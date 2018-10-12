Alaska Air : reports September 2018 operational results

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported September and year-to-date operational results on a consolidated basis for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines.
On Jan. 11, 2018, Alaskaand Virgin America consolidated their operations onto a Single Operating Certificate. Results for Alaskaand Virgin America have been combined into a single mainline operation.
AIR GROUP
On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 0.6 percent increase in traffic on a 3.2 percent increase in capacity compared to September 2017. Load factor decreased 2.1 points to 80.8 percent.
The following table shows the operational results for September and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:
|
|
September
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
3,579
|
|
3,541
|
|
1.1%
|
|
34,685
|
|
33,038
|
|
5.0%
|
Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) 'traffic'
|
4,186
|
|
4,162
|
|
0.6%
|
|
41,272
|
|
39,072
|
|
5.6%
|
Available seat miles ASM (000,000) 'capacity'
|
5,183
|
|
5,021
|
|
3.2%
|
|
49,256
|
|
46,169
|
|
6.7%
|
Passenger load factor
|
80.8%
|
|
82.9%
|
|
(2.1) pts
|
|
83.8%
|
|
84.6%
|
|
(0.8) pts
MAINLINE
Mainline reported a 0.3 percent decrease in traffic on a 2.4 percent increase in capacity compared to September 2017. Load factor decreased 2.2 points to 81 percent. Mainline also reported 85.2 percent of its flights arrived on time in September 2018, compared to 83.9 percent reported in September 2017.
Mainline operational results reflect both Alaskaand Virgin America combined. The following table shows mainline operational results for September and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:
|
|
September
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
2,755
|
|
2,755
|
|
-%
|
|
27,107
|
|
25,850
|
|
4.9%
|
RPMs (000,000)
|
3,789
|
|
3,800
|
|
(0.3)%
|
|
37,677
|
|
36,045
|
|
4.5%
|
ASMs (000,000)
|
4,676
|
|
4,566
|
|
2.4%
|
|
44,730
|
|
42,397
|
|
5.5%
|
Passenger load factor
|
81.0%
|
|
83.2%
|
|
(2.2) pts
|
|
84.2%
|
|
85.0%
|
|
(0.8) pt
|
On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT
|
85.2%
|
|
83.9%
|
|
1.3 pts
|
|
83.2%
|
|
78.0%
|
|
5.2 pts
REGIONAL
Regional traffic increased 9.7 percent on an 11.4 percent increase in capacity compared to September 2017. Load factor decreased 1.4 points to 78.2 percent. Alaska'sregional partners also reported 83.4 percent of its flights arrived on time in September 2018, compared to 82.7 percent in September 2017.
The following table shows regional operational results for September and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:
|
|
September
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
824
|
|
786
|
|
4.8%
|
|
7,578
|
|
7,188
|
|
5.4%
|
RPMs (000,000)
|
397
|
|
362
|
|
9.7%
|
|
3,595
|
|
3,027
|
|
18.8%
|
ASMs (000,000)
|
507
|
|
455
|
|
11.4%
|
|
4,526
|
|
3,772
|
|
20.0%
|
Passenger load factor
|
78.2%
|
|
79.6%
|
|
(1.4) pts
|
|
79.4%
|
|
80.2%
|
|
(0.8) pts
|
On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT
|
83.4%
|
|
82.7%
|
|
0.7 pts
|
|
84.5%
|
|
79.4%
|
|
5.1 pts
