018.

The following table shows regional operational results for July and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:

July

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Revenue passengers (000)

1,004

938

7.0%

6,377

5,823

9.5%

RPMs (000,000)

517

451

14.6%

3,226

2,757

17.0%

ASMs (000,000)

620

549

12.9%

3,992

3,475

14.9%

Passenger load factor

83.4%

82.2%

1.2 pts

80.8%

79.4%

1.4 pts

On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT

87.4%

86.0%

1.4 pts

83.1%

86.3%

(3.2) pts

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. Alaska Airlines ranked 'Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America' in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-air-group-reports-july-2019-operational-results-300900447.html

SOURCE Alaska Air Group

Media Relations: (206) 304-0008, newsroom@alaskaair.com; Investor contact: Emily Halverson, Director, Investor Relations, (206) 392-5908

Alaska Air Group Inc. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 20:46:01 UTC
