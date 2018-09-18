Alaska Communications : to Present at the Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference October 2nd

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) today announced that Anand
Vadapalli, president and chief executive officer, will present at the
Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference
Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (7:00 a.m. Alaska
Daylight Time). The conference will be held at the Phoenician Hotel in
Scottsdale, Arizona.
A live webcast of the presentation, including a slide presentation, will
be accessible from the "Events Calendar" section of the company's
website (www.alsk.com).
The webcast will be archived for a period of 90 days.
About Alaska Communications
Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced
broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in
Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data
network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber
optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more
information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com
or www.alsk.com.
