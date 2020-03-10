Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alaska Air Group, Inc.    ALK

ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.

(ALK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alaska Air : J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference Presentation 1.2 MB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 12:29pm EDT

J.P. Morgan

Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

March 10, 2020

Safe Harbor

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements contained in this presentation should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "could," "should," "would," "continue," "seek," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "if current trends continue," "optimistic," "forecast" and other similar words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, estimates and strategies for the future, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on our current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be other factors of which we are not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. We do not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the dates indicated in the statement.

Agenda

  • Addressing uncertainty in 2020

An overview of COVID19 impacts and Alaska's response

  • Our strong financial position

Details that demonstrate how Alaska is prepared to weather the economic stress of the COVID19 crisis

  • Our long-term perspective

Insights on how our long-term strategic vision remains an important factor in how we run the business

Addressing uncertainty in 2020 - Safety first

Near-term actions Alaska has taken in response to COVID19

  • Information has evolved rapidly in the past ~2 weeks and we have responded in real-time to adapt, including:
    • Maintaining regular communication with infectious disease experts, health officials and political leaders as well as our front-line employees.
    • Adding enhanced cleaning procedures
    • Providing additional resources and support to our teams
    • Implementing enhanced direct guest communications

Safety of guests and employees is our #1 priority

Addressing uncertainty in 2020 - Our Business

Near-term bookings experience and capacity considerations Demand

  • Material declines in bookings and increased cancellations began in late February.
  • Trends have not stabilized, making demand and revenue predictions difficult.
  • Leisure demand has been responsive to sales stimulation.

Capacity

  • We began 2020 with a low (relative to industry) growth rate of 3 - 4%
  • No material close-in capacity cuts are planned for March & April
  • We are analyzing the need to consolidate frequencies or trim flights that would operate at a cash loss in May & beyond

We are better positioned than others to weather these disruptions

As of February 2019

Cash and marketable securities

$1.6 billion

Undrawn lines of credit

$400 million

Unencumbered asset value1

$2.5 billion

Unit cost advantage over legacy carriers2

20%

Capital commitments that can be deferred,

50% +

if deemed necessary

1 - Represents the estimated financing value of 133 unencumbered aircraft, using 2020 market values and a loan to value ratio of ~70%.

2 - Legacy carriers include DAL, UAL and AAL, Unit Cost advantage calculated using DOT Form 41 cost data as of the twelve months ended Q3 2019 on a stage length adjusted basis.

Our financial model is designed to withstand challenges

2019

Industry1

Result

Pre-tax margins

10%

12%

FCF Conversion

66%

133%

Debt-to-Capitalization

62%

41%

Adj. Net Debt to EBITDAR

2.1x

0.9x

Liquidity as a % of Rev

16%

23%

1 Industry includes DAL, AAL, UAL, LUV, JBLU, HA, ALGT, SAVE. Other airline data represents an average of other airlines result weighted by capacity share for 2019. All data is for the year ended 12/31/2019. Source: SEC filings and calculations from data therein.

We have enduring competitive advantages

Low fares enabled by Excellent operations.

Best loyalty

Award-winning

One-team

low costs.

program.

service.

culture.

Our strategic plan has three pillars…

  • Growth
  • People
  • Business Model

Partnering with American and oneworld®

Supports Alaska's focus on delivering value for guests over the long-term

Unlocks global network utility for all Alaska guests

Increases ability to sell connections with further reach

Enriches Alaska Mileage Plan program and the

Alaska Airlines Visa offering

Positions Alaska competitively for corporate sales opportunities

In closing

  • We're keeping safety a top priority
  • We're prepared to make changes to our capacity if warranted
  • Our fortress balance sheet and financial model position us well to compete in this challenging environment
  • Our competitive advantages remain as important as ever
  • And, our Strategic Plan remains important as we look to invest in growth, people and our business model for the future

Disclaimer

Alaska Air Group Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 16:28:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.
12:29pALASKA AIR : J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference Prese..
PU
03/09ALASKA AIR : Airlines announces daily nonstop service between Seattle and Cincin..
AQ
03/06ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06Airline Stocks, Battered by Coronavirus, Rise on Stimulus Talk
DJ
03/06ALASKA AIRLINES : announces daily nonstop service between Seattle and Cincinnati
PR
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Sharply Lower as Anxiety About Virus R..
DJ
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Drop as Anxiety About Virus Returns
DJ
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Drop as Anxiety About Virus Fallout R..
DJ
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Anxiety About Virus Fallout Ret..
DJ
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Anxiety About Virus Fallout Ret..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 012 M
EBIT 2020 1 136 M
Net income 2020 845 M
Debt 2020 1 148 M
Yield 2020 3,44%
P/E ratio 2020 6,24x
P/E ratio 2021 5,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 5 309 M
Chart ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alaska Air Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 70,77  $
Last Close Price 43,19  $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley D. Tilden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Benito Minicucci Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Operations
Charu Jain Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Patricia M. Bedient Lead Independent Director
Phyllis J. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.-36.25%5 309
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-25.58%27 744
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.02%15 014
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.96%13 920
ANA HOLDINGS INC.4.39%11 607
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-46.90%11 599
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group