Alaska Communications : to Present at the Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference October 2nd

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) today announced that Anand Vadapalli, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (7:00 a.m. Alaska Daylight Time). The conference will be held at the Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A live webcast of the presentation, including a slide presentation, will be accessible from the "Events Calendar" section of the company's website (www.alsk.com). The webcast will be archived for a period of 90 days.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005242/en/