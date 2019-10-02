Log in
Alaska Air : to announce third quarter 2019 financial results

10/02/2019 | 02:19pm EDT

SEATTLE, Oct. 2, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Alaska Air Group, Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will announce its third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time/1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Interested parties may listen to the call via webcast at www.alaskaair.com/investors.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United Statesand to Mexico, Canadaand Costa Rica. With Alaskaand Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked 'Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America' in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska'saward-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

SOURCE Alaska Air Group, Inc.

For further information: Media Relations, (206) 304-0008, newsroom@alaskaair.com, or Investor Relations, Emily Halverson, (206) 392-5908

Disclaimer

Alaska Air Group Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 18:18:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 724 M
EBIT 2019 1 045 M
Net income 2019 716 M
Debt 2019 469 M
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,33x
EV / Sales2019 0,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 8 007 M
Chart ALASKA AIR GROUP
Duration : Period :
Alaska Air Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALASKA AIR GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 74,71  $
Last Close Price 64,95  $
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley D. Tilden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Benito Minicucci Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Operations
Brandon S. Pedersen Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Charu Jain Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Patricia M. Bedient Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALASKA AIR GROUP6.74%8 002
DELTA AIR LINES INC.14.25%37 313
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.4.91%22 714
RYANAIR HOLDINGS0.47%12 800
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-23.01%11 593
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-4.47%11 250
