Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SAUDI ARABIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Alawwal Bank    1040   SA0007879071

ALAWWAL BANK

(1040)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RBS says Saudi bank merger boosts its core capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 07:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland signs at one of its London branches

(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) said on Sunday the completion of a merger between Alawwal bank and Saudi British Bank would lead to RBS shedding 4.7 billion pounds of risk weighted assets and boost its core capital.

RBS, through Dutch subsidiary NatWest Markets N.V., was part of a consortium including NLFI and Banco Santander S.A. that held an aggregate 40% equity stake in Alawwal bank, the British bank said in a statement. RBS also had an interest equivalent to a 15.3% stake in Alawwal bank.

RBS said that as a result of the merger completion, it would recognise an income gain on disposal of the Alawwal bank stake for shares received in Saudi British Bank of 400 million pounds and a reduction in risk weighted assets of 4.7 billion pounds.

RBS also said the deal would extinguish legacy liabilities of 300 million pounds.

The changes would increase the bank's CET1 core capital ratio by 60 basis points, it said.

The merger will also help RBS to focus on its target markets, RBS chief executive Ross McEwan said in a statement.

RBS, which was rescued in 2008 with a 45.5 billion pound capital injection by the British government, has been shrinking its overseas operations since the financial crisis to focus on its UK lending operations.

(Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABN AMRO GROUP -1.13% 18.815 Delayed Quote.-8.40%
ALAWWAL BANK End-of-day quote.
BANCO SANTANDER -0.65% 3.9545 End-of-day quote.-0.47%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -1.07% 212.4 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
SAUDI BRITISH BANK SJSC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALAWWAL BANK
07:23aRBS says Saudi bank merger boosts its core capital
RE
06/12ALAWWAL BANK : reveals effective date of merger with SABB
AQ
05/07ALAWWAL BANK : logs SAR 220m profit in Q1
AQ
05/07ALAWWAL BANK : logs SAR 220m profits in Q1
AQ
04/25SAUDI BRITISH BANK SJSC : SABB reveals schedule for merger with Alawwal Bank
AQ
04/24SAUDI BRITISH BANK SJSC : Earnings aid Saudi, realty hurts Egypt
AQ
04/15ALAWWAL BANK : Samba stocks see SAR10m private deals on Monday
AQ
03/11SAUDI BRITISH BANK SJSC : SABB confirms ongoing merger with Alawwal Bank
AQ
02/13ALAWWAL BANK : 's profit drops 15% in 2018
AQ
02/12ALAWWAL BANK : net profit in 2018 hits SR1.130 billion
AQ
More news
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2019 3 381 M
EBIT 2019 2 307 M
Net income 2019 1 128 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,90%
P/E ratio 2019 18,11
P/E ratio 2020 16,55
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,15x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,80x
Capitalization 20 804 M
Chart ALAWWAL BANK
Duration : Period :
Alawwal Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,6  SAR
Spread / Average Target -9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Soren Kring Nikolajsen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mubarak bin Abdullah Al-Khafra Chairman
Majed Al-Ghanemi Chief Operating Officer
Abdullah Al-Oraini Chief Financial Officer
Javier Maldonado Trinchant Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALAWWAL BANK5 475
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.21%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.51%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.39%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.34%214 502
WELLS FARGO-1.06%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About