Alaska Communications : to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2018 Financial Results March 6 and Conduct Conference Call March 7

02/19/2019 | 06:01pm EST

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 after markets close Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss operating results Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. ET. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. There will be a live question and answer session after prepared remarks.

Parties in the U.S. and Canada can access the call at 1-888-205-6786 and enter code 366695. All other parties can access the call at 1-856-344-9315 using the same code.

The live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Events Calendar" section of the company's investor website (www.alsk.com). The webcast will be archived for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available two hours after the call ends and will run until April 6, 2019 at 5 p.m. ET. To hear the replay, parties in the U.S. and Canada can call 1-888-203-1112 and enter code 8903679. All other parties can call 1-719-457-0820 and enter code 8903679.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is a leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data and voice network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit http://www.alaskacommunications.com or http://www.alsk.com.


© Business Wire 2019
