Alaska Communications : Simplified IT Support Available to Alaska Small Businesses

Alaska businesses have convenient, simplified access to IT applications
to help them run their business, improve productivity and keep their
information safe thanks to AKTechDirect
from Alaska
Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK).
AKTechDirect, an online marketplace powered through cloud commerce
platform AppDirect, is a one-stop shop for managing and purchasing IT
applications, designed to support the essential IT needs of small
businesses. Cloud backup from Mozy delivers data protection and business
continuity. Security from Symantec provides advanced end-point
protection from ever-evolving cybersecurity threats. Microsoft Office
products offer important productivity and collaboration tools. And,
Business Cloud Helpdesk provides immediate access to personalized 24/7
support from an IT specialist, all at prices realistic for small
businesses.
“These applications are essential tools to maintain and enhance business
operations,” said Alaska Communications Senior Director of Product
Management Jim Gutcher. “Perfect for small businesses, AKTechDirect’s
hand-picked applications can be purchased and managed through one portal
and are a scalable model – allowing the freedom and flexibility to add
users as needed.”
"Today, small businesses have access to more powerful technology than
ever before, but sorting through all the options can be confusing and
time-consuming," said Dan Saks, co-Founder and co-CEO of AppDirect. "We
know that businesses prefer to buy technology from local providers, and
we are excited to work with a company like Alaska Communications that
understands this and is moving forward with an innovative vision to
become a trusted source for the software and services that small
businesses need to thrive."
AKTechDirect demonstrates Alaska Communications’ commitment to offering
cutting-edge IT solutions to small business customers.
About Alaska Communications
Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced
broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in
Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data
network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber
optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more
information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com
or www.alsk.com.
About AppDirect
AppDirect provides the only end-to-end cloud commerce platform for
succeeding in the digital economy. The AppDirect ecosystem connects
channels, developers, and customers through its platform to simplify the
digital supply chain by enabling the onboarding and sale of products
with third-party services, for any channel, on any device, with support.
Powering millions of cloud subscriptions worldwide, AppDirect helps
organizations, including Jaguar Land Rover, Comcast, ADP, and Deutsche
Telekom, connect their customers to the solutions they need to reach
their full potential in the digital economy.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005792/en/