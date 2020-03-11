Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alaska Air Group, Inc.    ALK

ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.

(ALK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alaska Airlines : promotes Brooke Vatheuer to new role of vice president strategic performance at its Seattle hub

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 06:31pm EDT

SEATTLE, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines, Inc.'s board of directors today elected Brooke Vatheuer to the new position of vice president strategic performance – Seattle, where she will lead the airline's growing, hometown hub at Sea-Tac International Airport.

Vatheuer, who previously served as senior vice president of operations and planning for Horizon Air, will be a champion for Alaska's guests and employees as it continues to grow its operations at Sea-Tac. Vatheuer will be accountable for the guest experience, operational metrics, gate space areas, ground staffing, air space management and employee engagement at Sea-Tac. The new leadership role reflects the airline's continued focus on Seattle as a center of national and global connections for guests traveling for both business and leisure.  

Vatheuer has more than a decade of experience at Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. She started with Alaska in 2007 as an internal auditor and quickly took on new positions and leadership roles in the following years, including managing director of audit programs. In 2017, she joined Horizon Air as vice president of finance and planning where she oversaw operational performance, led strategic planning and continued to improve processes, collaboration and engagement among Horizon's frontline employees.

"Brooke is a talented executive with a lengthy history of experience at Alaska Air Group managing people and operations," said Gary Beck, Alaska's executive vice president and chief operating officer. "She has an astute understanding of the airline business. Her work in audit, finance, analytics, strategic planning and as the head of operations at Horizon Air enables her to deeply appreciate the intricacies of an effective operation. Our guests can look forward to an improved experience at Sea-Tac airport." 

Vatheuer earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Washington, as well as a master's degree in professional accounting. She is a certified public accountant.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 47 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,300 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-promotes-brooke-vatheuer-to-new-role-of-vice-president-strategic-performance-at-its-seattle-hub-301021886.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.
06:31pALASKA AIRLINES : promotes Brooke Vatheuer to new role of vice president strateg..
PR
03/10ALASKA AIR : J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference Prese..
PU
03/09ALASKA AIR : Airlines announces daily nonstop service between Seattle and Cincin..
AQ
03/06ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06Airline Stocks, Battered by Coronavirus, Rise on Stimulus Talk
DJ
03/06ALASKA AIRLINES : announces daily nonstop service between Seattle and Cincinnati
PR
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Sharply Lower as Anxiety About Virus R..
DJ
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Drop as Anxiety About Virus Returns
DJ
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Drop as Anxiety About Virus Fallout R..
DJ
03/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Anxiety About Virus Fallout Ret..
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group