Alaska Communications : Strengthens its Liquidity and Financial Flexibility, While Reducing Borrowing Rates, With Refinancing of its Debt

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) today announced it refinanced its
credit agreements, thereby negotiating a reduction in its interest
rates, extending the term, increasing capacity for shareholder friendly
actions, resetting and widening key covenant thresholds and establishing
incremental flexible capacity for success-based capital expenditures.
Alaska Communications Systems Holdings, Inc., as Borrower, Alaska
Communications Systems Group, Inc., as Parent (collectively “Alaska
Communications”) and subsidiaries of Alaska Communications, as
guarantors, and ING Capital LLC (“ING”), as sole book runner and
joint-lead arranger, entered into a new senior credit facility with
existing and additional lenders. A summary of the terms follows:
-
Established a single Term Loan of $180 million with a reduced interest
rate of LIBOR + 450 basis points (bps), replacing the previous A1
tranche at LIBOR + 500 bps and the A2 tranche at LIBOR + 700 bps, and
extending the term to 2024 from 2022.
-
Increased the Revolving Credit Facility to $20 million at LIBOR + 450
bps from $15 million at LIBOR + 500 bps.
-
Secured a new Delayed Draw Term Loan (“DDTL”) of $25 million at LIBOR
+ 450 bps, which is available for a period of twenty-four months, to
be used specifically for success-based capital projects.
-
At close, net total debt available to the Company will be $225
million, with $180 million drawn.
"In the context of a very volatile and challenging market situation, our
ability to secure favorable terms while concurrently increasing our
access to capital reflects our credit group’s confidence in the
credibility of the Company’s business plan, and our ability to execute
against that plan. Important highlights from the transaction include:
-
Retiring the high cost A2 tranche while favorably repricing the new
Term Loan compared to the A1 tranche.
-
Extending the term loan by 2 years, creating even greater stability
and certainty.
-
Creating flexible capacity between the DDTL and Revolver to enable
investment in meaningful growth opportunities we see ahead of us. The
DDTL capacity is not for the purpose of financing acquisitions, but
specifically targeted to strengthening our fiber footprint only in the
support of contracted revenue opportunities.
-
Resetting our key covenants while widening the thresholds and
providing us with greater flexibility.
-
Creating an initial restricted payments basket of $5 million for
dividends or share buybacks, while allowing additional restricted
payments from certain operating cash flows, allowing the Board to
consider a range of shareholder friendly actions.
Our refinancing gives us the tools we need to execute to our organic
plan. This positions us well and in no way detracts our attention from
active consideration of appropriate strategic actions to enhance
shareholder value,” said Anand Vadapalli, president and CEO of Alaska
Communications.
“ING is pleased to continue its great partnership with Alaska
Communications as its lead lender, and we look forward to continuing our
great partnership with the company. We believe the success of this
transaction demonstrates that there are a group of thoughtful lending
institutions that recognize Alaska Communications’ intrinsic value and
long-term potential,” said Stephen Nettler, Managing Director of ING
Capital LLC.
Alaska Communications will file a Current Report on Form 8-K that
describes the transactions in greater detail.
