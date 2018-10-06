Log in
ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC    ALSK

ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC (ALSK)
Alaska Communications : Comments on Letter from 22NW Fund, LP

10/06/2018 | 02:57am CEST

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK), a leading provider of broadband and managed IT services for customers in Alaska and beyond, today commented on the open letter issued by 22NW Fund, LP.

Alaska Communications issued the following statement:

Alaska Communications strives to maintain constructive, ongoing communications with its shareholders and welcomes and values their input toward the shared goal of enhancing value. In this spirit, our Board will carefully evaluate 22NW’s letter and looks forward to further constructive dialogue with 22NW.

We remain committed to running a quality business that allows us to retain our talent, fosters trust with our customers, and enables us to win in the market. We have also been very clear and consistent that we are open to considering all opportunities to create and unlock shareholder value.

Our Board of Directors is committed to acting in the best interests of Alaska Communications shareholders. They are well-advised and regularly consider strategic and value creation alternatives with the assistance of nationally-recognized financial and legal advisors.

About Alaska Communications Systems

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com or www.alsk.com.


© Business Wire 2018
