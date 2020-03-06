Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alaska Air Group, Inc.    ALK

ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.

(ALK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airline Stocks, Battered by Coronavirus, Rise on Stimulus Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 12:41pm EST

By Maria Armental

Airline stocks were among the biggest gainers Friday on speculation the Trump Administration may step in with an stimulus package to stem financial losses tied to the coronavirus epidemic.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the administration was considering "timely and targeted" measures to help workers and sectors affected by the outbreak and related market swings.

"People who may be stranded at home and will lose pay, we want to help them," Mr. Kudlow told Fox Business Network. He said the administration might seek to aid small businesses "with some cash flow" and that larger-scale sectors "might need some temporary assistance."

Airline stocks were some of the most battered by the outbreak as companies imposed travel restrictions on workers and people postponed or cancelled trips.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Ken Herbert said on Friday that the impact on airline profitability "appears to be worsening by the day.

"It now appears that the models based on the SARS pandemic are too conservative, and we use as a base case for our analysis a 5% drop in passenger traffic in 2020," Mr. Herbert wrote in a note Friday. "While it is likely the industry will see a V-shaped recovery in the impacted regions (in fact manufacturing activity in most of China appears to be recovering), the geographic impact of the virus is much greater than any of the prior examples."

The International Air Transport Association most recently estimated global revenue losses this year for passenger carriers of $63 billion to $113 billion. IATA previously estimated $29.3 billion in lost revenues based on an assumption that the impact would be largely confined to markets associated with China, where health officials believe the epidemic originated.

"In little over two months, the industry's prospects in much of the world have taken a dramatic turn for the worse," IATA Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement. "It is unclear how the virus will develop, but whether we see the impact contained to a few markets and a $63 billion revenue loss, or a broader impact leading to a $113 billion loss of revenue, this is a crisis."

"As governments look to stimulus measures," Mr. de Juniac wrote, "the airline industry will need consideration for relief on taxes, charges and slot allocation. These are extraordinary times."

American Airlines Group Inc. shares rose 1.3% to $16.25; Delta Air Lines Inc. increased 1.7% to $45.79; United Airlines Holdings Inc. climbed 4.3% to $53.78; Hawaiian Holdings Inc. advanced 6% to $17.83; and Alaska Air Group Inc. gained 4.8% to $45.55.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. 3.70% 45.1955 Delayed Quote.-35.85%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.53% 16.1866 Delayed Quote.-44.07%
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. -1.54% 5.13 Delayed Quote.7.64%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. 1.52% 45.745 Delayed Quote.-23.03%
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. 5.11% 17.74 Delayed Quote.-42.57%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 3.86% 53.62 Delayed Quote.-41.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.
12:41pAirline Stocks, Battered by Coronavirus, Rise on Stimulus Talk
DJ
08:01aALASKA AIRLINES : announces daily nonstop service between Seattle and Cincinnati
PR
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Sharply Lower as Anxiety About Virus R..
DJ
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Drop as Anxiety About Virus Returns
DJ
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Drop as Anxiety About Virus Fallout R..
DJ
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Anxiety About Virus Fallout Ret..
DJ
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Anxiety About Virus Fallout Ret..
DJ
03/04AIRLINE EXECUTIVES TELL TRUMP : planes getting cleaner amid coronavirus concerns
RE
03/04ALASKA AIR GROUP : to webcast presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transpor..
PR
03/04U.S. Airlines Struggle to Collect Better Data on Passengers Amid Coronavirus
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 144 M
EBIT 2020 1 147 M
Net income 2020 845 M
Debt 2020 987 M
Yield 2020 3,42%
P/E ratio 2020 6,28x
P/E ratio 2021 5,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,61x
Capitalization 5 342 M
Chart ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alaska Air Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 74,15  $
Last Close Price 43,46  $
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 70,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley D. Tilden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Benito Minicucci Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Operations
Brandon S. Pedersen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Finance
Charu Jain Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Patricia M. Bedient Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.-35.85%5 342
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-23.03%28 694
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.25%15 041
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.10%13 777
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-41.43%12 792
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-0.53%11 973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group