Alaska Airlines : promotes Brooke Vatheuer to new role of vice president strategic performance at its Seattle hub

SEATTLE, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines, Inc.'s board of directors today elected Brooke Vatheuer to the new position of vice president strategic performance – Seattle, where she will lead the airline's growing, hometown hub at Sea-Tac International Airport.

Vatheuer, who previously served as senior vice president of operations and planning for Horizon Air, will be a champion for Alaska's guests and employees as it continues to grow its operations at Sea-Tac. Vatheuer will be accountable for the guest experience, operational metrics, gate space areas, ground staffing, air space management and employee engagement at Sea-Tac. The new leadership role reflects the airline's continued focus on Seattle as a center of national and global connections for guests traveling for both business and leisure.

Vatheuer has more than a decade of experience at Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. She started with Alaska in 2007 as an internal auditor and quickly took on new positions and leadership roles in the following years, including managing director of audit programs. In 2017, she joined Horizon Air as vice president of finance and planning where she oversaw operational performance, led strategic planning and continued to improve processes, collaboration and engagement among Horizon's frontline employees.

"Brooke is a talented executive with a lengthy history of experience at Alaska Air Group managing people and operations," said Gary Beck, Alaska's executive vice president and chief operating officer. "She has an astute understanding of the airline business. Her work in audit, finance, analytics, strategic planning and as the head of operations at Horizon Air enables her to deeply appreciate the intricacies of an effective operation. Our guests can look forward to an improved experience at Sea-Tac airport."

Vatheuer earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Washington, as well as a master's degree in professional accounting. She is a certified public accountant.

