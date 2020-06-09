Alaska Airlines : expands Next-Level Care safety measures

SEATTLE, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines today expanded Next-Level Care, the culmination of nearly 100 different measures put in place to enhance the safety and well-being of guests and employees.

"Caring for our guests and employees and ensuring their safety has always been our number one priority. COVID-19 has touched all of us in some way and it prompted us to fundamentally change the entire travel experience," said Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden. "Next-Level Care has been informed by medical experts, employees and guests, to ensure our customers are safe, whenever they're ready to fly."

Drawing on the expertise of the UW Medicine's infectious disease experts, Alaska Airlines' long-time medical advisors, guests flying today will notice changes designed with safety and comfort in mind:

Pre-travel and wellness agreement : Guests are encouraged to use the Alaska mobile app to enjoy a smooth and contactless trip. Starting June 30 , flyers will be required to complete a health agreement during check-in and verify that they haven't exhibited COVID-19 symptoms in the past 72 hours, come into contact with someone who is symptomatic and agree to bring and wear a face mask or covering.





These are some of the nearly 100 policies, procedures and actions that together offer guests and employees layers of safety and it's making a difference. In post-flight surveys of guests last month, 82% shared that they experienced a safe and healthy environment and 95% said their seat area was clean.

Alaska Airlines consults with UW Medicine medical advisors Dr. John Lynch and Dr. Chloe Bryson-Cahn, both UW Medicine infectious diseases physicians and infection prevention experts.

"We worked with Alaska Airlines to help them implement industry best practices for keeping their flight crews and passengers safe," said Lynch.

"People should think of flying the same way that they would when they shop at a grocery store," said Bryson-Cahn. "Wear a mask, wash your hands, or use hand sanitizer, cover your cough and stay home if you have any COVID-19 symptoms. We're all in this together."

Learn more about the Alaska Airlines Next-Level Care difference.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

