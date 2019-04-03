Alaska Communications : Simplified IT Support Available to Alaska Small Businesses

Alaska businesses have convenient, simplified access to IT applications to help them run their business, improve productivity and keep their information safe thanks to AKTechDirect from Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK).

AKTechDirect, an online marketplace powered through cloud commerce platform AppDirect, is a one-stop shop for managing and purchasing IT applications, designed to support the essential IT needs of small businesses. Cloud backup from Mozy delivers data protection and business continuity. Security from Symantec provides advanced end-point protection from ever-evolving cybersecurity threats. Microsoft Office products offer important productivity and collaboration tools. And, Business Cloud Helpdesk provides immediate access to personalized 24/7 support from an IT specialist, all at prices realistic for small businesses.

“These applications are essential tools to maintain and enhance business operations,” said Alaska Communications Senior Director of Product Management Jim Gutcher. “Perfect for small businesses, AKTechDirect’s hand-picked applications can be purchased and managed through one portal and are a scalable model – allowing the freedom and flexibility to add users as needed.”

"Today, small businesses have access to more powerful technology than ever before, but sorting through all the options can be confusing and time-consuming," said Dan Saks, co-Founder and co-CEO of AppDirect. "We know that businesses prefer to buy technology from local providers, and we are excited to work with a company like Alaska Communications that understands this and is moving forward with an innovative vision to become a trusted source for the software and services that small businesses need to thrive."

AKTechDirect demonstrates Alaska Communications’ commitment to offering cutting-edge IT solutions to small business customers.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

About AppDirect

AppDirect provides the only end-to-end cloud commerce platform for succeeding in the digital economy. The AppDirect ecosystem connects channels, developers, and customers through its platform to simplify the digital supply chain by enabling the onboarding and sale of products with third-party services, for any channel, on any device, with support. Powering millions of cloud subscriptions worldwide, AppDirect helps organizations, including Jaguar Land Rover, Comcast, ADP, and Deutsche Telekom, connect their customers to the solutions they need to reach their full potential in the digital economy.

