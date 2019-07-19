Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc    ALSK

ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC

(ALSK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alaska Communications : Awarded Multi-Million Dollar, Pre-Funded Contract for Carrier Broadband Network in Alaska

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) secured a pre-funded contract to build a high-capacity network in Alaska and to provide network services to a major international telecommunications carrier and its customer. The agreement is expected to generate significant revenue annually over the next 10 years with the opportunity to extend for another 10 years.

While meeting the broadband needs of Alaska Communications’ carrier partner and its customer, the contract enhances the company’s network at key locations. Further, this pre-funded project yields significant upfront cash flows and generates long-term revenue.

“We’re pleased to expand our relationships with telecommunications carriers and their customers to deliver high-speed broadband service,” said William H. Bishop, Alaska Communications Interim CEO. “We continue to win in the marketplace thanks to our proven ability to be a reliable, local, trustworthy network partner with a customer-first focus.”

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com or www.alsk.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYST
07/05ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
06/20ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
06/20ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : Initiates Rule 10b Stock Purchase Plan Under Share Repur..
BU
06/14ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
06/14ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : Announces CEO Transition
BU
05/31ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securi..
AQ
05/10ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
05/06ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
05/06ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 101 M
Chart ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,87  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anand Vadapalli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward J. Hayes Chairman
Laurie M. Butcher Senior Vice President-Finance
Peter D. Ley Independent Director
David W. Karp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC29.86%98
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.76%236 604
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP13.61%87 826
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.34%78 537
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%59 305
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED21.65%42 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group