ALASKA AIR GROUP (ALK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 10/12 03:01:20 pm
62.3250 USD   +4.20%
02:08pALASKA AIR : reports September 2018 operational results
PU
12:18pALASKA AIR : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate even..
PU
10/05ALASKA AIR : to Announce Financial Results
AQ
Alaska Air : reports September 2018 operational results

10/12/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported September and year-to-date operational results on a consolidated basis for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines.

On Jan. 11, 2018, Alaskaand Virgin America consolidated their operations onto a Single Operating Certificate. Results for Alaskaand Virgin America have been combined into a single mainline operation.

AIR GROUP
On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 0.6 percent increase in traffic on a 3.2 percent increase in capacity compared to September 2017. Load factor decreased 2.1 points to 80.8 percent.

The following table shows the operational results for September and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:

September

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change

Revenue passengers (000)

3,579

3,541

1.1%

34,685

33,038

5.0%

Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) 'traffic'

4,186

4,162

0.6%

41,272

39,072

5.6%

Available seat miles ASM (000,000) 'capacity'

5,183

5,021

3.2%

49,256

46,169

6.7%

Passenger load factor

80.8%

82.9%

(2.1) pts

83.8%

84.6%

(0.8) pts

MAINLINE
Mainline reported a 0.3 percent decrease in traffic on a 2.4 percent increase in capacity compared to September 2017. Load factor decreased 2.2 points to 81 percent. Mainline also reported 85.2 percent of its flights arrived on time in September 2018, compared to 83.9 percent reported in September 2017.

Mainline operational results reflect both Alaskaand Virgin America combined. The following table shows mainline operational results for September and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:

September

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change

Revenue passengers (000)

2,755

2,755

-%

27,107

25,850

4.9%

RPMs (000,000)

3,789

3,800

(0.3)%

37,677

36,045

4.5%

ASMs (000,000)

4,676

4,566

2.4%

44,730

42,397

5.5%

Passenger load factor

81.0%

83.2%

(2.2) pts

84.2%

85.0%

(0.8) pt

On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT

85.2%

83.9%

1.3 pts

83.2%

78.0%

5.2 pts

REGIONAL
Regional traffic increased 9.7 percent on an 11.4 percent increase in capacity compared to September 2017. Load factor decreased 1.4 points to 78.2 percent. Alaska'sregional partners also reported 83.4 percent of its flights arrived on time in September 2018, compared to 82.7 percent in September 2017.

The following table shows regional operational results for September and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:

September

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change

Revenue passengers (000)

824

786

4.8%

7,578

7,188

5.4%

RPMs (000,000)

397

362

9.7%

3,595

3,027

18.8%

ASMs (000,000)

507

455

11.4%

4,526

3,772

20.0%

Passenger load factor

78.2%

79.6%

(1.4) pts

79.4%

80.2%

(0.8) pts

On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT

83.4%

82.7%

0.7 pts

84.5%

79.4%

5.1 pts

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United Statesand to Mexico, Canadaand Costa Rica. With Alaskaand Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked 'Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America' in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 11 consecutive years from 2008 to 2018. Learn about Alaska'saward-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

SOURCE Alaska Air Group Inc.

For further information: Media Relations, (206) 304-0008, newsroom@alaskaair.com; Investor contact: Matt Grady, Director, Investor Relations, (206) 392-5382

Disclaimer

Alaska Air Group Inc. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 12:07:07 UTC
