Alba Mineral Resources : Horse Hill Update

11 October 2019

Alba Mineral Resources plc

("Alba" or the "Company")

UKOG Announcement Regarding HH-2/2z Coring Operations

Alba Mineral Resources plc (AIM: ALBA), the diversified mineral exploration and development company, notes the announcement made at 8.56am this morning by UK Oil & Gas Plc ("UKOG"), the majority owner of Horse Hill Developments Limited ("HHDL"), the operator of Horse Hill licences PEDL 137 and PEDL 246 in which Alba has an 11.765% interest.

The UKOG announcement reads as follows (noting that references below to the "Company" are to UKOG):

"UK Oil & Gas PLC (London AIM: UKOG) is pleased to announce that it has commenced an extensive conventional coring programme in its 85.635% owned Horse Hill-2("HH-2") Portland pilot well. The first 60 ft core, starting at a drilled depth of 2049 ft below rig floor, was successfully landed at surface this morning and is being prepared for onward shipment to a Surrey-based laboratory, where an extensive analysis programme will be undertaken.

Further to the Company's announcement of 8 October, the coring programme has been increased from three to a total of four 60 ft cores, covering the full 240 ft Upper Portland reservoir sequence. Operations to cut core #2 are in progress and the full programme is expected to be completed early next week.

The additional 60 ft core #4 is in response to the receipt of a revised HH-1 petrophysical interpretation from Petroscale in Houston, Texas, which indicates that the field's oil water contact ("OWC") may be significantly deeper than previously recognised. If correct, the deeper OWC would increase the field's oil in place and recoverable volumes, potentially significantly beyond those reported in the Company's July 2018 readmission document. Core #4 is purposefully designed to provide the necessary data to help confirm the possible deeper OWC.

Following the coring programme, designed primarily to acquire the key technical data necessary to correctly position the HH-2z horizontal section within the Portland's most oil- productive zone, the well will drill ahead to just over 2300 ft, be electric logged and then plugged back to the "kick-off" point, delineating the start of the horizontal section. Drilling of HH-2z's circa 1000m horizontal trajectory will follow directly afterwards."

