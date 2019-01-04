Log in
ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC (ALSK)

ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC (ALSK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/04 03:59:55 pm
1.62 USD   +4.52%
2014ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
2013ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
Alaska Communications : to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference January 16, 2019

0
01/04/2019 | 06:08pm EST

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) today announced that Anand Vadapalli, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (10:50 a.m. Alaska Standard Time). Additionally, Mr. Vadapalli will host one-on-one meetings on January 15 and 16. Interested investors should contact conferences@needhamco.com for availability. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, New York.

A live webcast, including a slide presentation, will be accessible from the "Events Calendar" section of the company's website (www.alsk.com). The webcast will be archived for a period of 90 days.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com or www.alsk.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Anand Vadapalli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward J. Hayes Chairman
Laurie M. Butcher Senior Vice President-Finance
Peter D. Ley Independent Director
David W. Karp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC7.64%82
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY2.31%2 244
NETLINK NBN TRUST--.--%2 202
STARHUB LTD.-1.70%2 173
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY-0.47%1 201
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC5.48%912
