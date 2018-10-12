Alaska Air : reports September 2018 operational results

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported September and year-to-date operational results on a consolidated basis for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines.

On Jan. 11, 2018, Alaskaand Virgin America consolidated their operations onto a Single Operating Certificate. Results for Alaskaand Virgin America have been combined into a single mainline operation.

AIR GROUP

On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 0.6 percent increase in traffic on a 3.2 percent increase in capacity compared to September 2017. Load factor decreased 2.1 points to 80.8 percent.

The following table shows the operational results for September and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:

September Year-to-Date 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Revenue passengers (000) 3,579 3,541 1.1% 34,685 33,038 5.0% Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) 'traffic' 4,186 4,162 0.6% 41,272 39,072 5.6% Available seat miles ASM (000,000) 'capacity' 5,183 5,021 3.2% 49,256 46,169 6.7% Passenger load factor 80.8% 82.9% (2.1) pts 83.8% 84.6% (0.8) pts

MAINLINE

Mainline reported a 0.3 percent decrease in traffic on a 2.4 percent increase in capacity compared to September 2017. Load factor decreased 2.2 points to 81 percent. Mainline also reported 85.2 percent of its flights arrived on time in September 2018, compared to 83.9 percent reported in September 2017.

Mainline operational results reflect both Alaskaand Virgin America combined. The following table shows mainline operational results for September and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:

September Year-to-Date 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Revenue passengers (000) 2,755 2,755 -% 27,107 25,850 4.9% RPMs (000,000) 3,789 3,800 (0.3)% 37,677 36,045 4.5% ASMs (000,000) 4,676 4,566 2.4% 44,730 42,397 5.5% Passenger load factor 81.0% 83.2% (2.2) pts 84.2% 85.0% (0.8) pt On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 85.2% 83.9% 1.3 pts 83.2% 78.0% 5.2 pts

REGIONAL

Regional traffic increased 9.7 percent on an 11.4 percent increase in capacity compared to September 2017. Load factor decreased 1.4 points to 78.2 percent. Alaska'sregional partners also reported 83.4 percent of its flights arrived on time in September 2018, compared to 82.7 percent in September 2017.

The following table shows regional operational results for September and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:

September Year-to-Date 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Revenue passengers (000) 824 786 4.8% 7,578 7,188 5.4% RPMs (000,000) 397 362 9.7% 3,595 3,027 18.8% ASMs (000,000) 507 455 11.4% 4,526 3,772 20.0% Passenger load factor 78.2% 79.6% (1.4) pts 79.4% 80.2% (0.8) pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 83.4% 82.7% 0.7 pts 84.5% 79.4% 5.1 pts

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica.

