Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SAUDI ARABIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Alawwal Bank    1040   SA0007879071

ALAWWAL BANK (1040)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Saudi British Bank secures binding deal for $5 billion acquisition of Alawwal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 02:41pm CEST

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi British Bank (SABB) and smaller rival Alawwal Bank are merging to create Saudi Arabia's third-biggest lender with a market capitalisation of about $17.2 billion (13.2 billion pounds).

The deal values the smaller Alawwal Bank, partly owned by a consortium including Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), at $5 billion, in the largest Saudi banking merger and acquisition deal. Alawwal's assets and liabilities will be transferred to SABB, partly owned by HSBC Holdings.

HSBC will own 29.2 percent of the combined entity, Olayan Saudi Investment 18.2 percent and a consortium including RBS will have a 10.8 percent stake. The kingdom's General Organisation for Social Insurance will hold 9.9 percent.

The RBS consortium would have a six-month lockup period, one source familiar with the deal said.

The consortium had been trying to sell its stake in Alawwal for a while.

"We will be one of the largest corporate banks in the kingdom with major relationships with the largest Saudi companies and the ability to scale up our retail business towards 10 percent market share," SABB Managing Director David Dew told Reuters.

Dew said the bank would be better placed to support the kingdom's effort to develop its capital markets by participating in major deals around Vision 2030, a programme of measures aimed at reducing Saudi Arabia's reliance on oil revenues.

The bank would aim to offer home loans to help home ownership among Saudi citizens and support lending to small and medium enterprises, Dew said. The combined bank will have around 16 percent of the home loans market.

Dew will become the managing director of the combined group and Lubna Sulaiman Olayan, one of the directors proposed by Alawwal, will chair the board, becoming the first woman to chair a Saudi listed company.

The first major banking tie-up in the kingdom in two decades has taken longer than expected, partly because the regulatory environment for bank acquisitions in Saudi Arabia is relatively untested.

The deal values each Alawwal bank share at 16.26 riyals ($4.34) and Alawwal's existing issued ordinary share capital at around 18.6 billion riyals, the statement said.

On completion of the merger, SABB's existing shareholders will own 73 percent of the combined bank and Alawwal's shareholders will own 27 percent on a fully diluted basis.

The merger, which is expected to complete during the first half of 2019, is subject to regulatory approvals.

SABB is 40 percent owned by HSBC and Alawwal is 40 percent owned by a consortium that includes RBS.

JPMorgan advised Alawwal on the transaction, while Goldman Sachs advised SABB.

(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar and Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Edmund Blair and Adrian Croft)

By Tom Arnold
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALAWWAL BANK --End-of-day quote.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.76% 227.78 Delayed Quote.-10.59%
HSBC HOLDINGS 0.93% 675.2 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 0.97% 250.5 Delayed Quote.-10.72%
SAUDI BRITISH BANK SJSC --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALAWWAL BANK
02:41pSaudi British Bank secures binding deal for $5 billion acquisition of Alawwal
RE
10:37aALAWWAL BANK : Announcement from the Saudi Stock Exchange Company (Tadawul) Rega..
AQ
10:37aSAUDI BRITISH BANK SJSC : SABB, Alawwal Bank ink binding merger deal
AQ
09:04aALAWWAL BANK : Announcement from the Saudi Stock Exchange Company (Tadawul) Rega..
AQ
04:26aALAWWAL BANK : Tadawul suspends trading on SABB, Alawwal Bank
AQ
08/01ALAWWAL BANK : logs SAR 253m profit in Q2
AQ
07/30Saudi banks' deposits shrink as government pulls back funds
RE
07/11ALAWWAL BANK : Regional M&A transactions reach $33.9bn in second quarter
AQ
07/04The Saudi Advanced Industries Co secures Islamic facility from SAIB
AQ
07/03The Saudi Advanced Industries Co secures Islamic facility from SAIB
AQ
More news
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2018 3 863 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 1 307 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,76%
P/E ratio 2018 16,32
P/E ratio 2019 14,79
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,96x
Capitalization 16 232 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,7  SAR
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Soren Kring Nikolajsen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mubarak bin Abdullah Al-Khafra Chairman
Majed Al-Ghanemi Chief Operating Officer
Abdullah Al-Oraini Chief Financial Officer
Javier Maldonado Trinchant Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALAWWAL BANK4 329
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.57%386 636
BANK OF AMERICA1.63%299 647
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%287 565
WELLS FARGO-13.22%253 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%228 119
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.