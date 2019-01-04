Alaska Communications : to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference January 16, 2019

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) today announced that Anand
Vadapalli, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 21st
Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 2:50 p.m.
Eastern Standard Time (10:50 a.m. Alaska Standard Time). Additionally,
Mr. Vadapalli will host one-on-one meetings on January 15 and 16.
Interested investors should contact conferences@needhamco.com
for availability. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York
Palace Hotel in New York City, New York.
A live webcast, including a slide presentation, will be accessible from
the "Events Calendar" section of the company's website (www.alsk.com).
The webcast will be archived for a period of 90 days.
About Alaska Communications
Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced
broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in
Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data
network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber
optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more
information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com
or www.alsk.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005529/en/