Alba Mineral Resources : Horse Hill Update

12 November 2019

Alba Mineral Resources plc

("Alba" or the "Company")

Horse Hill-2z Horizontal Well - Completion of Drilling Campaign

Alba Mineral Resources plc (AIM: ALBA), the diversified mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has received the following update from UK Oil & Gas Plc ("UKOG"), the majority owner of Horse Hill Developments Limited ("HHDL"), the operator of Horse Hill licences PEDL 137 and PEDL 246 in which Alba has an 11.765% interest:

Hill-2z("HH-2z") Portland horizontal drilling campaign has been successfully completed. A total of approximately 2,500 ft of horizontal trajectory was drilled wholly within the Portland reservoir's most oil productive zone or "sweet spot".

Because of the good, clean horizontal trajectory, together with the continued indications of possible improved reservoir quality, it was decided that there was little technical or economic merit in pursuing drilling to the maximum planned c. 3,000 ft horizontal trajectory.

HH-2z is now being prepared for an extensive extended well test ("EWT") programme, expected to commence in the coming weeks. The EWT, which will include the use of a high-capacity/high-rate downhole electric pump or "ESP", is planned over a minimum 90-day flow period, following which HH-2z and HH-1 will be retained and converted into long-term oil production wells. Oil production from the HH-1 EWT has continued throughout HH-2/2z drilling and will also continue in parallel with the HH-2z EWT. Total HH-1 test production now stands at over 77,200 barrels.

HH-1 EWT has continued throughout HH-2/2z drilling and will also continue in parallel with the HH-2z EWT. Total HH-1 test production now stands at over 77,200 barrels. Analysis and integration of the comprehensive core, cuttings and electric log data suites acquired in both the HH-2 pilot and HH-2z horizontal continues and any impactful results will be reported in due course.

George Frangeskides, Executive Chairman, commented: "We are pleased to be able to report on the successful completion of this drilling campaign at the Horse Hill Oil Field."

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Forward Looking Statements

