Alaska Airlines : launches #MillionMealsChallenge to feed families in need

SEATTLE, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines and the Alaska Airlines Foundation, an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit, have donated more than 1 million meals to help local food banks across the country support the most vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19.

"In this difficult time, food security is a challenge for countless families, with many seeking help for the first time in their lives," said Diana Birkett Rakow, Alaska Airlines' vice president of external relations. "Supporting the growing demands on our local food banks is a critical need and the employees of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air have been passionately engaged in this effort for many years. We ask you to join all of us in supporting those organizations that are supplying meals to help families have the food they need to thrive."

The Alaska Airlines Foundation recently provided more than 896,000 meals through a donation of $200,000 to 14 local food banks in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii. In addition, due to service changes onboard and in airport lounges, 273,000 meals were provided through donations of fresh food to community food banks.

To help double the impact, Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air have launched the #MillionMealsChallenge with employees and guests. Between now and the end of May, the airlines are encouraging donations to local food banks and/or one of Alaska's hunger relief partners to raise funds for another 1 million meals for communities in need.

The Alaska Airlines Foundation was founded in 1998 as a way to support the communities we serve through ups and downs – including during lean times like these.

"We're thankful to have foundation funds to be able to directly support people who need it most," said Birkett Rakow, who also serves as chair of the Alaska Airlines Foundation board of directors.

