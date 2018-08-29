Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alaska Air Group    ALK

ALASKA AIR GROUP (ALK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/29 04:23:52 pm
66.715 USD   -0.29%
03:46pALASKA AIRLINES : announces new nonstop service between Seattle and ..
PR
08/20ALASKA AIR GROU : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17ALASKA AIR GROU : Dividends
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alaska Airlines : announces new nonstop service between Seattle and Columbus, Ohio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 03:46pm CEST

SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is ready to touch down in Buckeye Country. The airline announced today it will begin daily nonstop service between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio. The new service, which is scheduled to begin March 7, 2019, will be the only nonstop flight offered between the Pacific Northwest and Central Ohio.

Alaska Airlines announces new daily nonstop service between Seattle and Columbus, Ohio.

"Alaska Airlines continues to connect the West Coast with exciting new destinations across the country," said John Kirby, vice president of capacity planning and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "This new service to Columbus represents Alaska's first destination in the Buckeye State, and our commitment to offer the most nonstop destinations from our hometown of Seattle."

Effective Date

City Pair

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

Aircraft

March 7, 2019

Seattle – Columbus

9:45 a.m.

5:15 p.m.

Daily

A320

March 7, 2019

Columbus – Seattle

6:15 p.m.

8:25 p.m.

Daily

A320

Flight times based on local time zones.

"Columbus is thrilled to welcome Alaska Airlines to John Glenn International," said Joseph R. Nardone, President & CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. "With nonstop flights to Seattle, our business and leisure travelers gain even more access to the West Coast. We greatly appreciate Alaska's investment in Ohio's capital city and we look forward to welcoming their arrival in March."

Columbus is the largest city in Ohio and the 14th largest city in the nation. It's also home to The Ohio State University, one of the largest universities in the country and home of the Buckeyes.

Alaska currently operates an average of 31 daily flights from the West Coast to 10 Midwest cities, which includes Chicago; Detroit; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Minneapolis; Oklahoma City; Omaha, Nebraska; St. Louis; and Wichita, Kansas.

From Alaska's main hub in Seattle, guests can travel nonstop to 89 destinations. Columbus becomes the 90th nonstop destination this spring.

Alaska Airlines' guests can earn and redeem miles with Alaska's highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program, with award travel that starts at only 5,000 miles. With Alaska and its Global Partners, members can travel to more than 900 destinations around the world.

Tickets for the new Seattle-Columbus service go on sale today. To purchase, visit www.alaskaair.com or call 1-800-ALASKAAIR (800-252-7522 for Hearing & Speech Impaired (TTY): Dial 711 for Relay Services).

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 11 consecutive years from 2008 to 2018. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-announces-new-nonstop-service-between-seattle-and-columbus-ohio-300703845.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALASKA AIR GROUP
03:46pALASKA AIRLINES : announces new nonstop service between Seattle and Columbus, Oh..
PR
08/20ALASKA AIR GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17ALASKA AIR GROUP : Dividends
CO
08/16ALASKA AIR : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08/14WATCH : Airline worker steals and crashes airline plane
AQ
08/14ALASKA AIR : reports July 2018 operational results
PR
08/14ALASKA AIR : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
08/14ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/13ALASKA AIR : Notice of exempt solicitation. Definitive material
PU
08/11ALASKA AIR : Airline employee steals, then crashes plane
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28Mesa Air leads sector higher after results 
08/23Don't Believe The Hype Machine 
08/20Airline stocks rally again 
08/20Jonathan Cooper Portfolio Review, August 2018 
08/15Airline stocks on watch after oil slides 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.