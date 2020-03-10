Alaska Air : J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference Presentation 1.2 MB
03/10/2020 | 12:29pm EDT
J.P. Morgan
Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference
March 10, 2020
Safe Harbor
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information
Certain of the statements contained in this presentation should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "could," "should," "would," "continue," "seek," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "if current trends continue," "optimistic," "forecast" and other similar words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, estimates and strategies for the future, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on our current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be other factors of which we are not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. We do not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the dates indicated in the statement.
Agenda
Addressing uncertainty in 2020
An overview of COVID19 impacts and Alaska's response
Our strong financial position
Details that demonstrate how Alaska is prepared to weather the economic stress of the COVID19 crisis
Our long-term perspective
Insights on how our long-term strategic vision remains an important factor in how we run the business
Addressing uncertainty in 2020 - Safety first
Near-term actions Alaska has taken in response to COVID19
Information has evolved rapidly in the past ~2 weeks and we have responded in real-time to adapt, including:
Maintaining regular communication with infectious disease experts, health officials and political leaders as well as our front-line employees.
Adding enhanced cleaning procedures
Providing additional resources and support to our teams
Implementing enhanced direct guest communications
Safety of guests and employees is our #1 priority
Addressing uncertainty in 2020 - Our Business
Near-term bookings experience and capacity considerations Demand
Material declines in bookings and increased cancellations began in late February.
Trends have not stabilized, making demand and revenue predictions difficult.
Leisure demand has been responsive to sales stimulation.
Capacity
We began 2020 with a low (relative to industry) growth rate of 3 - 4%
No material close-in capacity cuts are planned for March & April
We are analyzing the need to consolidate frequencies or trim flights that would operate at a cash loss in May & beyond
We are better positioned than others to weather these disruptions
As of February 2019
Cash and marketable securities
$1.6 billion
Undrawn lines of credit
$400 million
Unencumbered asset value1
$2.5 billion
Unit cost advantage over legacy carriers2
20%
Capital commitments that can be deferred,
50% +
if deemed necessary
1 - Represents the estimated financing value of 133 unencumbered aircraft, using 2020 market values and a loan to value ratio of ~70%.
2 - Legacy carriers include DAL, UAL and AAL, Unit Cost advantage calculated using DOT Form 41 cost data as of the twelve months ended Q3 2019 on a stage length adjusted basis.
Our financial model is designed to withstand challenges
2019
Industry1
Result
Pre-tax margins
10%
12%
FCF Conversion
66%
133%
Debt-to-Capitalization
62%
41%
Adj. Net Debt to EBITDAR
2.1x
0.9x
Liquidity as a % of Rev
16%
23%
1 Industry includes DAL, AAL, UAL, LUV, JBLU, HA, ALGT, SAVE. Other airline data represents an average of other airlines result weighted by capacity share for 2019. All data is for the year ended 12/31/2019. Source: SEC filings and calculations from data therein.
We have enduring competitive advantages
Low fares enabled by Excellent operations.
Best loyalty
Award-winning
One-team
low costs.
program.
service.
culture.
Our strategic plan has three pillars…
Growth
People
Business Model
Partnering with American and oneworld®
Supports Alaska's focus on delivering value for guests over the long-term
Unlocks global network utility for all Alaska guests
Increases ability to sell connections with further reach
Enriches Alaska Mileage Plan program and the
Alaska Airlines Visa offering
Positions Alaska competitively for corporate sales opportunities
In closing
We're keepingsafety a top priority
We're prepared to make changes to ourcapacity if warranted
Ourfortress balance sheet and financial model position us well to compete in this challenging environment
Ourcompetitive advantages remain as important as ever
And, ourStrategic Plan remains important as we look to invest in growth, people and our business model for the future
