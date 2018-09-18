Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc    ALSK

ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC (ALSK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Alaska Communications : to Present at the Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference October 2nd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 02:05pm CEST

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) today announced that Anand Vadapalli, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (7:00 a.m. Alaska Daylight Time). The conference will be held at the Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A live webcast of the presentation, including a slide presentation, will be accessible from the "Events Calendar" section of the company's website (www.alsk.com). The webcast will be archived for a period of 90 days.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com or www.alsk.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYST
02:05pALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : to Present at the Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Fi..
BU
09/13ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
08/16ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/08ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/07ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc...
AC
08/06ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
08/06ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
08/04ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : Brings High-Speed, Reliable Broadband to Kuspuk School D..
AQ
08/02ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : Brings High-Speed, Reliable Broadband to Kuspuk School D..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call S.. 
08/07Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) CEO Anand Vadapalli on Q2 20.. 
08/06Alaska Communications reports Q2 results 
05/10Alaska Communications Systems Group's (ALSK) CEO Anand Vadapalli on Q1 2018 R.. 
05/09Alaska Communications +6.5% after Q1 profits grow 
Chart ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Anand Vadapalli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward J. Hayes Chairman
Laurie M. Butcher Senior Vice President-Finance
Peter D. Ley Independent Director
David W. Karp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC-39.18%90
NETLINK NBN TRUST--.--%2 231
STARHUB LTD.-41.75%2 097
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY15.83%1 940
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY-6.26%1 192
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC38.29%1 102
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.