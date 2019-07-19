Alaska Communications : Awarded Multi-Million Dollar, Pre-Funded Contract for Carrier Broadband Network in Alaska

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) secured a pre-funded contract to build a high-capacity network in Alaska and to provide network services to a major international telecommunications carrier and its customer. The agreement is expected to generate significant revenue annually over the next 10 years with the opportunity to extend for another 10 years.

While meeting the broadband needs of Alaska Communications’ carrier partner and its customer, the contract enhances the company’s network at key locations. Further, this pre-funded project yields significant upfront cash flows and generates long-term revenue.

“We’re pleased to expand our relationships with telecommunications carriers and their customers to deliver high-speed broadband service,” said William H. Bishop, Alaska Communications Interim CEO. “We continue to win in the marketplace thanks to our proven ability to be a reliable, local, trustworthy network partner with a customer-first focus.”

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190719005432/en/