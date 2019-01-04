Log in
Alaska Air : to announce fourth quarter financial results

01/04/2019 | 01:18pm EST

SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results after the market closes at 4 p.m. Eastern time/1 p.m. Pacific time, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time/1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Interested parties may listen to the call online at www.alaskaair.com/investors.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 11 consecutive years from 2008 to 2018. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-air-group-to-announce-fourth-quarter-financial-results-300773051.html

SOURCE Alaska Air Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
