Alaska Communications : Comments on Letter from 22NW Fund, LP

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK), a leading provider of broadband
and managed IT services for customers in Alaska and beyond, today
commented on the open letter issued by 22NW Fund, LP.
Alaska Communications issued the following statement:
Alaska Communications strives to maintain constructive, ongoing
communications with its shareholders and welcomes and values their input
toward the shared goal of enhancing value. In this spirit, our Board
will carefully evaluate 22NW’s letter and looks forward to further
constructive dialogue with 22NW.
We remain committed to running a quality business that allows us to
retain our talent, fosters trust with our customers, and enables us to
win in the market. We have also been very clear and consistent that we
are open to considering all opportunities to create and unlock
shareholder value.
Our Board of Directors is committed to acting in the best interests of
Alaska Communications shareholders. They are well-advised and regularly
consider strategic and value creation alternatives with the assistance
of nationally-recognized financial and legal advisors.
About Alaska Communications Systems
Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced
broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in
Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data
network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber
optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more
information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com
or www.alsk.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005539/en/